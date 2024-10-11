Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.62
22.24
32.02
33.98
Op profit growth
17.09
15.98
42.73
57.25
EBIT growth
11.27
-11.38
59.87
58.08
Net profit growth
33.35
-50.04
87.8
48.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.37
11.32
11.94
11.04
EBIT margin
6.22
6.52
8.99
7.43
Net profit margin
3.24
2.83
6.93
4.87
RoCE
10.6
12.13
20.26
18.58
RoNW
2.5
2.36
6.27
5.39
RoA
1.38
1.31
3.9
3.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.25
6.67
35.36
20.85
Dividend per share
0.85
0.4
2.8
2.2
Cash EPS
-6.2
-5.6
16.69
3.65
Book value per share
82.98
70.97
162.15
133.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
32.86
17.82
5.04
3.52
P/CEPS
-43.71
-21.22
10.68
20.08
P/B
3.26
1.67
1.11
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
20.29
11
17.22
9.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
6.76
7.85
5.83
Tax payout
-31.11
-29.1
-26.6
-21.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.04
55.19
52.63
46.53
Inventory days
38.94
34.29
26.74
22.71
Creditor days
-80.37
-75.39
-62.01
-53.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.38
-3.95
-11.46
-6.33
Net debt / equity
0.4
0.52
0.3
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
1.27
1.57
0.81
0.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.49
-60.09
-61.8
-62.49
Employee costs
-15.4
-15.49
-13.12
-13.33
Other costs
-11.73
-13.08
-13.12
-13.12
