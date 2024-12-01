|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting Declared second interim dividend of Rs.1.50 (Rupees one and fifty paise only) (75%) each per equity share of Rs.2/- (Rupees two only) each for the financial year 2024-25. The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for the purpose of payment ofsecond interim dividend i.e., record date is fixed as Monday, the 25th day of November 2024. The payment of said interim dividend will start from 2nd December 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|NATCO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 if any Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|NATCO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|NATCO PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider the Unaudited Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and Interim Dividend for the Financial year 2023-24 if any outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated 14.02.2024)
