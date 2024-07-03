Uno Minda Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,244.79
3,817.51
3,794.02
3,522.91
3,621.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,244.79
3,817.51
3,794.02
3,522.91
3,621.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.13
47.74
93.93
51.61
62.11
Total Income
4,303.92
3,865.25
3,887.95
3,574.52
3,683.41
Total Expenditure
3,762.42
3,409.8
3,319.98
3,143.3
3,219.75
PBIDT
541.5
455.45
567.97
431.22
463.66
Interest
46.03
36.25
31.99
28.64
27.21
PBDT
495.47
419.2
535.98
402.58
436.45
Depreciation
150.86
141.73
149.25
132.56
125.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
85.62
74.27
104.89
55.09
78.18
Deferred Tax
-7.17
-7.6
-19.88
9.82
-4.84
Reported Profit After Tax
266.16
210.8
301.72
205.11
237.71
Minority Interest After NP
21.01
11.77
12.61
11.65
12.72
Net Profit after Minority Interest
245.15
199.03
289.11
193.46
224.99
Extra-ordinary Items
6.42
0
19.4
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
238.73
199.03
269.71
193.46
224.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.27
3.47
5.04
3.38
3.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
32.5
0
Equity
114.83
114.82
114.82
114.64
114.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.75
11.93
14.97
12.24
12.8
PBDTM(%)
11.67
10.98
14.12
11.42
12.05
PATM(%)
6.27
5.52
7.95
5.82
6.56
