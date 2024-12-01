The notice of 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24 of the Company which will be held on Monday, the 30 th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Proceedings of 41st Annual General Meeting of the company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)