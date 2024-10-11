|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|AGM 27/08/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30, 50 and Regulation 53 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the notice convening 32nd Annual General Meeting of Uno Minda Limited scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) This is further to our letter dated 2nd August, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 51 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a summary of proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company held today i.e. 27th August, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)
