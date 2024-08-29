iifl-logo-icon 1
982
(-3.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹2300%840--
--880₹0.05-50%15,400-6.66%
4,9500%₹1870%900₹0.1100%69,850-4.51%
--920₹0.050%35,750-2.98%
1,1000%₹1342.4%940₹0.050%39,050-1.38%
4,4000%₹117.50%960₹0.050%1,83,150-5.93%
10,4500%₹48.350%980₹0.05-50%84,700-2.53%
52,800-2.04%₹60-21.72%1,000₹0.05-50%2,72,250-5.17%
83,050-7.36%₹57-5%1,020₹0.05-91.66%1,95,800-7.77%
1,12,750-8.07%₹34.25-8.29%1,040₹0.05-95.65%3,70,150-1.31%
1,34,750-2.77%₹14.8-15.18%1,060₹0.05-97.72%1,69,400-45.19%
1,79,850-26.18%₹0.05-98.71%1,080₹14.880.48%1,17,700-48.30%
4,40,000-38.36%₹0.1-93.75%1,100₹3018.57%1,81,500-18.31%
3,61,900-31.81%₹0.05-94.73%1,120₹5413.44%1,12,750-3.75%
3,53,100-15.30%₹0.05-90.9%1,140₹77.225.02%57,2000%
1,51,250-11.29%₹0.05-83.33%1,160₹89.653.34%31,350-6.55%
1,16,600-17.82%₹0.05-75%1,180₹108.250%18,7000%
4,85,650-17.70%₹0.05-75%1,200₹138.37.66%88,000-8.57%
57,200-14.75%₹0.1-50%1,220₹1601.01%8,8000%
68,200-3.87%₹0.05-66.66%1,240₹1540%11,5500%
2,93,150-1.29%₹0.050%1,280₹22020.31%27,500-3.84%

Tata Chemicals: Related NEWS

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

13 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|02:13 PM

In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

6 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

