|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|00%
|₹2300%
|840
|-
|-
|-
|-
|880
|₹0.05-50%
|15,400-6.66%
|4,9500%
|₹1870%
|900
|₹0.1100%
|69,850-4.51%
|-
|-
|920
|₹0.050%
|35,750-2.98%
|1,1000%
|₹1342.4%
|940
|₹0.050%
|39,050-1.38%
|4,4000%
|₹117.50%
|960
|₹0.050%
|1,83,150-5.93%
|10,4500%
|₹48.350%
|980
|₹0.05-50%
|84,700-2.53%
|52,800-2.04%
|₹60-21.72%
|1,000
|₹0.05-50%
|2,72,250-5.17%
|83,050-7.36%
|₹57-5%
|1,020
|₹0.05-91.66%
|1,95,800-7.77%
|1,12,750-8.07%
|₹34.25-8.29%
|1,040
|₹0.05-95.65%
|3,70,150-1.31%
|1,34,750-2.77%
|₹14.8-15.18%
|1,060
|₹0.05-97.72%
|1,69,400-45.19%
|1,79,850-26.18%
|₹0.05-98.71%
|1,080
|₹14.880.48%
|1,17,700-48.30%
|4,40,000-38.36%
|₹0.1-93.75%
|1,100
|₹3018.57%
|1,81,500-18.31%
|3,61,900-31.81%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|1,120
|₹5413.44%
|1,12,750-3.75%
|3,53,100-15.30%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|1,140
|₹77.225.02%
|57,2000%
|1,51,250-11.29%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,160
|₹89.653.34%
|31,350-6.55%
|1,16,600-17.82%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,180
|₹108.250%
|18,7000%
|4,85,650-17.70%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,200
|₹138.37.66%
|88,000-8.57%
|57,200-14.75%
|₹0.1-50%
|1,220
|₹1601.01%
|8,8000%
|68,200-3.87%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,240
|₹1540%
|11,5500%
|2,93,150-1.29%
|₹0.050%
|1,280
|₹22020.31%
|27,500-3.84%
The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
