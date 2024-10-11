Uno Minda Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.37
121.15
57.12
54.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,684.12
3,166.83
2,598.98
1,593.46
Net Worth
3,805.49
3,287.98
2,656.1
1,647.85
Minority Interest
Debt
962.2
724.48
377.12
671.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
73.15
90.34
31.42
27.96
Total Liabilities
4,840.84
4,102.8
3,064.64
2,347.19
Fixed Assets
2,349.93
1,897.89
1,413.76
1,345.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,260.79
1,278.78
1,204.1
1,131.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
70.24
61.95
1.9
10.09
Networking Capital
1,066.45
798.57
382.05
-219.71
Inventories
889.81
630.77
472
369.87
Inventory Days
36.48
Sundry Debtors
1,452.85
1,133.87
877.98
685.32
Debtor Days
67.59
Other Current Assets
581.24
385
225.66
190.5
Sundry Creditors
-1,294.71
-1,011.87
-892.64
-796.29
Creditor Days
78.53
Other Current Liabilities
-562.74
-339.2
-300.95
-669.11
Cash
93.43
65.61
62.83
79.47
Total Assets
4,840.84
4,102.8
3,064.64
2,347.19
