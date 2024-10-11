|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|1.35
|67.5
|Final
|The Board of Directors in their meeting held today on, May 23, 2024 has inter alia approved the matter as enclosed with outcome.
|Dividend
|7 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|0.65
|32.5
|Interim
|We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 07 February, 2024, approved the following matters: - 1) Approval of Interim dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24.
