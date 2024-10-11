iifl-logo-icon 1
Uno Minda Ltd Board Meeting

Uno Minda CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
UNO Minda Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 2) the un-audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 Investment in shares of Uno Minda Auto Spare Parts and Component Trading L.L.C. by Sam Global Pte Ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Uno Minda Limited at its meeting held today i.e. 19 September, 2024 has approved the following matters :- 1) Approval of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up of a new manufacturing plant in Indonesia by PT Minda Asean Automotive (PTMA), wholly owned subsidiary of the company. 2) Approval of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up of new Harohalli, Karnataka plant of Toyoda Gosei South India Private Limited (TGSIN), Subsidiary of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. (TG Minda), Associate of the company. 3) Setting up a manufacturing plant (Phase-III) of Uno Mindarika Private Limited, a material subsidiary of the Company at Farrukh Nagar, Haryana. The meeting commenced at 10.15 a.m. and concluded at 10.50 a.m. Read less..
Board Meeting7 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
UNO Minda Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 2) the un-audited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 The Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Wednesday, August 07, 2024 has approved below: 1. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 2. Appointment of Dr. Sandhya Shekhar (DIN: 06986369) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director 3. Approval of the Postal Ballot Notice 4. Incorporation of Wholly Owned Step-down Subsidiary in Czech Republic, Europe 5. Acquisition of equity shares of Minda Onkyo India Private Limited (MOIPL) 6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 7. Amendment in Joint Venture Agreement of Denso Ten Uno Minda India Private Limited and Uno Minda D-Ten India Private Limited 8. Investment in Sunroof Project Read less.. Acquisition of Equity Shares of Minda Onkyo India Private Limited Incorporation of Wholly Owned Step Down Subsidiary in Czech Republic, Europe Amendment in Joint Venture Agreement of Denso Ten Uno Minda India Private Limited and Uno Minda D- Ten India Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) - Technical License Agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Company Limited
Board Meeting23 May 202417 May 2024
UNO Minda Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following matters :- 1) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31 March 2024 2) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on 31 March 2024 3) To consider and recommend final dividend on equity shares if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Board of Directors in their meeting held today on, May 23, 2024 has inter alia approved the matter as enclosed with outcome. Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (the Regulations), we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 23.05.2024 has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up i.e. 67.50%, out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Record Date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, 7 June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
Appointment of Mr. Vivek Jindal (DIN: 01074542) as Whole Time Director of the Company.
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
UNO Minda Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31 December 2023. 2) the un-audited consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31 December 2023. 3) Board may also consider and recommend the payment of interim dividend if any to the equity shareholders for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend if declared shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday 15 February 2024 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 07 February, 2024, approved the following matters: - 1) Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31 December 2023. 2) Approval of Interim dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24. 3) Approval of Re-appointment of Mr. Rajiv Batra (DIN:00082866) as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company for Second Term of 3 (three) years. 4) Approval of Re-appointment and Remuneration of Mr. Ravi Mehra (DIN:01651911) as Whole Time Director designated as Deputy Managing Director on the Board of the Company for further period of 3 (three) years. 5) Approval of the Postal Ballot Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares to the eligible shareholders of Minda I Connect Private Limited, pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e. 19 January, 2024 has approved the allotment of 819871 equity shares of the company of the face value of Rs. 2/- each to the eligible shareholders of Minda I Connect Private Limited, pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation of Minda I Connect Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Uno Minda Limited (formerly known as Minda Industries Limited) (Transferee Company), as approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)

Uno Minda: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Uno Minda-led arm inks technical license pact with Hyundai Mobis

26 Sep 2024|11:38 AM

This comes after Hyundai Motor India Ltd gained license from financial markets regulator Sebi to conduct an initial public offering (IPO).

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

