IGL Forms 50:50 Joint Venture With CEID to Develop Compressed Bio Gas Projects

Indraprastha Gas Limited has entered into a joint venture agreement with CEID Consultants and Engineering Private Limited to collaborate on new biofuel projects. The two companies plan to set up compressed bio gas plants and develop broader biofuel initiatives under this partnership.

As per the agreement, both companies will hold an equal stake in the joint venture. IGL will hold 50 percent shareholding and the remaining 50 percent will be held by CEID. The board of the new entity will initially include four directors. Each partner will nominate two representatives to ensure balanced participation in decision making.

The arrangement does not fall under related party transactions and the companies have clarified that there is no promoter or group company relationship between the two parties. There are no special rights linked to capital structure, share subscription or appointment of directors beyond what is already defined in the JV framework.

The companies have stated that disclosures regarding any future amendments or termination of the agreement will be shared with the stock exchanges whenever required. Any changes to the agreement will include details such as the names of the parties involved, the nature of the modification, reasons for the change and its impact on the joint venture.

The JV is expected to support IGL’s long term strategy of expanding its presence in clean energy solutions while contributing to the development of India’s biofuel ecosystem.

