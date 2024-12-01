Outcome of Board Meeting Declared second interim dividend of Rs.1.50 (Rupees one and fifty paise only) (75%) each per equity share of Rs.2/- (Rupees two only) each for the financial year 2024-25. The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for the purpose of payment ofsecond interim dividend i.e., record date is fixed as Monday, the 25th day of November 2024. The payment of said interim dividend will start from 2nd December 2024. The Board of Directors vide circular Resolution dated November 13, 2024 have revised the Record Date as 27th November, 2024 for ascertaining the shareholders eligible for making payment of second Interim Dividend of Rs.1.50 (Rupee one and fifty paise only) which was declared by the Board of Director at their meeting held on November 12, 2024 The payment of said interim dividend will start from 4th December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)