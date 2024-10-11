iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uno Minda Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,060.3
(-0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uno Minda Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,700.64

3,174.94

1,857.08

1,639.29

yoy growth (%)

16.55

70.96

13.28

11.61

Raw materials

-2,421.36

-2,042.99

-1,169.26

-1,055.76

As % of sales

65.43

64.34

62.96

64.4

Employee costs

-484.05

-428.87

-254.23

-216.41

As % of sales

13.08

13.5

13.68

13.2

Other costs

-456.03

-419.67

-242.53

-208.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.32

13.21

13.05

12.72

Operating profit

339.2

283.41

191.06

158.57

OPM

9.16

8.92

10.28

9.67

Depreciation

-177.85

-137.35

-52.52

-51.12

Interest expense

-38.53

-45.94

-6.82

-14

Other income

54.62

62.85

38.39

24.81

Profit before tax

177.44

162.97

170.11

118.26

Taxes

-48.46

-33.56

-39.75

-24.3

Tax rate

-27.31

-20.59

-23.36

-20.54

Minorities and other

0

0

-2.91

0.31

Adj. profit

128.98

129.41

127.45

94.27

Exceptional items

-10

-22.36

5.49

0

Net profit

118.98

107.05

132.94

94.26

yoy growth (%)

11.14

-19.47

41.02

18.75

NPM

3.21

3.37

7.15

5.75

Uno Minda : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|11:38 AM

This comes after Hyundai Motor India Ltd gained license from financial markets regulator Sebi to conduct an initial public offering (IPO).

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Uno Minda Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.