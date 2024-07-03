iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uno Minda Ltd Annually Results

1,066.3
(-0.29%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

14,030.89

11,236.49

8,313

6,373.74

6,222.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14,030.89

11,236.49

8,313

6,373.74

6,222.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

245.81

148.82

128.1

48.76

40.49

Total Income

14,276.7

11,385.31

8,441.1

6,422.5

6,262.52

Total Expenditure

12,445.63

9,994.51

7,427.61

5,648.75

5,584.69

PBIDT

1,831.07

1,390.8

1,013.49

773.75

677.83

Interest

113.02

69.52

62.32

73.65

94.17

PBDT

1,718.05

1,321.28

951.17

700.1

583.66

Depreciation

526.22

429.93

391.75

375.3

340.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

287.64

222.05

159.25

98.29

93.63

Deferred Tax

-20.52

-30.93

-12.47

2.24

-25.01

Reported Profit After Tax

924.71

700.23

412.64

224.27

174.97

Minority Interest After NP

44.4

46.68

56.84

41.81

32.76

Net Profit after Minority Interest

880.31

653.55

355.8

206.63

155.18

Extra-ordinary Items

20.2

0

0

1.19

-21.21

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

860.11

653.55

355.8

205.44

176.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.36

11.42

6.32

7.73

5.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

100

75

75

42.5

20

Equity

114.82

114.6

57.12

54.39

52.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.05

12.37

12.19

12.13

10.89

PBDTM(%)

12.24

11.75

11.44

10.98

9.38

PATM(%)

6.59

6.23

4.96

3.51

2.81

Uno Minda: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|11:38 AM

This comes after Hyundai Motor India Ltd gained license from financial markets regulator Sebi to conduct an initial public offering (IPO).

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uno Minda Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.