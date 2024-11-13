|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jun 2024
|17 May 2024
|Intimation Of Date Of 85Th Annual General Meeting And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith is the Notice alongwith Explanatory Statement of the 85th AGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through VC / OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)
The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.