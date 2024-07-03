Summary

Uno Minda Limited (Formerly known as Minda Industries Limited) was incorporated on 16 September 1992 as the flagship company of the Minda Group. The Company is a leading supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). It is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto electrical parts and components such as switches, lighting, alloywheels, horns, seating systems, seatbelts, sensors, controllers, handle bar assemblies, wheel covers, blow molded products and ancillary services. Through its manufacturing setup in India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Spain, Mexico Colombia, Germany and design centres in Taiwan, Japan & Spain, the Company made significant contributions to the automotive industry supply chain. The company designs, develops and manufactures switches for 2/3 wheelers and off-road vehicles. In addition, the company manufactures batteries for 2/3/4 wheelers and off-road vehicles. The company enjoys more than 70% market share in the 2/3-wheeler segment in India and is amongst the top few globally. It has established 8 state of the art facilities spread across the length & breadth of India and one in the ASEAN region and employs more than 2800 people. Its products range include Switch 2W/HBA, sensors, actuators, controllers, Switch 4W/HVAC, mirrors, lighting, HLL Motors, horns, compressed natural gas (CNG)/liquid petroleum gas (LPG) kits, batteries, blow molding components, wheel covers, seat belts, seating and systems and cigar lighter

