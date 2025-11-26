iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

IGL Forms 50:50 Joint Venture With CEID to Develop Compressed Bio Gas Projects

26 Nov 2025 , 04:11 PM

Indraprastha Gas Limited has entered into a joint venture agreement with CEID Consultants and Engineering Private Limited to collaborate on new biofuel projects. The two companies plan to set up compressed bio gas plants and develop broader biofuel initiatives under this partnership.

As per the agreement, both companies will hold an equal stake in the joint venture. IGL will hold 50 percent shareholding and the remaining 50 percent will be held by CEID. The board of the new entity will initially include four directors. Each partner will nominate two representatives to ensure balanced participation in decision making.

The arrangement does not fall under related party transactions and the companies have clarified that there is no promoter or group company relationship between the two parties. There are no special rights linked to capital structure, share subscription or appointment of directors beyond what is already defined in the JV framework.

The companies have stated that disclosures regarding any future amendments or termination of the agreement will be shared with the stock exchanges whenever required. Any changes to the agreement will include details such as the names of the parties involved, the nature of the modification, reasons for the change and its impact on the joint venture.

The JV is expected to support IGL’s long term strategy of expanding its presence in clean energy solutions while contributing to the development of India’s biofuel ecosystem.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • CEID Consultants and Engineering Private Limited
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Indraprastha Gas Limited
  • Stock Market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

IGL Forms 50:50 Joint Venture With CEID to Develop Compressed Bio Gas Projects

IGL Forms 50:50 Joint Venture With CEID to Develop Compressed Bio Gas Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|04:11 PM
MapMyIndia Mappls collaborate with Zoho CRM

MapMyIndia Mappls collaborate with Zoho CRM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|03:25 PM
HUDCO and NIUA Sign MoU to Boost Urban Development and Infrastructure Planning

HUDCO and NIUA Sign MoU to Boost Urban Development and Infrastructure Planning

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|03:15 PM
Apollo Micro Systems inks pact with IIT-Chennai

Apollo Micro Systems inks pact with IIT-Chennai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|03:08 PM
HCLTech enters strategic pact with AWS

HCLTech enters strategic pact with AWS

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2025|02:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.