Uno Minda Ltd Key Ratios

1,044.8
(-3.50%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:39:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.62

22.24

32.02

33.98

Op profit growth

17.09

15.98

42.73

57.25

EBIT growth

11.27

-11.38

59.87

58.08

Net profit growth

33.35

-50.04

87.8

48.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.37

11.32

11.94

11.04

EBIT margin

6.22

6.52

8.99

7.43

Net profit margin

3.24

2.83

6.93

4.87

RoCE

10.6

12.13

20.26

18.58

RoNW

2.5

2.36

6.27

5.39

RoA

1.38

1.31

3.9

3.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.25

6.67

35.36

20.85

Dividend per share

0.85

0.4

2.8

2.2

Cash EPS

-6.2

-5.6

16.69

3.65

Book value per share

82.98

70.97

162.15

133.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

32.86

17.82

5.04

3.52

P/CEPS

-43.71

-21.22

10.68

20.08

P/B

3.26

1.67

1.11

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

20.29

11

17.22

9.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

6.76

7.85

5.83

Tax payout

-31.11

-29.1

-26.6

-21.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

59.04

55.19

52.63

46.53

Inventory days

38.94

34.29

26.74

22.71

Creditor days

-80.37

-75.39

-62.01

-53.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.38

-3.95

-11.46

-6.33

Net debt / equity

0.4

0.52

0.3

0.12

Net debt / op. profit

1.27

1.57

0.81

0.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.49

-60.09

-61.8

-62.49

Employee costs

-15.4

-15.49

-13.12

-13.33

Other costs

-11.73

-13.08

-13.12

-13.12

