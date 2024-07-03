SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,075
Prev. Close₹1,066.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,141.24
Day's High₹1,078.55
Day's Low₹1,057.7
52 Week's High₹1,255
52 Week's Low₹604.55
Book Value₹73.11
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61,039.36
P/E91.11
EPS11.72
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.37
121.15
57.12
54.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,684.12
3,166.83
2,598.98
1,593.46
Net Worth
3,805.49
3,287.98
2,656.1
1,647.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,700.64
3,174.94
1,857.08
1,639.29
yoy growth (%)
16.55
70.96
13.28
11.61
Raw materials
-2,421.36
-2,042.99
-1,169.26
-1,055.76
As % of sales
65.43
64.34
62.96
64.4
Employee costs
-484.05
-428.87
-254.23
-216.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
177.44
162.97
170.11
118.26
Depreciation
-177.85
-137.35
-52.52
-51.12
Tax paid
-48.46
-33.56
-39.75
-24.3
Working capital
90.09
-331.41
-281.53
294.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.55
70.96
13.28
11.61
Op profit growth
19.68
48.33
20.48
13.69
EBIT growth
3.37
18.07
33.77
21.26
Net profit growth
11.14
-19.47
41.02
18.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
14,030.89
11,236.49
8,313
6,373.74
6,222.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14,030.89
11,236.49
8,313
6,373.74
6,222.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
245.81
148.82
128.1
48.76
40.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nirmal K Minda
Deputy Managing Director
Ravi Mehra
Non Executive Director
Anand Kumar Minda
Whole-time Director
VIVEK JINDAL
Independent Director
Rakesh Batra
Independent Director
RAJIV BATRA
Independent Director
Satish Balkrishna Borwankar
Independent Director
Rashmi Hemant Urdhwareshe
Independent Director
Krishana Kumar Khandelwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tarun Kumar Srivastava
Reports by Uno Minda Ltd
Summary
Uno Minda Limited (Formerly known as Minda Industries Limited) was incorporated on 16 September 1992 as the flagship company of the Minda Group. The Company is a leading supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). It is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto electrical parts and components such as switches, lighting, alloywheels, horns, seating systems, seatbelts, sensors, controllers, handle bar assemblies, wheel covers, blow molded products and ancillary services. Through its manufacturing setup in India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Spain, Mexico Colombia, Germany and design centres in Taiwan, Japan & Spain, the Company made significant contributions to the automotive industry supply chain. The company designs, develops and manufactures switches for 2/3 wheelers and off-road vehicles. In addition, the company manufactures batteries for 2/3/4 wheelers and off-road vehicles. The company enjoys more than 70% market share in the 2/3-wheeler segment in India and is amongst the top few globally. It has established 8 state of the art facilities spread across the length & breadth of India and one in the ASEAN region and employs more than 2800 people. Its products range include Switch 2W/HBA, sensors, actuators, controllers, Switch 4W/HVAC, mirrors, lighting, HLL Motors, horns, compressed natural gas (CNG)/liquid petroleum gas (LPG) kits, batteries, blow molding components, wheel covers, seat belts, seating and systems and cigar lighter
Read More
The Uno Minda Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1063.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uno Minda Ltd is ₹61039.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uno Minda Ltd is 91.11 and 14.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uno Minda Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uno Minda Ltd is ₹604.55 and ₹1255 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uno Minda Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.44%, 3 Years at 20.98%, 1 Year at 60.72%, 6 Month at -8.37%, 3 Month at 2.19% and 1 Month at 1.57%.
