|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated and Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Tuesday September 24 2024 to Saturday October 19 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. Financial Results for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Unaudited Consolidated and Audited Standalone Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and ii) Recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Monday March 25 2024 to Wednesday May 1 2024 (both days inclusive). Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - April 29, 2024 1. Financial Results 2. Recommendation of Dividend: The Board has recommended a dividend of ? 15 per share i.e. 150 % for the financial year 2023-24.The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 85th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) within five days of the AGM. 3. Fund Raising: The Board has approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for an amount up to ? 2,000 Crores. The Board also authorized an internal committee, to take all actions in respect of finalization of terms of issuance and allotment of NCDs. Re-appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday February 5 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated and Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Monday December 25 2023 to Wednesday February 7 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website at www.tatachemicals.com. Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.