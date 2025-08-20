Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited is a domestic manufacturer of transformers and components. It specialises in CRGO coils, laminations, amorphous cores, and transformers up to 10 MVA. Its IPO is aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, funding working capital requirements, and funding capacity expansion.
Offer Details of the IPO
· Total Offer size: Up to INR 4,000 million
· Fresh Issue: Up to INR 4,000 million
There is no offer for sale as part of this IPO
Price Band: Rs. 533 to Rs. 561 per Equity Share.
Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs):
Objectives of the IPO
· De-leveraging/Repayment of Debt: Repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company: INR 1,013 million
· Capital Expenditures: Civil works of the company for expanding the facility at Unit IV situated in Rajasthan: INR 879 million
· Working capital requirements: To the tune of INR 1,220 million
Indian Transformer Industry: An Overview
The Indian transformer industry is a vital part of the country’s power sector, enabling efficient transmission and distribution of electricity. The industry serves a wide range of end customers, including power generation companies, transmission and distribution utilities, industrial establishments, and commercial organizations. The products and services offered include power transformers, distribution transformers, and specialized transformers such as furnace, rectifier, and traction transformers, along with services like repair and maintenance, testing and commissioning, and consultancy for transformer selection and installation.
The Indian transformer industry can be broadly segmented into three key categories: Power Transformers, Distribution Transformers, and Specialized Transformers.
Power Transformers: This segment involves transformers used in high-voltage transmission networks for step-up and step-down applications. They are designed to handle large voltage and current levels and are commonly deployed in power generation and transmission systems.
Distribution Transformers: This segment covers transformers that operate at lower voltages to step down power from transmission points to distribution points. They are widely used in distribution networks, industries, and commercial establishments.
Specialized Transformers: This segment includes transformers designed for specific applications such as furnace, rectifier, and traction transformers. These are mainly used in industries like steel, cement, and railways, where unique power requirements need to be addressed.
The Indian transformers industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for electricity, government initiatives, and advancements in technology. As of FY 2025, the market size is estimated to be INR 353.9 billion, with a projected growth rate of 8.1% CAGR from FY 2025 to FY 2030. By FY 2030, the market is expected to reach a size of INR 522.98 billion.
The growth of the Indian transformer industry can be segmented into two main categories: power transformers and distribution transformers.
The following are the key growth drivers:
Mangal Electrical Industries Limited, formerly known as Mangal Electrical Industries Private Limited, was originally established as a partnership firm in 1989. The company transitioned to a private limited company on April 1, 2008 and was subsequently converted into a public limited entity on July 25, 2024.
The company’s founders, Rahul Mangal and Ashish Mangal, have over 35 years of experience in the power infrastructure industry. Rahul Mangal, the Chairman and Managing Director, has been instrumental in expanding the company’s reach domestically and internationally. Aniketa Mangal, another key promoter, has been associated with the company since 2016 and has played a significant role in evolving the business from manufacturing transformers to processing transformer components and streamlining business processes.
Operating Segments
Mangal Electrical Industries Limited specializes in processing transformer components, including laminations, CRGO slit coils, amorphous cores, coil and core assemblies, wound and toroidal cores, and oil-immersed circuit breakers. The company also trades CRGO and CRNO coils as well as amorphous ribbons. It manufactures transformers ranging from single-phase 5 KVA to three-phase 10 MVA units and provides EPC services for electrical substations, catering to the power infrastructure sector.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes:
The company has also developed strong partnerships and associations within the power sector, working with organizations such as:
The Indian transformer component industry is characterized by a mix of organized and unorganized players, with varying levels of market fragmentation. While there are a few large, organized players with significant market share, the industry is still relatively fragmented, with numerous smaller, unorganized players operating in the market. The major competitors in this space include:
Competitive Positioning
Strengths
Weaknesses
Robust Revenue Growth: The company witnessed a strong revenue CAGR of 24% over the past two years. The strong growth was due to both volume and pricing growth in its transformer components business and a shift in mix towards higher capacity transformers.
Strong margin expansion: Profitability has outpaced revenue growth over a two year period. While margins decreased in FY24, they improved strongly in FY25. Part of the margin improvement in FY25 was due to low cost inventory as steel prices increased. In addition, the company’s capacity utilization across its transformers and transformer components businesses improved.
|Company
|Particulars (INR Lakhs)
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|CAGR
|
Mangal Electrical Industries Limited
|Revenue From Operations
|35430.8
|44948.4
|54942.1
|24%
|EBITDA
|4442.47
|4262.51
|8184.09
|36%
|EBITDA Margin (in %)
|12.54%
|9.48%
|14.90%
|PAT
|2473.81
|2094.86
|4730.70
|38%
|PAT Margin (in %)
|6.98%
|4.66%
|8.61%
|Return on Net Worth (in %)
|30.32%
|20.05%
|34.14%
|Return on Capital Employed (in %)
|23.24%
|19.92%
|25.38%
|Debt – Equity Ratio (in times)
|1.03
|0.80
|0.92
|Day Working Capital
|147
|120
|131
|Vilas Transcore Limited
|Revenue From Operations
|28260.5
|30974
|35305.1
|12%
|EBITDA
|2931.09
|3038.35
|4455.17
|23%
|EBITDA Margin (in %)
|10.37%
|9.81%
|12.62%
|PAT
|2021.11
|2307.5
|3417.06
|30%
|PAT Margin (in %)
|7.15%
|7.45%
|9.68%
|Return on Net Worth (in %)
|15.89%
|15.57%
|15.27%
|Return on Capital Employed (in %)
|20.56%
|20.23%
|17.03%
|Debt – Equity Ratio (in times)
|0.04
|0.00
|0.04
|Day Working Capital
|77
|74
|91
|
Jay Bee Lamination Limited
|Revenue From Operations
|24669.2
|30291.2
|36745.4
|22%
|EBITDA
|2370.3
|3158.28
|4299.17
|35%
|EBITDA Margin (in %)
|9.61%
|10.43%
|11.70%
|PAT
|1296.7
|1935.27
|2538.62
|40.00%
|PAT Margin (in %)
|5.26%
|6.39%
|6.91%
|Return on Net Worth (in %)
|34.93%
|36.32%
|24.11%
|Return on Capital Employed (in %)
|31.38 %
|35.49%
|24.26%
|Debt – Equity Ratio (in times)
|0.72
|0.38
|0.16
|Day Working Capital
|78
|75
|99
Source: RHP
|Name of Company
|P/E
|EPS (INR) Diluted
|RoNW (%)
|Total income (INR in lakhs)
|Closing price as on August 12, 2025
|Mangal Electrical Industries Limited
|24.31
|23.08
|34.14
|55139.04
|561*
|Vilas Transcore Limited
|36.48
|14.58
|15.27
|36199.76
|531.9
|Jay Bee Lamination Limited
|18.28
|12.31
|24.11
|36837.67
|225.05
Source: RHP; * – upper end of price band
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.