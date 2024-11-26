Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company Board Increase in the Authorized Share Capital and Issue of Bonus Equity Shares subject to Approval of Shareholders 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from z 220,00,00,000 divided into 110,00,00,000 Equity Shares of z 2/- each; to z 1000,00,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Crores) divided into 500,00,00,000 (Five Hundred Crores) equity shares of z. 2 (Rupees 2) each by consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to shareholders approvals. 2. Issuance of Bonus Shares Issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1 :1, i.e. 1 (one) Bonus Equity Shares of face value of z 2/- each fully paid up for every 1 (one) existing equity shares of face value of z 2/- each fully paid up, to the eligible shareholders of the Company as on the record date, as may be fixed, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.12.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 and Declaration of Interim Dividend and Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Change in Key Management Personnel

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

INDRAPRASTHA GAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 and also to consider recommendation of final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Recommendation of Final Dividend Approval of Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend for FY 2023-24 Appointment of Additional and Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024) Appointment of Prof. Dr. Simrit Kaur as an Additional and Independent Director w.e.f. May 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024