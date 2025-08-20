Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.’s shares witnessed gains on Wednesday, August 20, jumping over 14%, hence extending their gains from Tuesday’s 9% surge.

The stock has now registered upside in four out of the last five trading sessions.

As per the reports, on Tuesday, Ola Electric shares witnessed gain on account of high volumes in a month. Hence, in Tuesday’s intraday session, 58 Crore shares of Ola Electric changed hands, compared to the 20-day average of 11 Crore shares.

Out of the total number of shares traded on Thursday, 14.35 Crore shares were marked for delivery. This is the highest delivery volume in two months, therefore, 24% of the total shares traded were marked for delivery.

As of the quarter ended June 2025, foreign institutional investors owned about 34.70% equity holding in the company. This was 38% in the March quarter and 38.73% in the previous corresponding quarter.

Domestic investors held about 23.40% stake in the company. This was higher than the 20% stake held in the previous quarter. In the previous corresponding quarter, this was 19.40%.

At around 2.01 PM, Ola Electric Mobility was trading 14.32% higher at ₹51.26, against the previous closing price of ₹44.83 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹51.83, and ₹45.40, respectively.

