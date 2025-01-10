To the Members of Uno Minda Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Uno Minda Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and other financial information of the 5 partnership firms, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in Note 2.12 and 20 of the Standalone Financial Statements) Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: Revenue from sale of goods is recognized upon the transfer of control of the goods sold to the customer. The Company uses a variety of shipment terms across its operating markets, and this has an impact on the timing of revenue recognition. • Evaluated the Companys accounting policies pertaining to revenue recognition in terms of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Revenue is measured by the Company at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services from its customers and in determining the transaction price for the sale of products, the Company considers the effects of various factors such as volume-based discounts, price adjustments to be passed on and/or recovered to/from the customers based on various parameters like negotiations, price variations, rebates etc provided to the customers. • Performed test of controls of managements process of recognizing the revenue from sales of goods with regard to the timing of the revenue recognition as per the sales terms with the customers and managements process and the assumptions used in calculation of price variations. The Companys business requires passing on or recovery of price variations to/from the customers for the sales made by the Company. The Company at the year end, has provided for/ accrued such price variations to be passed on and/or recovered to/from such customers. • Performed audit procedures on a representative sample of the sales transactions to test whether the revenues and related trade receivables are recorded taking into consideration the terms and conditions of the sale orders, including the shipping terms. Also, tested, on sample basis, debit/ credit notes in respect of agreed price variations passed on to the customers. There is a risk that revenue could be recognized at incorrect amount on account of the significant judgement and estimate involved in calculation of price variations to be recorded as at the year end and in the incorrect period on account for sales transactions occurring on and around the year end. Therefore, revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter. • Performed audit procedures relating to revenue recognition by agreeing deliveries occurring around the year end to supporting documentation to establish that sales and corresponding trade receivables are properly recorded in the correct period. • Tested completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data used in the computation of price adjustments as per customer contracts and tested, on sample basis, credit notes issued and payment made as per customer contracts / agreed price negotiations; • Assessed the adequacy of revenue related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements. Assessment of imoairment of Goodwill and investments in subsidiaries, associates and ioint ventures (as described in Note 5 and 7(A) of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: As at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Financial Statements includes Goodwill of Rs. 110.67 crores and investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures having carrying value of Rs 1,131.23 crores. (a) Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to management assessment of indicators of impairment and assessment of impairment, including those over the forecast of future revenues, growth rates, terminal values and the selection of the appropriate discount rate. The Company as at the year-end performs assessment of impairment in case of goodwill and in case of investments, where there are indicator of impairment. (b) Obtained the management testing of impairment and discussed the assumptions and other factors used in the assessment. For impairment testing, the Company determines the recoverable amount of respective cash generating unit (CGU) to which the goodwill or investments (where there are indicators of impairment) pertains. The recoverable amount is determined based on value in use, which represents the present value of the estimated future cash flows expected to arise from the use of each cash generating unit. (c) Assessed the Companys methodology applied in determining the CGU to which these assets are allocated. The inputs to the impairment testing model which have most significant impact on the model includes: (d) Assessed the reasonableness of key assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts including discount rates, expected growth rates and terminal growth rates. a) Sales growth rate; (e) Compared the cash flow forecasts used in impairment testing to approved budget and other relevant market and economic information, as well as testing the underlying calculations. b) Gross margin (f) Discussed the potential changes in key assumptions as compared to previous year to evaluate whether the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts were suitable. d) Terminal values; and (g) We also involved our specialist, wherever applicable, to assess the assumptions and methodology used by the management to determine the recoverable amount and also assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used. e) Discount rate applied to the projected cash flows. (h) Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the model. The impairment test of investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates (where there are indicators of impairment) and goodwill is considered as significant accounting judgement and estimate and a key audit matter because the assumptions on which the tests are based are judgmental and are affected by future market and economic conditions which are inherently uncertain, and materiality of the balances to the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole. (i) Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements related to managements assessment on the impairment tests and as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS) -36 Impairment of Assets.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements and other financial information of the 5 partnership firms to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. For the partnership firms included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

a) We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information as tabulated below in respect of domestic batteries business of Minda Storage Batteries Private Limited (Demerged Undertaking) which merged with the Company pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal as more-fully disclosed in note 42 and the same have been audited by other auditor. The auditor of the said entity (which included demerged undertaking) has issued unmodified opinion for the year ended March 31, 2023 vide their report dated May 06, 2023:

Particulars Amount Revenue from operations for the year ended March 31, 2023 Rs 145.31 crores Loss after tax for the year ended March 31, 2023 Rs 3.80 crores Total Comprehensive Loss for the year ended March 31, 2023 Rs 3.73 crores Total Assets as at March 31, 2023 Rs 124.76 crores Cash inflow for the year ended March 31, 2023 3.58 crores

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of Demerged undertaking is based solely on the report of such other auditor. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

b) We did not audit the financial statement and other financial information in respect of 5 partnership firms, whose financial statements include the Companys share of net profit of Rs. 49.24 crores for the year ended March 31, 2024 included in the accompanying standalone financial statements. The standalone financial statements and other financial information of the said partnership firms have been audited by other auditors, whose financial statements, other financial information and auditors reports have been furnished to us by the management.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these partnership firms and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid partnership firms, is based solely on the reports of such other auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY

REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 29(A) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

As stated in note 12 (ix) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used two accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in such accounting software except that audit trail feature is not enabled in one of the accounting software till December 31,2023 and for all such software, audit trail was not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights and also for certain changes made using privileged/ administrative access rights, as described in note 48 to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of other accounting software where the audit trail has been enabled.

For S.R. Batliboi & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005 per Vikas Mehra Partner Place: Gurugram, India Membership Number: 094421 Date: 23 May 2024 UDIN:24094421BKDLDD8338

ANNEXURE 1 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date Re: Uno Minda Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i) (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(i) (b) Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management in phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(i) (c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in note 3 to the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and assets held for sale are held in the name of the Company. Certain title deeds of the immovable properties, as indicated in the below mentioned cases, which were acquired pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by National Company Law Tribunals (NCLT), are not individually held in the name of the Company, however the deed of merger has been registered by the Company.

Description of item of property Gross carrying value (Rs in crores) Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative / employee of promoter/ director Property held since Freehold land & building 3.22 Minda Fiamm Acoustic Limited No January 27, 201 1 Freehold land & building 36.47 MJ Casting Limited No June 01,2011 Freehold land & building 19.28 MJ Casting Limited No June 01,2011 Freehold land & building 15.60 Rinder India Private Limited No June 01,2011 Freehold land & building 20.37 Rinder India Private Limited No June 01,2011 Freehold Land 0.37 Minda Auto Industries Limited No May 28, 2010 Freehold land & building 30.61 Harita Fehrer Limited No July 13, 2023 Freehold land & building 33.56 Harita Fehrer Limited No July 13, 2023 Freehold land & building 0.38 Harita Fehrer Limited No July 13, 2023 Freehold land & building 4.36 Harita Fehrer Limited No July 13, 2023 Leasehold land & building 13.45 Harita Fehrer Limited No July 13, 2023 Leasehold land & building 7.39 Harita Seating Systems Limited No April 01,2019 Leasehold land 2.30 Harita Seating Systems Limited No April 01,2019 Leasehold land & building 28.37 Harita Seating Systems Limited No April 01,2019 Leasehold land & building 49.00 Harita Seating Systems Limited No April 01,2019 Leasehold land 37.18 Harita Seating Systems Limited No April 01,2019

(i) (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets), investment properties or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i) (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the

Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification and in respect of such confirmations.

(ii) (b) As disclosed in note 14 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are not in agreement with the audited/unaudited books of accounts of the Company on account timing differences in reporting to bank and routine book closure process, the details of which are as follows:

Quarter ending Amount as per books of account (Rs in crores) Amount as reported in the quarterly return / statement (Rs in crores) Discrepancies (Rs in crores) Inventory June 30, 2023 682.26 616.25 66.01 September 30, 2023 794.57 714.28 80.29 December 31, 2023 891.33 865.71 25.62 March 31, 2024 889.81 844.23 45.58 Revenue June 30, 2023 1,945.99 1,661.31 284.68 September 30, 2023 4,246.87 4,247.00 (0.13) December 31, 2023 6,497.05 6,497.00 0.05 March 31, 2024 8,983.30 8,778.78 204.52 Trade Payables June 30, 2023 1,154.03 814.58 339.45 September 30, 2023 1,228.79 964.33 264.46 December 31, 2023 1,433.47 1,041.65 391.82 March 31, 2024 1,266.79 1,087.79 179.00 Trade Receivables June 30, 2023 1,222.19 1,189.16 33.03 September 30, 2023 1,274.19 1,332.68 (58.49) December 31, 2023 1,539.94 1,518.24 21.70 March 31, 2024 1,452.85 1,467.74 (14.89)

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to employees as follows:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others (loan to employees) 14.34 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others (loan to employees) 7.01

Apart from above, during the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, hence not commented upon

(iii) (b) During the year the investments made and the terms and condition of grant of loan to its employees and investment made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year, the

Company has not provided guarantees, provided securities and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties (other than mentioned above), hence not commented upon.

(iii) (c) The Company has granted loans in the nature of loan to employees during the year where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, wherever applicable has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. Other than above, during the year, the Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iii) (d) There are no loan to employees which are overdue for more than ninety days. Other than the employee loans, there were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and hence not commented upon.

(iii) (e) There were no loans to employees which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Other than the employee loans, there were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and hence not commented upon.

(iii) (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of Companies Act, 2013. Loans, investments and guarantees, in respect of which provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company. The Company has not provided any security, hence not commented upon.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the auto ancillary products manufactured by the Company and related services and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. The provisions relating to sales tax, service tax and duty of excise are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in crores) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 0.51 2017-18 to 2019-20 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 18.30 2017-18 to 2013-24 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 1.02 0.05 2017-18 to 2019-20 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 0.09 0.01 2018-19 to 2019-20 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 5.17 0.52 2017-18 to 2021-22 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 0.13 0.01 2017-18 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 1.33 0.07 2017-18 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 0.52 0.03 2017-18 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 0.11 2017-18 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 0.05 - 2017-18 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 0.28 0.01 2018-19 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Good and Service Tax Act,2017 GST 0.37 0.02 2018-19 Commissioner, Goods and Service Tax Cenvat Credit Rules, 2004 Service Tax 0.02 - 2012-13 to 2016-17 CESTAT Value added tax Value added tax 58.29 2014-15 Commissioner Sales Tax Value added tax Value added tax 0.21 0.13 2010-11 to 2015-16 Commissioner Sales Tax Value added tax Value added tax 1.36 0.34 2010-11 to 2014-15 Commissioner Sales Tax Value added tax Value added tax 0.05 2015-16 Commissioner Sales Tax Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.13 - 2016-17 CIT(A) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.45 - 2013-14 ITAT Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.10 - 2008-09 ITAT Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3.29 - 2019-20 CIT(A) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.19 - 2019-20 CIT(A) Income-ta Income-tax Act, 1961zx Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.09 2020-21 CIT(A) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.19 - 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.39 2014-15, 2016-17 CIT(A)

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(ix) (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix) (c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(ix) (d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the Company.

(ix) (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(ix) (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments), hence, the requirement to report in clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the

Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor, secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi) (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 43 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 30 to the standalone financial statements.

(xx) (b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 30 to the standalone financial statements.

For S.R. Batliboi & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005 per Vikas Mehra Partner Place: Gurugram, India Membership Number: 094421 Date: 23 May 2024 UDIN:24094421BKDLDD8338

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF UNO MINDA LIMTED

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Uno Minda Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.