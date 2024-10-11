Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

UNO Minda Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 2) the un-audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 Investment in shares of Uno Minda Auto Spare Parts and Component Trading L.L.C. by Sam Global Pte Ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Uno Minda Limited at its meeting held today i.e. 19 September, 2024 has approved the following matters :- 1) Approval of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up of a new manufacturing plant in Indonesia by PT Minda Asean Automotive (PTMA), wholly owned subsidiary of the company. 2) Approval of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up of new Harohalli, Karnataka plant of Toyoda Gosei South India Private Limited (TGSIN), Subsidiary of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. (TG Minda), Associate of the company. 3) Setting up a manufacturing plant (Phase-III) of Uno Mindarika Private Limited, a material subsidiary of the Company at Farrukh Nagar, Haryana. The meeting commenced at 10.15 a.m. and concluded at 10.50 a.m. Read less..

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

UNO Minda Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 2) the un-audited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024 The Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Wednesday, August 07, 2024 has approved below: 1. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 2. Appointment of Dr. Sandhya Shekhar (DIN: 06986369) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director 3. Approval of the Postal Ballot Notice 4. Incorporation of Wholly Owned Step-down Subsidiary in Czech Republic, Europe 5. Acquisition of equity shares of Minda Onkyo India Private Limited (MOIPL) 6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 7. Amendment in Joint Venture Agreement of Denso Ten Uno Minda India Private Limited and Uno Minda D-Ten India Private Limited 8. Investment in Sunroof Project Read less.. Acquisition of Equity Shares of Minda Onkyo India Private Limited Incorporation of Wholly Owned Step Down Subsidiary in Czech Republic, Europe Amendment in Joint Venture Agreement of Denso Ten Uno Minda India Private Limited and Uno Minda D- Ten India Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) - Technical License Agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Company Limited

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 17 May 2024

UNO Minda Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following matters :- 1) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31 March 2024 2) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on 31 March 2024 3) To consider and recommend final dividend on equity shares if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Board of Directors in their meeting held today on, May 23, 2024 has inter alia approved the matter as enclosed with outcome. Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (the Regulations), we are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 23.05.2024 has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up i.e. 67.50%, out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Record Date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, 7 June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Appointment of Mr. Vivek Jindal (DIN: 01074542) as Whole Time Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024

UNO Minda Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31 December 2023. 2) the un-audited consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31 December 2023. 3) Board may also consider and recommend the payment of interim dividend if any to the equity shareholders for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend if declared shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday 15 February 2024 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 07 February, 2024, approved the following matters: - 1) Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31 December 2023. 2) Approval of Interim dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24. 3) Approval of Re-appointment of Mr. Rajiv Batra (DIN:00082866) as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company for Second Term of 3 (three) years. 4) Approval of Re-appointment and Remuneration of Mr. Ravi Mehra (DIN:01651911) as Whole Time Director designated as Deputy Managing Director on the Board of the Company for further period of 3 (three) years. 5) Approval of the Postal Ballot Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024