|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Apr 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|15
|150
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting - April 29, 2024 Recommendation of Dividend: The Board has recommended a dividend of ? 15 per share i.e. 150 % for the financial year 2023-24.The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 85th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid (subject to deduction of tax at source) within five days of the AGM.
