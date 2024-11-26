|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Share transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from September 17 2024 to September 27 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and ascertaining the eligibility for payment of Dividend. Rs.5.0000 per share(250%)FinalDividend& A.G.M.
Invest wise with Expert advice
