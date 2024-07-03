Indraprastha Gas Ltd Summary

Indraprastha Gas Ltd., a City Gas Distribution Company (CGD) was incorporated on December 23, 1998. The Company is a Joint Venture between GAIL (India) Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Presently, the Company is in the business of City Gas Distribution presently operating in the NCT of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Shamli, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzaffarnagar, Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal, Kaithal, Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand, , Banda, Chitrakoot and Mahoba.In the year 1999, the Company took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Ltd. This project was started to lay the network for the distribution of natural gas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors.In June 9, 2000 the company signed an asset transfer agreement with GAIL in which the business of distribution of natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and compressed natural gas along with the land and buildings, licenses, permits, authorizations, customer lists contacts were transferred from GAIL to the company.During the year 2003-04, the company laid and commissioned 20 kms of 4 Dia steel pipeline to make 16 CNG stations on-line. During the year 2005-06, the company entered into an agreement with BPCL for supply of R-LNG on a long-term basis. The company commenced their supply of R-LNG to Britannia Industries, Haldirams, and Pearl Drinks etc.During the year 2006-07, the company entered into an agreement with GAIL (India) Ltd to buy gas on spot basis and discussions are at advanced stages with many potential customers to market this gas on retail basis. In October 2007, the company started project execution activities in the town of Noida. During the year ended 31 March 2013, Indraprastha Gas augmented its CNG distribution infrastructure by enhancing the capacity of existing stations and adding new stations. The number of stations went up from 308 in March 2012 to 324 in March 2013, which included 276 stations in Delhi and 48 stations in National Capital Region (NCR). The installed compression capacity went up from 59.56 Lakhs Kg/day in March 2012 to 63.82 Lakhs Kg/day in March 2013. During the year, the company entered into agreements for setting up of CNG facilities with all three Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies upto March 2015. During the year, the company executed an agreement with Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMMTS) for setting up of CNG facilities for Cluster Buses at their depots for a period of ten years i.e. up to the year 2022.In the residential PNG business, the company increased its steel pipeline network from 575 kms in FY 2011-12 to 631 kms in FY 2012-13 and MDPE network from 6479 kms in FY 2011-12 to 7783 kms in FY 2012-13. A total of 53,852 domestic PNG connections were added in Financial Year 2012-13.During the financial year ended 31 March 2015, Indraprastha Gas augmented its CNG distribution infrastructure by enhancing the installed compression capacity from 66.81 Lakhs Kg/day in March 2014 to 68.50 Lakhs Kg/day in March 2015. The total number of CNG stations were 326 as on March 31, 2015 which included 280 stations in Delhi and 46 stations in National Capital Region (NCR).In the residential PNG business, the company increased its steel pipeline network from 658 kms in FY 2013-14 to 680 kms in FY 2014-15 and MDPE network from 8437 kms in FY 2013-14 to 8967 kms in FY 2014-15. During the year, the company provided 59,029 PNG connections in Delhi & 42,256 PNG connections in NCR and the total number of connections went up from 4,59,467 in March 2014 to 5,60,752 in March 2015. The company broke its own record of highest number of connections in a year by providing 1,01,285 domestic PNG connections in Financial Year 2014-15. Highest number of PNG connections provided by the company in 2014-15 was also a record in the countrys CGD business. In Commercial & Industrial PNG segment, the total number of commercial customers increased from 1291 in March 2014 to 1566 in March 2015 and the industrial customers from 584 in March 2014 to 726 in March 2015.During Financial Year 2014-15, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) became an Associate Company after acquisition of 4.75 crore shares of MNGL in the first tranche at a price of Rs 38 per equity share from certain financial investor shareholders of MNGL. MNGL is in City Gas Distribution business in Pune in the State of Maharashtra.During the financial year 2015-16, the company acquired 25 lac shares of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) in the second and final tranche at a price of Rs 38 per equity share, making its total holding to 5 crore shares which constitutes 50% of the paid-up share capital of MNGL.By March 2016, Indraprastha Gas added 16 CNG stations by enhancing the installed compression capacity from 68.50 Lakhs Kg/day in March 2015 to 68.83 Lakhs Kg/day in March 2016, which included 294 CNG stations in Delhi and 46 stations in the National Capital Region (NCR). In the residential PNG business, the company increased its steel pipeline network from 680 kms in FY 2014-15 to 707 kms in FY 2015-16 and its MDPE network from 8967 kms in FY 2014-15 to 9443 kms in FY 2015-16. During the year, the company provided 46,229 PNG connections in Delhi and 29,337 PNG connections in the NCR and the total number of connections went up from 5,60,752 in March 2015 to 6,36,318 in March 2016. In Commercial & Industrial PNG business, the total number of commercial customers increased from 1566 in March 2015 to 1811 in March 2016 and the industrial customers from 726 in March 2015 to 821 in March 2016.During the financial year 2016-17, the company commissioned 81 new CNG Stations (including 78 stations at retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies) thereby enhancing its installed compression capacity to 71 Lakhs kg/day in March 2017. In the residential PNG business, the company increased its steel pipeline network from 707 kms in FY 2015-16 to 778 kms in FY 2016-17 and its MDPE network from 9443 kms in FY 2015-16 to 9940 kms in FY 2016-17. During the year, the company provided 60,867 PNG connections in Delhi and 45,021 PNG connections in the NCR and the total number of connections went up from 6,36,318 in March 2016 to 7,42,206 in March 2017. The company provided 1,05,888 domestic PNG connections in Financial Year 2016-17 which is the best performance of the company. The increase in customer base from networked areas/colonies was achieved with the help of aggressive multi-media marketing and publicity drive. In Commercial & Industrial PNG business, the number of industrial customers increased from 821 in March, 2016 to 962 in March, 2017 and commercial customers increased from 1811 in March, 2016 to 1908 in March 2017. During the year FY 2016-17, Indraprastha Gas entered into collaboration with a renowned market player in Iran to introduce retrofittment of CNG kit in the 2-wheelers segment. The company has completed the pilot project of installation of CNG kit in 2-wheelers successfully. The company has plans to carry forward this project further in a phased manner.The Board of Directors of Indraprastha Gas at its meeting held on 27 April 2017 approved increase in foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) shareholding limits in the company from 24% of paid-up equity share capital to 30% of paid-up equity share capital of the company. On 14 July 2017, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) announced that it has received permission from Director of Industries & Commerce Haryana to lay CGD network in Gurugram in the area lying between west side of Sohna road and National Highway 8 of Gurugram. IGL is the Central Government authorized entity for the city of Gurugram.The Board of Directors of Indraprastha Gas at its meeting held on 11 August 2017 approved the sub-division of existing one equity share of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of Rs 2 each subject to approval of members at the Annual General Meeting of the company.On 8 February 2018, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) announced that it has received letter dated 8 February 2018 from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for grant of authorization to the company for development of CGD network in the Geographical Area of Karnal District in Haryana.The Company has entered into various Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various parties for setting up of LNG/LCNG stations, conversion of diesel gensets into gas gensets and providing charging facilities for electrical vehicles at CNG stations.The Company increased its steel pipeline network from 919 kms in FY 2017-18 to 1006 kms in FY 2018-19 and its MDPE network from 10,754 kms to 12,022 kms in FY 2018-19.PNG continued to be focus area of the Company during FY 2018-19. Total more than 2.10 Lakh new connections were provided which is the highest number of connections in a single financial year in the history of the Company. The Company achieved a new milestone by setting up 500th CNG station in FY 2018-19.The Company has earmarked total capex of Rs. 1170 Crore for FY2019-20.The COVID-19 pandemic, globally and in India, is causing significant disturbance in economic and business activities. It has also temporarily impacted the business activities of the Company. The Companys activities were significantly disrupted by the countrywide lockdown in the first quarter of financial year 2020-21.The Company achieved a new milestone by setting up 550th CNG station in FY 2019-20. The Company was catering to 11.45 Lakhs vehicles in Delhi & NCR. PNG continued to be focus area of the Company during FY 2019-20. Total more than 2.72 Lakhs new connections were provided which is the highest number of connections in a single financial year in the history of the Company. It increased the steel pipeline network 1150 kms in FY 2019-20 and MDPE network from 12,022 kms to 455 kms.In FY 2020-21, the Company set up 612th CNG station. It had compression capacity of 88 lacs kgs per day and was catering to 12.05 Lacs vehicles. It conducted joint promotion activities with Maruti, Bajaj, Mahindra, Ford and Hyundai at the CNG stations. It started Mobile Refuelling Unit (MRU) for delivering CNG for the convenience of customers. It had a total 16.85 Lakh connections in Delhi & other geographical areas as on March 31, 2021. In commercial segment, 1047 new registrations were completed during the FY 2020-21. It further installed more than 250 connections in Defence Establishments in Delhi Cantt.During the year 2021-22, Company set up 711th CNG station in FY 2021-22. It commissioned a total of 105 CNG stations in FY 2021-22. During year 2022-23, the Company set up its 792th CNG station in FY 2022-23. In FY 22-23, 81 new CNG stations were commissioned. With these achievements, the Company achieved total compression capacity of 97 lacs kgs per day. It provided more than 3.10 Lacs new connections during the year 2022-23. In addition, IGL commissioned rooftop solar power plant of 500 KW at the Gaushalas in Delhi. It installed a 21 KW solar power plant at IGL Bhawan rooftop. A Joint Venture Company between IGL and Genesis named as IGL Genesis Technologies Limited was incorporated on June 15, 2023.