iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Board Meeting

404.15
(0.50%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:14:59 AM

Indraprastha Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company Board Increase in the Authorized Share Capital and Issue of Bonus Equity Shares subject to Approval of Shareholders 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from z 220,00,00,000 divided into 110,00,00,000 Equity Shares of z 2/- each; to z 1000,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Crores) divided into 500,00,00,000 (Five Hundred Crores) equity shares of z. 2 (Rupees 2) each by consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to shareholders approvals. 2. Issuance of Bonus Shares Issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1 :1, i.e. 1 (one) Bonus Equity Shares of face value of z 2/- each fully paid up for every 1 (one) existing equity shares of face value of z 2/- each fully paid up, to the eligible shareholders of the Company as on the record date, as may be fixed, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.12.2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 and Declaration of Interim Dividend and Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
Change in Key Management Personnel
Board Meeting24 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202430 Apr 2024
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 and also to consider recommendation of final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Recommendation of Final Dividend Approval of Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend for FY 2023-24 Appointment of Additional and Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024) Appointment of Prof. Dr. Simrit Kaur as an Additional and Independent Director w.e.f. May 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

Indraprastha Gas: Related News

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:14 PM

According to the company, the price hike was implemented in locations that account for only 30% of overall volumes.

Read More
IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|10:59 AM

The revised allotment is projected to have a substantial impact on IGL's operations, including its capacity to satisfy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales levels.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.