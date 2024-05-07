To the Members of

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Indraprastha Gas Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be brought to your attention.

Key Audit Matter Description Our Response Revenue Recognition The Company is mainly in the business of City Gas Distribution i.e. through CNG stations and piped PNG gas. Our approach was a combination of tests of internal controls, analytical and substantive procedures which included the following: Revenue from operations (sale of gas) is a key indicator for measuring the performance of the entity. It is considered a Key Audit Matter due to the inherent risks involved in ensuring the accuracy, completeness, and cut-off in recognition and measurement of the revenue in the Standalone Financial Statements considering the following aspects: - Obtaining a detailed understanding of the processes and controls designed and implemented by the Management for Revenue Recognition from various types of customers. - Varied pricing structures for different types of customers and frequency of price change - Ensuring completeness by reconciling quantities purchased and sold. - Evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosure made, and overall presentation in the Standalone Financial Statements in terms of Ind AS 115. - Large customer base with high transaction volumes - Assessing the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of controls, including IT controls, considered material for the purposes of our audit. - Capturing Gas consumption data for invoicing - Performing analytical procedures for revenues, by comparing sales quantities and prices for the current year with the previous year and enquiring with the reasons for any significant trends or fluctuations. - Assumptions used in estimating unbilled revenue at the year-end - On a sample basis, test revenue transactions with supporting documents to verify the accuracy i.e. quantity billed, price charged, and tax amount. - Extensive use of SAP and other IT systems to manage the billing operation - Ensuring compliance with Ind AS 115 on revenue recognition. - Verified the assumptions used for the estimation of unbilled revenue at the year end.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. The annual report is not made available to us at the date of this auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023 prepared in accordance with Ind AS included in this Statement has been audited by the predecessor auditor. The report of the predecessor auditor on the comparative financial information dated 12th May 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion. Our report is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Based on verification of books of accounts of the Company and according to information and explanations given to us, we give below a report on the Directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in terms of Section 143(5) of the Act:

S.no. Directions Response 1 Whether the Company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through the IT system? If yes, the implications of processing of accounting transaction outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated. The Company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through the IT system. Further, as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, there are no accounting transactions that are processed outside the IT system by the Company which impact the integrity of the accounts. 2 Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/ write off of debts/loans/interest etc. made by a lender to the Company due to the Companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for. As per information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records, as the company has not taken any loans, question of restructuring or waiver/write off does not arise. 3 Whether funds (grants/subsidy) received/ receivable for specific schemes from Central/ State Agencies were properly accounted for/ utilized as per its terms and conditions? List the case of deviation. As per information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records, during the year, no funds (grants/subsidy) were received for specific schemes from Central/ State Agencies and no receivables are o/s as at the end of the year related to such grants/ subsidies. The grant received through a sponsoring organization in the past has been treated as capital in nature and is being recognised in line with Ind AS 20.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 3(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Rules), 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 3(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 3(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note No. 35 of the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. Refer Note No. 48(b) of the Standalone Financial Statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024; and

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, during the year, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, during the year, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. (a) The interim dividend declared and funded in March 2023, which has been paid in the current year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(c) As stated in Note No. 59 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of the dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on representation and explanation from the company and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that that audit trail was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes as explained in Note No. 56 to the standalone financial statements. For accounting software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.003990S/S200018

Sd/-

S. Narasimhan

Partner

Membership No.: 206047

UDIN: 24206047BKEPHH8834

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: 7th May 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Indraprastha Gas Limited ("the Company") on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024.

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the PPE have been physically verified by the management during the year except related to the underground natural gas distribution system which as per management cannot be physically verified, and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the PPE is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. For the underground natural gas distribution system, the management has adequate controls in place to safeguard the physical existence of the said distribution system.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company as at Balance Sheet date except as stated below:

Description of property Gross Carrying Value Rs. Held in the name of Whether promotor, director or their relative or employee Period Held- Indicate range where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the company Land at Okhla DSIIDC Phase II 9.84 Cr DSIIDC Limited No Since August 2010 Lease deed pending Land at R.K. Puram Sec- IX (IGL Bhawan) 7.15 Cr Land & Development Office, GOI No Since June 2002 Lease deed pending Land at CGS, Saktapur 7.05 Cr Indraprastha Gas Limited No Since December 2018 *Title Disputed Land at SV-10, Daulatkhera, Ajmer 0.26 Cr Indraprastha Gas Limited No Since March 2022 *Title Disputed

* The legal cases have been filed against the company and seller for a permanent injunction on the sale deed.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of the operations. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records are not 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned loan in excess of five crore rupees from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets and hence the question of filing quarterly returns or statements by the company with banks or financial institutions does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

b) The Company has not provided any loans, guarantees, or given any security during the year. Further, in our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) (c) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not given any loan, guarantees, or security during the year covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore paragraph 3(iv) of the Order does not apply to that extent. However, the company has invested in its subsidiary during the year, which complies with the provisions of section 186 of the Act.

(v) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the Act and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with the view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities, though there has been a delay in 1 instance of payment of Duty of Excise and 11 instances of payment of gratuity.

According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears, as of 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as stated below (out of the current year payables):

Nature of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In crores) Period to which it relates Due date Date of payment The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 Gratuity 0.05 FY 21-22 and FY 22-23 Within 30 days from the date of resignation of the employee Not paid till the date of audit report The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 Gratuity 0.02 Aug-23 and Sep-23 Within 30 days from the date of resignation of the employee Paid in April-24 The Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Good and Service Tax 0.24 May-23 and July-23 Upto 20th of subsequent month Not paid till the date of audit report

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31 March 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount demanded (net of amount paid) ( Rs. in lakhs) Amount paid (J in lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise duty 2.42 - Dec08 – Aug10 Commissioner of Central Excise Refer note below Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.48 - AY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income- tax (Appeals) 4.70 - AY 2018-19 11.42 - AY 2021-22 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax / Cenvat Credit 19.55 1.47 FY 2014-15, FY 2015-16, FY 2016-17, Apr17 – Jun17 Commissioner – CGST (Appeals)

Note 1: An amount of Rs. 2.42 crores, initially demanded by the Excise Department had been paid and had been expensed off in the Statement of Profit and Loss during the previous years. Subsequently, a penalty of an equal amount was also imposed on the Company, post which the Company filed an appeal against the demand and penalty. Refer Note No. 35(1)(a) of the Standalone Financial Statement.

(viii) As per the information and explanations given by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no term loans taken by the Company and hence the question of the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no funds raised on short term basis by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government of India for the period covered by our audit.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company in accordance with Nidhi Rules 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the Indian accounting standard Related Party Disclosures (Ind AS 24) except for the following:

Nature of the related party relationship and the underlying transaction Transaction value (Rs. in crores) Omnibus approval (Rs. in crores) Remarks Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Sale of CNG & CBG) 1,385.92 1,248.00 Excess needs to be specifically approved by Audit Committee. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Reimbursement of electricity expenses) 28.92 25.00

(xiv) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business, except delayed coverage as the company adopts an audit cycle of October to September (also refer xiv(b) below). The company has an in-house Internal Audit department that co-sources some parts of the audit through professional chartered accountant firms.

(b) The internal auditor of the company has not issued any report till date of our report for the current year. Few reports of previous year cycle cover current year audit period which however does not have significant coverage of current year transactions. Hence, the same is not considered by us.

(xv) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence the questions of fulfilling criteria of a CIC, and in case the Company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfill such criteria, do not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, none of the group companies are Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence the question of number of CICs which are part of the Group does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable. The companys auditor appointment is done by Comptroller & Auditors General office (CAG) and hence, question of previous auditor resignation does not arise.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to a Special Account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Section 135(6) of the Act.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.003990S/S200018

Sd/-

S. Narasimhan

Partner

Membership No.: 206047

UDIN: 24206047BKEPHH8834

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: 7th May 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 3(g) on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Indraprastha Gas Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference toS tandalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.003990S/S200018

Sd/-

S. Narasimhan

Partner

Membership No.: 206047

UDIN: 24206047BKEPHH8834

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: 7th May 2024

Compliance Certification

We have conducted audit annual account of Indraprastha Gas Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024 in accordance with the directions/sub directions issued by the C&AG of India under Section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and certify that we have complied with all the Directions/Sub Direction issued to us.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.003990S/S200018

Sd/-

S. Narasimhan

Partner

Membership No.: 206047

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: 7th May 2024