iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uno Minda Ltd Share Price

1,063.1
(-0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,075
  • Day's High1,078.55
  • 52 Wk High1,255
  • Prev. Close1,066.55
  • Day's Low1,057.7
  • 52 Wk Low 604.55
  • Turnover (lac)3,141.24
  • P/E91.11
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value73.11
  • EPS11.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61,039.36
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Uno Minda Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,075

Prev. Close

1,066.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3,141.24

Day's High

1,078.55

Day's Low

1,057.7

52 Week's High

1,255

52 Week's Low

604.55

Book Value

73.11

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

61,039.36

P/E

91.11

EPS

11.72

Divi. Yield

0.19

Uno Minda Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.35

Record Date: 07 Jun, 2024

arrow

Uno Minda Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|11:38 AM

This comes after Hyundai Motor India Ltd gained license from financial markets regulator Sebi to conduct an initial public offering (IPO).

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Uno Minda Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.75%

Non-Promoter- 25.22%

Institutions: 25.21%

Non-Institutions: 6.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Uno Minda Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

121.37

121.15

57.12

54.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,684.12

3,166.83

2,598.98

1,593.46

Net Worth

3,805.49

3,287.98

2,656.1

1,647.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,700.64

3,174.94

1,857.08

1,639.29

yoy growth (%)

16.55

70.96

13.28

11.61

Raw materials

-2,421.36

-2,042.99

-1,169.26

-1,055.76

As % of sales

65.43

64.34

62.96

64.4

Employee costs

-484.05

-428.87

-254.23

-216.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

177.44

162.97

170.11

118.26

Depreciation

-177.85

-137.35

-52.52

-51.12

Tax paid

-48.46

-33.56

-39.75

-24.3

Working capital

90.09

-331.41

-281.53

294.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.55

70.96

13.28

11.61

Op profit growth

19.68

48.33

20.48

13.69

EBIT growth

3.37

18.07

33.77

21.26

Net profit growth

11.14

-19.47

41.02

18.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

14,030.89

11,236.49

8,313

6,373.74

6,222.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14,030.89

11,236.49

8,313

6,373.74

6,222.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

245.81

148.82

128.1

48.76

40.49

View Annually Results

Uno Minda Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Uno Minda Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nirmal K Minda

Deputy Managing Director

Ravi Mehra

Non Executive Director

Anand Kumar Minda

Whole-time Director

VIVEK JINDAL

Independent Director

Rakesh Batra

Independent Director

RAJIV BATRA

Independent Director

Satish Balkrishna Borwankar

Independent Director

Rashmi Hemant Urdhwareshe

Independent Director

Krishana Kumar Khandelwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tarun Kumar Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uno Minda Ltd

Summary

Uno Minda Limited (Formerly known as Minda Industries Limited) was incorporated on 16 September 1992 as the flagship company of the Minda Group. The Company is a leading supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). It is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto electrical parts and components such as switches, lighting, alloywheels, horns, seating systems, seatbelts, sensors, controllers, handle bar assemblies, wheel covers, blow molded products and ancillary services. Through its manufacturing setup in India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Spain, Mexico Colombia, Germany and design centres in Taiwan, Japan & Spain, the Company made significant contributions to the automotive industry supply chain. The company designs, develops and manufactures switches for 2/3 wheelers and off-road vehicles. In addition, the company manufactures batteries for 2/3/4 wheelers and off-road vehicles. The company enjoys more than 70% market share in the 2/3-wheeler segment in India and is amongst the top few globally. It has established 8 state of the art facilities spread across the length & breadth of India and one in the ASEAN region and employs more than 2800 people. Its products range include Switch 2W/HBA, sensors, actuators, controllers, Switch 4W/HVAC, mirrors, lighting, HLL Motors, horns, compressed natural gas (CNG)/liquid petroleum gas (LPG) kits, batteries, blow molding components, wheel covers, seat belts, seating and systems and cigar lighter
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Uno Minda Ltd share price today?

The Uno Minda Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1063.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uno Minda Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uno Minda Ltd is ₹61039.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uno Minda Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uno Minda Ltd is 91.11 and 14.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uno Minda Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uno Minda Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uno Minda Ltd is ₹604.55 and ₹1255 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uno Minda Ltd?

Uno Minda Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.44%, 3 Years at 20.98%, 1 Year at 60.72%, 6 Month at -8.37%, 3 Month at 2.19% and 1 Month at 1.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uno Minda Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uno Minda Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.75 %
Institutions - 25.21 %
Public - 6.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Uno Minda Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.