Uno Minda Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10,236.87
8,347.52
5,897.92
3,683.77
4,126.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,236.87
8,347.52
5,897.92
3,683.77
4,126.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
151.88
105.28
75.41
26.37
23.29
Total Income
10,388.75
8,452.8
5,973.33
3,710.14
4,149.46
Total Expenditure
9,125.65
7,424.82
5,288.03
3,275.57
3,634.16
PBIDT
1,263.1
1,027.98
685.3
434.57
515.3
Interest
81.03
48.55
48.85
57.1
69.23
PBDT
1,182.07
979.43
636.45
377.47
446.07
Depreciation
376.97
321.65
281.47
240.27
220.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
182.75
166.05
95.39
48.96
69.98
Deferred Tax
-0.64
-14.44
3.13
1.74
-5.74
Reported Profit After Tax
622.99
506.17
256.46
86.5
161.62
Minority Interest After NP
31.79
35.27
45.03
18.28
27.22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
591.2
470.9
211.43
70.9
147.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-3.57
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
591.2
470.9
211.43
70.9
151.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.33
8.23
7.52
2.66
5.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
32.5
25
25
17.5
20
Equity
114.64
114.59
57.12
52.44
52.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.33
12.31
11.61
11.79
12.48
PBDTM(%)
11.54
11.73
10.79
10.24
10.81
PATM(%)
6.08
6.06
4.34
2.34
3.91
