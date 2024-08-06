Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Adani Energy Solutions: The company stated that it has raised ₹8,373.10 Crore through certified institutions placement to increase capacity for electricity evacuation from renewable sources. It is the company’s first public stock offering following its de-merger and listing from Adani Enterprises (AEL) in July 2015.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator’s profit increased by over 2.5 times to ₹4,160 Crore in the first quarter of 2024, ending on June 30. Last year, the company made ₹1,612.5 Crore in profit. Revenue climbed by 2.8% to ₹38,506.4 Crore during the reporting quarter, up from ₹37,440 Crore in the previous year’s June quarter.

Bharti Hexacom: The company recorded a 101.90% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹511.2 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹253.2 Crore. Revenue climbed by 13.6% to ₹1,910.6 Crore, up from ₹1,681.7 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Tata Chemicals: In the first quarter of 2024, the company’s net profit decreased by 67.6% to ₹190 Crore from the same period last year. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹587 Crore. The company’s sales decreased by 10.2% to ₹3,789 Crore from ₹4,218 Crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Honeywell Automation: The IT firm recorded a 32% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹136.5 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it had a net profit of ₹103.4 Crore. Revenue climbed by 3% to ₹960.4 Crore, up from ₹932.3 Crore in the previous fiscal period.

Motherson Sumi Wiring: The auto components company reported a 21% increase in net profit to ₹148.87 Crore for the June quarter FY25, driven by robust revenue growth. The company reported a net profit of ₹123.13 Crore in the same period previous year. During the review year, total income was ₹2,184.84 Crore, up from ₹1,871.84 Crore the previous year.

V-Mart Retail: The value fashion retailer posted a net profit of ₹12 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. In the same quarter, it reported a net loss of ₹21.9 Crore. Revenue climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal period.

Aster DM Healthcare: Nitish Shetty, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Senior Management Personnel, has resigned to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity.

Lupin: The business has established Lupin Lanka (Private) Ltd in Sri Lanka as a wholly-owned subsidiary. It has also received a centralised Show Cause Notice from the Maharashtra GST Authority, which seeks to recover ₹336.2 Crore in taxes, as well as relevant interest and an equal penalty of ₹336.2 Crore, for the period July 2017 to March 2022.

Biocon: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued the biopharma company an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) for its API facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Between June 17 and June 21, the USFDA inspected the facility for good manufacturing practices.

