Indraprastha Gas Ltd Book Closer

398.85
(-0.82%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Indraprastha Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser2 Sep 202417 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
Share transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from September 17 2024 to September 27 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and ascertaining the eligibility for payment of Dividend. Rs.5.0000 per share(250%)FinalDividend& A.G.M.

Indraprastha Gas: Related News

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

IGL increase CNG prices in different locations except Delhi

26 Nov 2024|03:14 PM

According to the company, the price hike was implemented in locations that account for only 30% of overall volumes.

Read More
IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

IGL witnesses a 20% reduction in November gas allocation

18 Nov 2024|10:59 AM

The revised allotment is projected to have a substantial impact on IGL's operations, including its capacity to satisfy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales levels.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More


