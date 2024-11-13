iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

972.55
(1.10%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:59 PM

Tata Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated and Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Tuesday September 24 2024 to Saturday October 19 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. Financial Results for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Unaudited Consolidated and Audited Standalone Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and ii) Recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Monday March 25 2024 to Wednesday May 1 2024 (both days inclusive). Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - April 29, 2024 1. Financial Results 2. Recommendation of Dividend: The Board has recommended a dividend of ? 15 per share i.e. 150 % for the financial year 2023-24.The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 85th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) within five days of the AGM. 3. Fund Raising: The Board has approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for an amount up to ? 2,000 Crores. The Board also authorized an internal committee, to take all actions in respect of finalization of terms of issuance and allotment of NCDs. Re-appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
TATA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday February 5 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated and Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Monday December 25 2023 to Wednesday February 7 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the website at www.tatachemicals.com. Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Tata Chemicals: Related News

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

Tata Chemicals-led TCEL approves ₹655 Crore investment

13 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The new factory will use a proprietary technology that combines carbon dioxide extracted from energy generation emissions.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

Tata Chemicals records 46% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

18 Oct 2024|02:13 PM

In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 15.5%, down from 20.5% in the same period last fiscal year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

6 Aug 2024|12:30 PM

Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

