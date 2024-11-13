Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated and Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Tuesday September 24 2024 to Saturday October 19 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. Financial Results for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Unaudited Consolidated and Audited Standalone Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and ii) Recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Monday March 25 2024 to Wednesday May 1 2024 (both days inclusive). Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - April 29, 2024 1. Financial Results 2. Recommendation of Dividend: The Board has recommended a dividend of ? 15 per share i.e. 150 % for the financial year 2023-24.The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 85th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) within five days of the AGM. 3. Fund Raising: The Board has approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for an amount up to ? 2,000 Crores. The Board also authorized an internal committee, to take all actions in respect of finalization of terms of issuance and allotment of NCDs. Re-appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024