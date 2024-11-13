Intimation Of Date Of 85Th Annual General Meeting And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith is the Notice alongwith Explanatory Statement of the 85th AGM of the Company to be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through VC / OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)