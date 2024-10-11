iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
AGM 27/08/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30, 50 and Regulation 53 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the notice convening 32nd Annual General Meeting of Uno Minda Limited scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) This is further to our letter dated 2nd August, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 51 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a summary of proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company held today i.e. 27th August, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

Uno Minda: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

26 Sep 2024|11:38 AM

This comes after Hyundai Motor India Ltd gained license from financial markets regulator Sebi to conduct an initial public offering (IPO).

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

