To the Members of Tata Chemicals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Tata Chemicals Limited (the "Company") which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its Profit and Other Comprehensive Income, Changesin Equityand its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matter

Revenue Recognition (See Note 2.14 and 23 to Standalone Financial Statements)

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue is recognized when the performance obligation is satisfied at a point in time by the Company by transferring the underlying products to the customer. Ouraudit procedures included: Revenue is measured based on transaction price, which is consideration, after deduction of discounts. • Assessing the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies for compliance with Ind AS; Due to the Companys sales under various contractual terms and across locations, delivery to customers in different regions might take different time periods and may result in undelivered goods at the period end. We consider there to be a risk of misstatement of the financial statements related to transactions occurring close to the year end, as transactions could be recorded in the incorrect financial period (cut-off risk). • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys manual and automated (Information Technology - IT) controls on recording revenue. We also involved IT specialists for testing of IT general and application controls. There is also a risk of revenue being overstated due to fraud through booking fictitious sales resulting from pressure on the Company to achieve performance targets during the year as well as at the reporting period end. • Testing the controls around the timely and accurate recording of sales transactions. We also tested the Companys lead time assessment and quantification of any sales reversals for undelivered goods. In addition, we tested the terms and conditions set out in the sales contracts; Accordingly, revenue recognition is a key audit matter. • Performing testing on selected statistical samples of revenue transactions recorded throughout the year and at the year end and checking delivery documents and customer purchase orders (as applicable); • Assessing high risk manual journals posted to revenue to identify any unusual items. • Assessing and testing the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures in respect of revenue from operations.

Litigations and claims (See Note 2.3.2(d), 2.22 and 18 and 41.1 to Standalone Financial Statements) The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Company operates in various States within India, exposing it to a variety of different Central and State laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. The provisions and contingent liabilities relate to ongoing litigations with and claims from various authorities. Litigations and claims may arise from direct and indirect tax proceedings, legal proceedings, including regulatory and other government/department proceedings, as well as investigations by authorities and commercial claims. Ouraudit procedures included: Resolution of litigations and claims proceedings may span over multiple years beyond March 31,2024 due to the complexity and magnitude of the legal matters involved and may involve protracted negotiation or litigation. • Obtaining an understanding of actual and potential outstanding litigations and claims against the Company from the Companys in- house Legal Counsel and other senior personnel of the Company and assessing their responses; The determination of a provision or contingent liability requires significantjudgement by the Company because ofthe inherent complexity in estimating whether it is probable that there will be an outflow of economic resources. The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate ofthe probable expenditure. The provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to changes due to the outcomes of litigations and claims over time as new facts emerge as each legal case progresses. • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls on evaluating litigations and claims. There is an inherent complexity; and magnitude of potential exposures is significant across the Company. Significant judgment is necessary to estimate the likelihood, timing and amount of the cash outflows, interpretations ofthe legal aspects, legislations and judgements previously made by the authorities. Accordingly, this is identified as a key audit matter. • Assessing status ofthe litigations and claims based on correspondence between the Company and the various tax/legal authorities and legal opinions obtained by the Company; • Testing completeness of litigations and claims recorded by verifying the Companys legal expenses and the minutes ofthe board meetings; • Assessing and challenging the Companys estimate ofthe possible outcome of litigations and claims.This is based on applicable tax laws and legal precedence by involving our tax specialists in taxation related matters and discussing with the Companys internal legal counsel including obtaining independent legal confirmation; • Evaluating the Companysjudgements made by comparing the estimates of prior year to the actual outcome; • Assessing and testing the adequacy and completeness ofthe Companys disclosures in respect of litigations and claims.

Impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment and Goodwill (See Note 2.3.2(e), 2.12, 4 and 7(b) to Standalone Financial Statements) The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Company periodically assesses if there are any triggers for recognising impairment loss in respect of Property, plant and equipment (PPE) relating to its Silica and Nutraceutical Cash Generating Units (CGU). Our audit procedures included: In making this determination, the Company considers both internal and external sources of information to determine whether there is an indicator of impairment and, accordingly, whether the recoverable amount of the CGU needs to be estimated. Further, Goodwill is required to be assessed for impairment annually. • Analysing the indicators of impairment of PPE including understanding of Companys own assessment of those indicators; An impairment loss is recognised if the recoverable amount is lower than the carrying value. The recoverable amount is determined based on the higher of value in use (VIU) and fair value less costs to sell (FVLCS). • Evaluating the design and implementation and testing the operating effectiveness of key controls over the impairment assessment process. This included the estimation and approval of forecasts, determination of key assumptions and valuation models; As at March 31, 2024, carrying Value of PPE of these CGUs were Rs 470 crore and Rs 46 crore for Goodwill. • Assessing the valuation methodology used for determining recoverable amount and testing the arithmetical accuracy of the impairment models, with the assistance of valuations specialists; The assessment of indicators of impairment and recoverable value is considered to be a key audit matter due to the significant judgment required to assess the internal and external sources of information. The judgement, in particular, is with respect to estimation of future discounted cash flows (DCF) of the underlying CGUs due to the inherent uncertainty and subjectivity involved in forecasting and discounting future cash fiows.The DCF uses several key assumptions, including estimates of future sales, EBIDTA, terminal value growth rates and the weighted-average cost of capital (discount rate). • Assessing the identification of relevant Cash Generating Units (CGU) to which goodwill is allocated and to which PPE belong that are being tested; • Understanding from the Company the basis of the assumptions used for the projected future cash flows; • Verifying the inputs used in projecting future cash flows. We challenged the business assumptions used, such as sales growth. Earnings before Interest Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA), terminal value growth rate and discount rate which included comparing these inputs with externally derived data as well as our own assessment based on our knowledge of the client and the industry. In addition we performed sensitivity analysis, with the assistance of valuation specialists; • Evaluating the past performance of the CGUs with actual performance where relevant and assessing historical accuracy of the forecast produced by the Company; • Assessing the adequacy of the Companys disclosures of key assumptions, judgments and sensitivities in respect of impairment testing.

Other information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing

so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matterto those charged with governanceand take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial

Statements that give a true and fair view of the State of Affairs, Profit/loss and Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevantto the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is nota guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone Financial Statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. Flowever, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during ouraudit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes publicdisclosureaboutthe matterorwhen, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in theAnnexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we reportthat:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule

11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 18 and 41.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. The Company has made provision for foreseeable losses on derivative contracts - refer note 17 and 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024 except for INR 0.74 crore due to legal disputes with regard to ownership that have remain unresolved.

d (i) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 42(b) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, thatthe Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 42(b) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared forthe previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 16.5 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares

(i) The feature of recording audit trail was not enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books

of accounts relating to general ledger and consolidation process

(ii) The audit trail was not enabled for certain changes which were performed by users having privilege access rights, for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts relating to the general ledger.

(iii) In the absence of independent auditors report for the period 1 January 2024 to March 31, 2024 in relation to controls at service organisation for accounting software used for maintaining the books of account relating to payroll process, which is operated by a third-party software service provider, we are unable to comment whetheraudit trail feature ofthe said software was enabled and operated forthe period 1 January 2024to March 31, 2024 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, for the period audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the respective accounting softwares, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) ofthe Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 ofthe Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess ofthe limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) ofthe Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Tata Chemicals Limited for the year ended March 31,2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 underReporton Other Legal and Regulatory Requirementssection of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, investment properties and Right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment, Right of use assets and Investment properties by which all property, plant and equipment and investment properties are

verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment and investment properties were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. We are informed that the discrepancies were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other ther than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company

Description of property Freehold land in Poshitra Gross carrying value * Held in the name of Government of Gujarat Whether promoter. director or their relative or employee No Period held- indicate range. where appropriate Since 1970 Reason for not being held in the name of the company Also indicate if in dispute It is under litigation since 2019 Leasehold land at Nanded X 2.03 crore Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation No Since Dec 2008 Lease deed is not executed

*amount is less than Rupees one crore

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami PropertyTransactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods- in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in companies and other parties, provided guarantees and granted unsecured loans and unsecured advances in the nature of loans to other parties in respect of which the requisite information is provided in clause (a) to (f) as below to the extent applicable. The Company has not provided secured loans, secured advances in the nature of loans, any security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.The Company has not made any investments in or provided guarantees to firms and limited liability partnership during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided guarantees to subsidiary companies and unsecured loans to any other parties as below:

Rs in crore

Particulars Guarantees Loans Advances In nature of loans Aggregate amount during the year Others 1,338 * 4 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 1,338 * 1 Others

*amountis less than Rupees one crore

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of unsecured loans and advances in the nature of loans provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of interest free advances in the nature of loans, the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. In case of interest bearing loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in respect of investments made, guarantees provided and loans granted during theyear.The Company has not provided security during the year to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act. The Company does not have any transaction to which the provisions of Section 185 of the Act apply.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax. Duty of excise. Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of

the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2024 fora period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Service tax. Duty of excise. Sales tax and Value added tax. Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs in crore)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 94 AY 2015-16, AY 2018-19 and AY 2019-20 Tribunal (ITAT) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 90 AY 2021-22, AY 2022-23 and AY023-24 Assessing Officer The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 188 AY 2006-07, AY 2007-08, AY 2017-18 and AY 2018-19 CIT (A) Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 26 2011-13, 2015-18 Tribunal (CESTAT) Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 1 1987-88,1992-93, 2001- 02,2014-17 Appellate Authority upto Commissioners level The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 557 1999-2005 Supreme Court The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 50 2005-06 High Court The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 65 2008-09, 2014-18 Appellate Authority upto Commissioners level The Central Sales Tax, 1956 and SalesTax Act of various states SalesTax (Central and State) and Value Added Tax 50 2009-10 Supreme Court The Central SalesTax, 1956 and SalesTax Act of various states SalesTax (Central and State) and Value Added Tax 33 2006-10, 2015-16 High Court The Central SalesTax, 1956 and SalesTax Act of various states SalesTax (Central and State) and Value Added Tax 2 2004-06, 2011-14, 2016-17 Tribunal (CESTAT) The Central SalesTax, 1956 and SalesTax Act of various states SalesTax (Central and State) and Value Added Tax 3 1997-2000, 2002-06, 2009-18 Appellate Authority upto Commissioners level The Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax 12 2010-11,2011-12 Tribunal (CESTAT) Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and service tax 1 2017-19 Tribunal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and service tax 15 2017-21 Appellate Authority up to Commissioners level Gujarat Green Cess Act, 2011 Green Cess 9 2012-13 to 2021-22 Supreme Court The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 Afforestation charges 13 2006-07 High Court Gujarat Land Revenue Act, 2017 Land revenue 1 201 3-14 to 2017-18 Mamlatdar Kacheri

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in thetaxassessments underthe Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined underthe Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination ofthe books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course ofthe audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 ofthe Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) ofthe Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 ofthe Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is nota Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Group has five CICs which are registered with the Reserve Bank of India and two CICs which are not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis ofthe financial ratios.ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge ofthe Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is notan assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Tata Chemicals Limited for the year ended March 31,2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) underReport on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirementssection of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements ofTata Chemicals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects,adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the"Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of DirectorsResponsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on ouraudit.We conducted ourauditin accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the riskthata material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail. accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not

be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.