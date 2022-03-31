Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion is intended to convey our managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations included in the Financial Statements.

OVERVIEW

We are a non-deposit taking Housing Finance Company ("HFC"), registered with the National Housing Bank ("NHB") since September 24, 2015, and engaged in mortgage lending since Fiscal 2018. We have been identified and categorized as an "Upper Layer" NBFC ("NBFC-UL") in India by the RBI since September 30, 2022, as part of its "Scale Based Regulations (SBR): A Revised Regulatory Framework for NBFCs" dated October 22, 2021.

We offer financial solutions tailored to individuals and corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes and commercial spaces. Our mortgage product suite is comprehensive and comprises (i) home loans; (ii) loans against property ("LAP"); (iii) lease rental discounting; and (iv) developer financing. Furthermore, our primary emphasis is on individual retail housing loans, complemented by a diversified collection of lease rental discounting and developer loans. Consequently, our financial products cater to every customer segment, from individual homebuyers to large-scale developers.

According to CRISIL MI&A (on page 177), the housing shortage in India was expected to rise to 100 million units by

2022, with an estimated demand for housing loans between 50 trillion to 60 trillion to address this issue. As of March

2023, the total overall outstanding housing loans (excluding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana loans) were approximately 28.7 trillion, highlighting the significant market potential if measures are implemented to address this shortage.

Consequently, our strategic focus is on low risk and fast growing home loan customers and as at March 31, 2024, home loans contributed 57.8% of our AUM, of which 87.5% pertained to salaried customers, 4.3% self-employed professional customers and 8.2% self-employed non-professional customers. Furthermore, according to CRISIL MI&A (page 185 herein), the income of the salaried class remained largely intact despite the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and rise in inflation, thereby allaying lenders concerns about any deterioration in asset quality. As at March 31, 2024, our assets under management ("AUM") were 913,704.0 million, reflecting a CAGR of 30.9% between Fiscals 2022 to 2024. Further, as at June 30, 2024, our AUM were 970,713.3 million The average ticket size of our home loans was 4.6 million, with an average loan-to-value ratio of 69.3%, as at June 30, 2024, and 75.5% of our home loan AUM were from customers with a CIBIL score above 750. Further, our LAP, developer finance loans for residential as well as commercial construction and lease rental discounting against commercial properties comprised 10.0%, 11.2% and 19.5% of our AUM as at June 30, 2024, respectively.

According to the CRISIL MI&A Report (on pages 209, 212, 213, 214 and 216 ), as at June 30, 2024 (unless indicated otherwise), we were a leading HFC in India across multiple parameters, including: largest non-deposit taking HFC (in terms of AUM) in India within seven years of commencing mortgage operations; second largest HFC in India with an AUM of 970,713.3 million; eighth largest NBFC-ULs (in terms of AUM) in India as at March 31, 2024; second most profit making HFC in India with strong return on average assets and return on average equity for Fiscal 2024 and three months ended June 30, 2024; one of the fastest growing among other HFCs/ NBFCs-UL based on AUM CAGR from Fiscal 2022 to 2024; most diversified HFC in India offering full suite of mortgage lending products; highest salaried customer mix in home loan portfolio amongst large HFCs; focused on prime housing with higher average ticket size amongst large HFCs; lowest GNPA ratio of 0.28% and NNPA ratio of 0.11%, among large HFCs in India; highest possible credit ratings in India for both the long-term as well as short-term borrowings programme; second highest loan disbursement by HFCs in India amounting to 446.6 billion for Fiscal 2024 and 120.0 billion for three months ended June 30, 2024; and

second highest AUM per branch and AUM per employee amongst large HFCs in India.

We are a part of the Bajaj group, which was founded in 1926 and is a diversified business group with interests across various sectors. As at June 30, 2024, we had 323,881 active customers, 83.2% of whom were home loan customers. Our overall loan disbursements were 120,035.1 million, 103,825.2 million, 446,562.4 million, 343,336.3 million and 261,752.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 and Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which demonstrates a growth in business and market reach.

To support our offerings, we had a network of 215 branches as at June 30, 2024, spread across 174 locations in 20 states and three union territories, which are overseen by six centralized hubs for retail underwriting and seven centralized processing hubs for loan processing. Our diversified reach helps us meet the specific needs of our target customers across geographies, in urban as well as upcountry locations.

We use direct and indirect channels for origination of loans. For example, we source direct business through strategic partnerships with developers, self-sourcing by customer engagement, leveraging leads from digital ecosystem and partnership with digital players. Under indirect sourcing channels, we originate business through a distribution network of intermediaries such as channel partners, aggregators, direct selling agents, third party agents and connectors. Simultaneously, a direct-to-customer ("D2C") strategy empowers us to maintain control over the customer experience thereby enabling us to maintain consistency in our services while personalizing our customer experience. This hybrid model, leveraging both intermediaries and direct engagement with customers allows us to cater to various customer preferences and increase our market presence.

Furthermore, by focusing on sourcing of self-occupied residential properties as collateral for LAP, we maintain a lower risk profile while growing our loan portfolio. Within this segment, our lower risk customers comprising of salaried and self-employed professional customers contributed 28.9% of LAP AUM, as at June 30, 2024.

We have also developed customized credit evaluation procedures and operational workflows. Our operations comprise a tailored loan initiation system that is supported by comprehensive monitoring frameworks and mechanisms, all designed to facilitate on-boarding, maintain strong credit quality and portfolio performance. These practices are supplemented with prudent risk management strategies and as a result, even amidst the current economic climate marked by inflationary pressures and rising interest rates over the last two years, our Gross Non-

Performing Assets ("GNPA") ratio and Net Non-Performing Assets ("NNPA") ratio had been at 0.28% and 0.11%, respectively, as at June 30, 2024.

According to the CRISIL MI&A Report (page 216 herein), we have the highest possible credit ratings in India for both the long term (CRISIL AAA/stable and IND AAA/stable) as well as short term (CRISIL A1+ and IND A1+) borrowings programme. Our strong domestic credit ratings along with our experienced treasury management team, have enabled us to borrow funds at competitive rates from a variety of sources. Furthermore, by securing funds at these competitive rates for extended durations, we have maintained a cost-effective funding base, which allowed us to offer competitive pricing across our product suite. The details of our borrowing mix for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 and last three fiscal years are presented below:

We have also partnered with multiple insurance providers to offer bundled products to our customers. We have recently, on December 22, 2023, registered ourselves as a corporate agent with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ("IRDAI"), enabling us to expand our suite of insurance products to include life, general, and health insurance. This expansion caters to the comprehensive insurance needs of our customers while creating an additional stream of fee income for us.

Furthermore, digitization and innovation remain at the forefront of our evolution in the housing finance industry, and to support our growing retail lending portfolio. In Fiscal 2023 we introduced OTP-based e-agreements wherein loan agreements can be executed through AADHAR-based OTP authentication, eliminating the requirement for multiple signatures on physical agreements. We also introduced a Do-it-yourself ("DIY") home loan portal to streamline digital onboarding along with instant in-principle loan sanction letter via WhatsApp and our website and enhanced customer engagement with user-friendly Call Me Back and Call to Apply features. These initiatives reflect our commitment to simplifying the loan process and improving operational efficiency.

Our Board of Directors is comprised of a team of independent directors and qualified and experienced personnel. Our senior management team has an extensive knowledge of the housing finance and banking industries with an average of 22 years of overall experience, including 11 years specifically within the financial services sector in India. Furthermore, our Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer have been associated with the Bajaj group for over 21 years and have been the founding members of our Company.

Our status as a well-capitalized HFC is evidenced by a strong financial track record of sustained profitability across successive fiscal years. Furthermore, our Capital Adequacy Ratio ("CRAR") has consistently exceeded regulatory requirements.

SIGNIFICANT FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are affected by a number of factors, including the following:

General economic conditions in India

Our results of operations and financial condition, in the past, have been, and will continue to be, significantly affected by factors influencing the Indian economy, which would include any downturn in the global economy. Any slowdown in economic growth in India could adversely affect our ability to grow our asset portfolio, the quality of our assets and our ability to implement our strategies.

The Governments monetary policy is heavily influenced by the condition of the Indian economy, as the RBI responds to fluctuating levels of economic growth, liquidity concerns and inflationary pressures in the economy by adjusting monetary policy and changes in the monetary policy affect the interest rates of our advances and borrowings. While declining interest rates may lead to greater demand for additional borrowings as borrowers seek to take advantage of lower interest rates, when interest rates conversely rise, there are typically less prepayments and less demand for new loans. In a rising interest rate environment, our profit margin is primarily dependent on our ability to attract new business, either through existing customers or new customers. If we are not successful in increasing the volume of our business in such a scenario, our profit margin may deteriorate.

For a summary of the recent macroeconomic environment in India, see "Industry Overview Macroeconomic scenario in India" on page 151

Government policy and regulations

We operate in a highly regulated industry, and are required to adhere to various laws, rules and regulations. Any changes in the regulatory environment under which we operate could adversely affect our results of operations and financial condition. Our financial condition, results of operations and continued growth also depend on stable government policies and regulations. We have been identified and categorised as ‘Upper Layer NBFCs by the RBI under the "Scale Based Regulations (SBR): A Revised Regulatory Framework for NBFCs" dated October 22, 2021, since September 30, 2022, and are subject to a number of regulations mandated by the RBI. These include regulations requiring an enhanced level of provision for standard assets for certain categories of assets such as housing loans extended at teaser rates, advances to commercial real estate residential housing ("CRE-RH") sector and advances to commercial real estate sector (other than CRE-RH). For further information on regulations applicable to our operations, see "Key Regulations and Policies" on page 243.

If regulators, including RBI and NHB, introduce any changes in the regulatory framework affecting HFCs including those requiring us to maintain certain financial ratios, accessing funds or restricting our borrower profile among others, our results of operations and prospects may be adversely affected.

Condition and performance of the real estate market in India

The primary security for our business is the underlying property. As a result, we depend on the condition and performance of the real estate sector in India and any decline in conditions of the real estate markets could have an adverse impact on our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition.

Deterioration in the housing and property market may result in reversing the growth of our loan accounts. In addition, as the underlying security on these loans is primarily mortgages or other form of security over the customers other residential or commercial property, a significant portion of our loans is exposed to events affecting the real estate sector. In the event of a significant decline in property prices or a defect in the title of the property, we may not be able to realise the value of the collateral or recover the principal and interest in the event of a default. Furthermore, if any of the projects which form part of the collateral are delayed for any reason, it may affect our ability to enforce the security, thereby effectively diminishing the value of such security.

Our lease rental discounting and developer finance segments are particularly dependent on the market for commercial real estate, and any increase in vacancy rates within commercial real estate holdings of our lease rental discounting customers may lead to diminished rental incomes, directly impacting the loan servicing capabilities of our borrowers.

These factors can also adversely affect the demand for, and pricing of, our loan portfolio in the real estate sector. There can be no assurance that our real estate lending portfolio will grow, or will not decrease, in the future. Our ability to receive repayment and interest on the loans we advance is primarily dependent upon various factors, including the health of the overall economy, our borrowers ability to repay and builders and developers ability to complete their projects on time and on prevailing real estate prices

Availability of cost-effective sources of funding

The liquidity and profitability of our business depends, in large part, on our timely access to, and the costs associated with raising funds. Our funding requirements historically have been met from various long term and short-term instruments such as bank loans, issuance of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures, commercial papers, assignment of some of our loan portfolio and NHB refinance. As at June 30, 2024, our total borrowings were

733,470.6 million, with bank borrowings, NCD, commercial paper, NHB refinance and inter-corporate deposit representing 47.6%, 37.6%, 2.5%, 12.0% and 0.3% of such amount, respectively. Our ability to compete effectively will depend, in part, on our ability to maintain or increase our interest margins. Our margins are affected by our ability to continue to secure cost effective funding at rates lower than the interest rates at which we lend to our borrowers. Our ability to meet demand for new loans will depend on our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms. Factors such as our credit rating, monetary policies of the RBI, domestic and international economic and political conditions and external interventions impact our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. See "Our Business Strengths Access to diversified and cost-effective borrowing sources facilitated by the highest possible credit ratings from rating agencies" on page 228 as well as "Risk Factors We may face interest rate and maturity mismatches between our assets and liabilities in the future, including in the near term, which may cause liquidity concerns. Further, if we are unable to secure funding on acceptable terms and at competitive rates when needed, it could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition" on page 48.

A further source of financing for us is proceeds from loan assignments that we make. We assign loans through direct assignment to banks and financial institutions, which enables us to optimize our cost of borrowings, funding and liquidity requirements, capital management and asset liability management. The consideration we derive from the assignment of our loan portfolios in these transactions depends on a number of factors, including the term of the loans and yield of the loan portfolio assigned. As at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, we assigned 1,511.1 million and 10,779.0 million, respectively, of our loans. As at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, we assigned 70,919.2 million, 22,347.0 million and 28,710.9 million, respectively, of our loans.

Our diverse sources of funding together with our high credit ratings has resulted in an Average Cost of Borrowings of 7.9%, 7.6%, 7.6%, 6.7% and 5.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 and in Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively .

Levels of non-performing assets

Our portfolio of products primarily consists of retail loans, which include a range of individual housing loans and loans against property. Our portfolio also includes commercial loans (developer financing and lease rental discounting). As at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, 90.8%, 91.8%, 95.2%, 95.7% and 95.1% of our home loan asset were from salaried and self-employed professional customers, respectively, and 9.2%, 8.2%, 4.8% 4.3% and 4.9%, were from self-employed non-professional customers, respectively. In particular, self-employed non-professional customers are often considered to be higher credit risk customers due to their increased vulnerability to fluctuations in cash flows from income, business failure, insolvency and exposure to adverse economic conditions generally.

Salaried customers may additionally be adversely affected by various factors such as lack of liquidity, recession in the industry, loss of employment or personal emergencies. Furthermore, we may experience higher delinquency rates due to prolonged adverse economic conditions or a sharp increase in interest rates, which could also lead to an increase in the levels of our NPAs and possible decline in the rate of loan portfolio expansion. For the three months ended June

30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, our impairment on financial instruments was 100.4 million and 67.4 million, respectively, representing 0.5% and 0.4% of our revenue from operations, respectively. For Fiscals 2024, 2023 and

2022, our impairment on financial instruments was 608.8 million, 1,235.0 million and 1,810.7 million, respectively, representing 0.8%, 2.2% and 4.8% of our revenue from operations, respectively. To contain our levels of NPAs, related provisions and write-offs, we have put in place a risk management framework which primarily focus on addressing credit risk, operational risk and financial risk. For details, see "Our Business Strengths Well defined credit evaluation and risk management practices resulting in lowest GNPA and NNPA among our Peers in Fiscal 2024" on page 226. Our credit and risk management policies have helped maintain our relatively low GNPA and NNPA ratios, as indicated in the table below:

The three months ended June 30, 2024 and three months ended June 30, 2023

Metrics For the three months ended June 30, 2024 For the three months ended June 30, 2023 GNPA Ratio (%) 1. Home Loans 0.28% 0.23% 2. Loans against Property 0.71% 0.73% 3. Lease Rental Discounting 0.00% 0.00% 4. Developer Financing 0.13% 0.00% 5. Others 0.94% 0.58% Total 0.28% 0.23% NNPA Ratio (%) 1. Home Loans 0.12% 0.08% 2. Loans against Property 0.31% 0.24% 3. Lease Rental Discounting 0.00% 0.00% 4. Developer Financing 0.03% 0.00% 5. Others 0.19% 0.17% Total 0.11% 0.08%

Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022

Metrics Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 GNPA Ratio (%) 1. Home Loans 0.27% 0.21% 0.29% 2. Loans against Property 0.68% 0.77% 0.80% 3. Lease Rental Discounting 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4. Developer Financing 0.15% 0.00% 0.04% 5. Others 0.91% 0.50% 0.41% Total 0.27% 0.22% 0.31% NNPA Ratio (%) 1. Home Loans 0.10% 0.07% 0.13% 2. Loans against Property 0.26% 0.31% 0.41% 3. Lease Rental Discounting 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4. Developer Financing 0.04% 0.00% 0.00% 5. Others 0.21% 0.15% 0.13% Total 0.10% 0.08% 0.14%

However, various factors, such as a deterioration in macro-economic factors (including a rise in unemployment, a sharp and sustained rise in interest rates, developments in the Indian economy, movements in global commodity markets and exchange rates), regulatory hurdles and competition, as well as customer specific factors, such as wilful default and mismanagement of a customers operations, may cause a further increase in the level of Stage 3

Assets and have an adverse impact on the quality of our loan portfolio. If our Stage 3 Assets increase, we will be required to increase our ECL provisions, which would adversely impact our profitability and financial condition.

Ability to manage Operating Expenses and investments in technology

Our results of operations are affected by our ability to manage our Operating Expenses, which include fees and commission expense, employee benefit expenses, depreciation and amortisation and other expenses. As we expand our business and product offerings to our customers, we intend to continue to build a team of professionals with relevant experience, including experts in the aspects of credit evaluation, risk management, retail consumer and commercial products, treasury, finance, technology and marketing. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, our employee benefit expenses were 1,134.2 million and 1,142.4 million, which represented

7.2% and 9.2% of our total expenses, respectively and for Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022, our employee benefit expenses were 4,656.3 million, 4,351.4 million and 3,489.4 million which represented 8.5%, 11.0% and 12.4% of our total expenses, respectively.

We have been and intend to continue to leverage our technology and analytics capabilities for the purposes of improving our productivity, increasing process automation and reducing our Operating Expenses. Digitization processes that we have implemented include an instant in-principle sanction letter and a self-service DIY home loan portal. To support our field sales and debt management teams, we have introduced specialized mobile applications for lead management and debt management updates. Moreover, our digital onboarding process and a dedicated partner portal for intermediaries facilitate a seamless experience.

Our Operating Expenses as a percentage of our Net Interest Total Income improved from 29.2% for Fiscal 2022 to 25.7% for Fiscal 2023, and which further improved to 24.0% for Fiscal 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, our Operating Expenses as a percentage of our Net Interest Total Income was 21.0% and 24%, respectively.

We continue to identify and implement measures to enable us to sustain and further decrease our Operating Expenses. As our operations expand, we also expect to derive benefits from economies of scale, which we anticipate will assist us in optimizing our Operating Expenses. In addition, we also continue to invest in our technology platform and technology-enabled operating procedures to increase operational and management efficiencies.

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND SIGNIFICANT JUDGMENTS AND ESTIMATES

Summary of material accounting policies

Revenue from operations

Interest income

The Company recognises interest income using effective interest rate (EIR) method as per Ind AS 109 ‘Financial Instruments on all financial assets subsequently measured under amortised cost or fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI). The Company recognises interest income by applying the EIR to the gross carrying amount of financial assets other than credit-impaired assets.

Delayed Payment interest (Penal interest and the like) are levied on customers for delay in repayments/ nonpayment of contractual cashflows is recognised on realisation.

Interest on financial assets subsequently measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) is recognised at the contractual rate of interest.

Revenue from operations other than interest income

The Company recognises revenue from contracts with customers (other than financial assets to which Ind AS 109

- ‘Financial instruments is applicable) based on a comprehensive assessment model as set out in Ind AS 115 - ‘Revenue from contracts with customers.

Fees and commission income

The Company recognises: service and administration charges on completion of contracted service; bounce charges on realisation; fees on value added services and products on delivery of services and products to the customer; distribution income on completion of distribution of third-party products and services; and income on loan foreclosure and prepayment on realisation.

Net gain on fair value changes

The Company recognises gains/loss on fair value change of financial assets measured at FVTPL. Realised gains on derecognition of financial asset measured at FVTPL and FVOCI on net basis.

Sale of services

The Company, on de-recognition of financial assets where a right to service the derecognised financial assets is retained, recognises the fair value of future service fee income and service obligations cost on net basis as service fee income/ expense in the statement of profit and loss and, correspondingly creates a service asset/ liability in balance sheet. Any subsequent change in the fair value of service asset/ liability is recognised as service income/ expense in the period in which it occurs. The embedded interest component in the service asset / liability is recognised as interest income/ expense in line with Ind AS 109 ‘Financial instruments.

Income on derecognised (assigned) loans

The Company, on de-recognition of financial assets under the direct assignment transactions, recognises the right of excess interest spread (EIS) which is difference between interest on the loan portfolio assigned and the applicable rate at which the direct assignment is entered into with the assignee. The Company records the discounted value of scheduled cash flow of the future EIS, entered into with the assignee, upfront in the statement of profit and loss. Any subsequent increase or decrease in the fair value of future EIS is recognised in the period in which it occurs. The embedded interest component in the future EIS is recognised as interest income in line with Ind AS 109 - ‘Financial instruments.

Other operating income

The Company recognises recoveries against written off financial assets on realisation. Any other operating income is recognised on completion of service.

Expenses

Finance Cost

Borrowing costs on financial liabilities are recognised using the EIR method as per Ind AS 109 ‘Financial Instruments.

Fees and commission expenses

Fees and commission expenses which are not directly linked to the sourcing of financial assets, such as fees payable for management of portfolio, are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss on an accrual basis.

Financial instruments

Recognition of financial Instruments

All financial instruments are recognised on the date when the Company becomes party to the contractual provisions of the financial instruments. For tradable securities, the Company recognises the financial instruments on settlement date.

Financial assets

Initial measurement

All financial assets are recognized initially at fair value adjusted for incremental transaction costs and income that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset except for following :

Financial assets measured at FVTPL which are recognised at fair value; and transaction cost are adjusted to profit and loss statement.

Trade receivables that do not contain a significant financing component (as defined in Ind AS 115) are recorded at transaction price.

Classification and Subsequent measurement

For the purpose of classification, financial assets are classified into three categories as per the Companys Board approved policy: (a) debt instruments at amortised cost, (b) debt instruments at FVOCI, and (c) debt instruments at FVTPL.

The Classification depends on the contractual terms of the cash flows of the financial assets (SPPI) and Companys business model for managing financial assets which are explained below-

Business Model assessment

The Company has put in place its Board approved policies for determination of the business model. These policies consider whether the objective of the business model, at initial recognition, is to hold the financial asset to collect its contractual cash flows or, dually, to sell the financial asset and collect the contractual cash flows. The Company determines its business model that best reflects how it manages groups of financial assets to achieve its business objective. The Companys business model is not assessed on an instrument-by-instrument basis, but at a higher level of aggregated portfolios.

SPPI Assessment

The Company assesses the contractual terms of the financial assets to identify whether they meet the SPPI test.

In making this assessment, the Company considers whether the contractual cash flows represent sole payments of principal and interest which means that whether the cash flows are consistent with a basic lending arrangement i.e. interest includes only consideration for the time value of money, credit risk, other basic lending risks and a profit margin that is consistent with a basic lending arrangement. Principal for the purpose of this test refers to the fair value of the financial asset at initial recognition.

Debt instruments at amortised cost:

The Company measures its debt instruments like Loans, certain debt instruments at amortised cost if both the following conditions are met:

The asset is held within a business model of collecting contractual cash flows; and Contractual terms of the asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are Sole Payments of Principal and Interest (SPPI) on the principal amount outstanding.

After initial measurement, such financial assets are subsequently measured at amortised cost on Effective Interest Rate (EIR). The expected credit loss (ECL) calculation for debt instruments at amortised cost is explained in subsequent notes in this section.

The Company may enter into following transactions without affecting business model of the Company:

considering the economic viability of carrying the delinquent portfolios on the books of the Company, it may enter into immaterial and infrequent transactions to sell these portfolios to banks and/or asset reconstruction companies.

Assignment and sale of Non-NPA transactions which are infrequent and below threshold provided by management.

Debt instruments at FVOCI:

The Company subsequently classifies its debt instruments as FVOCI, only if both of the following criteria are met:

The objective of the business model is achieved both by collecting contractual cash flows and selling the financial assets; and

Contractual terms of the asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are Solely Payments of Principal and Interest (SPPI) on the principal amount outstanding.

Debt instruments included within the FVOCI category are measured at each reporting date at fair value with such changes being recognized in the Other Comprehensive Income (OCI). The interest income on these assets are recognised in profit or loss. The ECL calculation for debt instruments at FVOCI is explained in subsequent notes in this section.

Debt instruments such as mortgage loans portfolio where the Company periodically resorts to partially selling the loans by way of assignment to willing buyers are classified as FVOCI.

On derecognition of the asset, cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in OCI is reclassified from other comprehensive income to profit or loss.

Debt instruments at FVTPL:

The Company operates a trading portfolio as a part of its treasury strategy and classifies its debt instruments which are held for trading under FVTPL category. As a part of its hedging strategy, the Company enters into derivative contracts and classifies such contracts under FVTPL.

Interest incomes is recorded in Statement of Profit and Loss according to the terms of the contract. Gains and losses on changes in fair value of debt instruments are recognised on net basis through profit or loss.

Derecognition of Financial Assets:

The Company derecognises a financial asset (or, where applicable, a part of a financial asset) when:

(a) The right to receive cash flows from the asset has expired such as repayments in the financial asset, sale of the financial asset etc.; or

(b) The Company has transferred its right to receive cash flows from the asset or has assumed an obligation to pay the received cash flows in full without material delay to a third party under an assignment arrangement and the Company has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset. Once the asset is derecognised, the Company does not have any continuing involvement in the same. A write-off of a financial asset constitutes a de-recognition event.

Derecognition in case of Direct Assignment

The Company transfers its financial assets through the partial assignment route and accordingly derecognises the transferred portion as it neither has any continuing involvement in the same nor does it retain any control. If the Company retains the right to service the financial asset, it recognises either a servicing asset or a servicing liability for that servicing contract. A service liability in respect of a service is recognised if the present value of fee to be received is not expected to compensate the Company adequately for performing the service. If the present value of fees to be received is expected to be more than adequate compensation for the servicing, a service asset is recognised for the servicing right at an amount determined on the basis of an allocation of the carrying amount of the larger financial asset.

On derecognition of a financial asset in its entirety, the difference between:

The carrying amount (measured at the date of derecognition) and

The consideration received (including any new asset obtained less any new liability assumed) is recognised in profit or loss.

Write off

Financial assets are written off either partially or in their entirety only when the Company has no reasonable expectation of recovery basis past trends. Where the amount to be written off is greater than the accumulated loss allowance, the difference is recorded as an expense in the period of write off. Any subsequent recoveries against such loans are credited to statement of profit and loss. The Company has a Board approved policy on write off and one time settlement of loans.

Impairment on financial assets:

General Approach

Expected credit losses (‘ECL) are recognised for applicable financial assets held under amortised cost, debt instruments measured at FVOCI, and certain loan commitments as per the Board approved policy.

The Company follows a staging methodology for ECL computation. Financial assets where no significant increase in credit risk has been observed are considered to be in "stage 1" for which a 12 month ECL is recognised. Financial assets that are considered to have significant increase in credit risk are considered to be in "stage 2" and those which are in default or for which there is an objective evidence of impairment are considered to be in "stage 3". Life time ECL is recognised for stage 2 and stage 3 financial assets.

Stage 1 (12-month ECL) is provided basis the default events that are likely to occur in the next 12 months from the reporting date. Stage 2 and stage 3 (lifetime ECL) is provided for basis all possible default events likely to occur during the life of the financial instrument.

Financial assets are written off in full, when there is no realistic prospect of recovery. The Company may apply enforcement activities to certain qualifying financial assets written off.

Treatment of the different stages of financial assets and the methodology of determination of ECL Credit impaired (stage 3)

The Company recognises a financial asset to be credit impaired and in stage 3 by considering relevant objective evidence, primarily whether:

(a) Contractual payments of either principal or interest are past due for more than 90 days;

(b) The loan is otherwise considered to be in default.

Loan accounts where either principal and/or interest are past due for more than 90 days along with all other loans of such customer, continue to be classified as stage 3, till overdue across all loan accounts are cleared.

Restructured loans where repayment terms are renegotiated as compared to the original contracted terms, due to significant credit distress of the borrower are classified as credit impaired. Such loans are upgraded to stage 1 if-

The loan which was restructured is not in default for a period till repayment of 10% of principal outstanding or 12 months, whichever is later; and

Other loans of such customer are not in default during this period.

Loans where one time compromise settlement is offered to the customer to close their loan accounts with certain relaxation and waiver of charges/interest/ principal are classified as stage-3 assets.

Significant increase in credit risk (stage 2)

The Company considers loan accounts which are overdue for more than or equal to 31 day but up to 90 days as on the reporting date as an indication of significant increase in credit risk. Additionally, for mortgage loans, the Company recognises stage 2 based on other indicators such as frequent delays in payments beyond due dates.

The measurement of risk of defaults under stage 2 is computed on homogenous portfolios, generally by nature of loans, tenors, underlying collateral, geographies and borrower profiles. The default risk is assessed using PD (probability of default) derived from past behavioural trends of default across the identified homogenous portfolios. These past trends factor in the past customer behavioural trends, credit transition probabilities and macroeconomic conditions. The assessed PDs are then aligned considering future economic conditions that are determined to have a bearing on ECL.

Without significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition (stage 1)

ECL resulting from default events that are possible in the next 12 months are recognised for financial assets in stage 1. Loan will fall under stage one if the DPD is up to 30 days. The Company has ascertained default possibilities on past behavioural trends witnessed for each homogenous portfolio using behavioural analysis and other performance indicators, determined statistically.

Measurement of ECL

The assessment of credit risk and estimation of ECL are unbiased and probability weighted. It incorporates all information that is relevant including information about past events, current conditions and current profile of customers. Additionally, forecasts of future macro situations and economic conditions are considered as part of forward economic guidance (FEG) model. Forward looking economic scenarios determined with reference to external forecasts of economic parameters that have demonstrated a linkage to the performance of our portfolios over a period of time have been applied to determine impact of macro economic factors. In addition, the estimation of ECL takes into account the time value of money.

The Company has calculated ECL using three main components: a probability of default (PD), a loss given default (LGD) and the exposure at default (EAD). ECL is calculated by multiplying the PD, LGD and EAD and adjusted for time value of money using a rate which is a reasonable approximation of EIR.

Probability of default (PD)

PD is the likelihood that a loan will not be repaid and will fall into default. Determination of PD is covered above for each stages of ECL i.e For assets which are in stage 1, a 12 month PD is considered, for stage 2 and 3 lifetime PD is required.

Exposure at default (EAD)

EAD represents the expected outstanding balance at default, taking into account the repayment of principal and interest from the balance sheet date to the date of default together with any expected drawdowns of committed facilities.

Loss Given Default (LGD)

LGD represents expected losses on the EAD given the event of default, taking into account, among other attributes, the mitigating effect of collateral value at the time it is expected to be realised and the time value of money. It is expressed as percentage of outstanding at the time of default.

The Company recalibrates above components of its ECL model on a periodical basis by using the available incremental and recent information as well as assessing changes to its statistical techniques for a granular estimation of ECL.

A more detailed description of the methodology used for ECL is covered in the "credit risk" section of note 50.

ECL on undrawn commitments

Expected credit loss on undrawn loan commitment is the present value of the difference between:

contractual cash flow that are due, if the holder of the loan commitment drawn down the loan and the cash flow that the entity expects to receive if the loan is drawn down.

Expected credit losses on loan commitments shall be consistent with its expectations of drawdowns on that loans commitment i.e. it shall consider the expected portion of the loan commitment that are expected to be drawn down within 12 months of the reporting date when estimating 12-month expected credit losses.

Simplified Approach

The Company follows ‘simplified approach for recognition of impairment loss allowance on trade receivables that do not contain significant financing component. The application of simplified approach does not require the Company to track changes in credit risk. Rather, it recognises impairment loss allowance based on lifetime ECLs at each reporting date, right from its initial recognition. The Company uses a provision matrix to determine impairment loss allowance on portfolio of its trade receivables and other financial assets. The provision matrix is based on its historically observed default rates over the expected life of the trade receivables and other financial assets and is adjusted for forward-looking estimates. At every reporting date, the historical observed default rates are updated for changes in the forward looking estimates.

Financial liabilities

Initial measurement:

All financial liabilities are recognised initially at fair value adjusted for incremental transaction costs that are directly attributable to the financial liabilities except in the case of financial liabilities recorded at FVTPL where the transaction costs are charged to the statement of profit or loss.

Subsequent measurement:

After initial recognition, the Company subsequently measures all financial liabilities at amortised cost using the EIR method, unless Company is required to measure liabilities at fair value through profit or loss such as derivative liabilities. Any gains or losses arising on derecognition of liabilities are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

Derecognition:

The Company derecognises a financial liability when the obligation under the liability is discharged, cancelled or expired through repayments or waivers.

Derivative Financial Instruments

The Company enters into interest rate swaps (derivative financial instruments) to manage its exposure to interest rate risk.

Derivatives are initially recognised at fair value on the date a derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently remeasured to their fair value at each balance sheet date. The resulting gain/loss is recognised in the statement of profit and loss immediately unless the derivative is designated and is effective as a hedging instrument, in which event the timing of the recognition in the statement of profit and loss depends on the nature of the hedge relationship. The Company designates derivatives as hedges of the fair value of recognised liabilities (fair value hedges).

A derivative with a positive fair value is recognised as a financial asset whereas a derivative with a negative fair value is recognised as a financial liability.

Hedge Accounting

The Company makes use of derivative instruments to manage exposures to interest rate risk. In order to manage particular risks, the Company applies hedge accounting for transactions that meet specified criteria.

At the inception of a hedge relationship, the Company formally designates and documents the hedge relationship to which the Company wishes to apply hedge accounting and the risk management objective and strategy for undertaking the hedge. The documentation includes the Companys risk management objective and strategy for undertaking hedge, the hedging / economic relationship, the hedged item or transaction, the nature of the risk being hedged, hedge ratio and how the Company would assess the effectiveness of changes in the hedging instruments fair value in offsetting the exposure to changes in the hedged items fair value attributable to the hedged risk. Such hedges are expected to be highly effective in achieving offsetting changes in fair value and are assessed on an ongoing basis to determine that they actually have been highly effective throughout the financial reporting periods for which they were designated.

Hedges that meet the criteria for hedge accounting are accounted for, as described below:

Fair value hedges hedge the exposure to changes in the fair value of a recognised liability, or an identified portion of such liability, that is attributable to a particular risk and could affect profit or loss.

For designated and qualifying fair value hedges, the cumulative change in the fair value of a hedging derivative is recognised in the statement of profit and loss in Finance Costs. Meanwhile, the cumulative change in the fair value of the hedged item attributable to the risk hedged is recorded as part of the carrying value of the hedged item in the balance sheet and is also recognised in the statement of profit and loss in Finance Cost.

The Company classifies a fair value hedge relationship when the hedged item (or group of items) is a distinctively identifiable liability hedged by one or a few hedging instruments. The financial instruments hedged for interest rate risk in a fair value hedge relationship is fixed rate debt issued. If the hedging instrument expires or is sold, terminated or exercised, or where the hedge no longer meets the criteria for hedge accounting, the hedge relationship is discontinued prospectively. If the relationship does not meet hedge effectiveness criteria, the Company discontinues hedge accounting from the date on which the qualifying criteria are no longer met. For hedged items recorded at amortised cost, the accumulated fair value hedge adjustment to the carrying amount of the hedged item on termination of the hedge accounting relationship is amortised over the remaining term of the original hedge using the recalculated EIR method by recalculating the EIR at the date when the amortisation begins. If the hedged item is derecognised, the unamortised fair value adjustment is recognised immediately in the statement of profit and loss.

Taxes

Income tax comprises current tax and deferred tax.

Income tax is recognised based on tax rates and tax laws enacted, or substantively enacted, at the reporting date and on any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. It is recognised in the statement of profit and loss except to the extent that it relates to items recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, in which case the tax is recognised in the same statement as the related item appears.

Deferred tax is recognised on temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the balance sheet, and the amounts attributed to such assets and liabilities for tax purposes. Deferred tax is calculated using the tax rates expected to apply in the periods in which the assets will be realised or the liabilities settled.

The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date by the Company and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised.

Deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities are offset basis the criteria given under Ind AS 12 Income Taxes.

Property, plant and equipment

The Company measures Property, plant and equipment initially at cost and subsequently at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, if any.

Depreciation is provided on a prorata basis for all tangible assets on straight line method over the useful life of assets assuming no residual value at the end of useful life of the asset. Depreciation on leasehold improvements is provided on straight line method over the primary period of lease of premises or 5 years whichever is less.

Useful life used by the Company is in line with Schedule II-Part C of the Companies Act, 2013, except for end user machines, chairs and vehicles. Useful life of assets are determined by the Management by an internal technical assessment where useful life is significantly different from those prescribed by Schedule III. For details of useful life, see "Restated Financial Information Note 13: Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets" on page 341.

Intangible assets and amortisation thereof

Intangible assets, representing softwares, licenses etc. are initially recognised at cost and subsequently carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment, if any. The intangible assets are amortised using the straight line method over a period of five years, which is the Managements estimate of its useful life.

Provisions, contingent liabilities and Commitment

The Company creates a provision when there is present obligation as a result of a past event that probably requires an outflow of resources and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation.

A disclosure for a contingent liability is made when there is a possible obligation or a present obligation that may, but probably will not, require an outflow of resources. The Company also discloses present obligations for which a reliable estimate cannot be made as a contingent liability. When there is a possible obligation or a present obligation in respect of which the likelihood of outflow of resources is remote, no provision or disclosure is made.

Commitments are future liabilities, which include Undrawn loan commitments, estimated amount of contracts remaining to be executed on capital account and not provided for.

Retirement and other employee benefits

Short term benefits

Short term employee benefits: The undiscounted amount of short-term employee benefits expected to be paid in exchange for the services rendered by employees are recognised during the year when the employees render the service. These benefits include performance incentive and compensated absences which are expected to occur within twelve months after the end of the period in which the employee renders the related service. The liability for accumulated leaves which is eligible for encashment within the same calendar year is provided for at prevailing salary rate for the entire unavailed leave balance as at the balance sheet date.

Employment benefit plans

The Company operates defined contribution, defined benefit and other long term service benefits. Payment to defined contribution plans i.e. provident Fund and employees state insurance are charged as an expenses as the employee render service.

Defined benefit plans for gratuity is funded by the Company. Payment for present liability of future payment of gratuity is made to the approved gratuity fund viz. Bajaj Auto Limited gratuity fund trust, which covers the same under cash accumulation policy and debt fund of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited. (BALIC). However, any deficits in plan assets managed by LIC and BALIC as compared to actuarial liability determined by an appointed actuary are recognised as a liability. Actuarial liability is computed using the projected unit credit method. The Calculation includes assumptions with regard to discount rate, salary escalation rate, attrition rate and mortality rate. Management determines these assumptions in consultation with the plans actuaries and past trend. Gains and losses through remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability/assets are recognised immediately in the Balance Sheet with a corresponding debit or credit to retained earnings through OCI in the period in which they occur. The effect of any planned amendments are recognised in Statement of Profit and Loss. Remeasurements are not reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods.

Share based payments

The Company enters into equity settled share-based payment arrangement with its employees as compensation for the provision of their services. The Company determines the fair value of the employee stock options on the grant date using the Black Scholes model. The total cost of the share option is accounted for on a straight-line basis over the vesting period of the grant. The cost attributable to the services rendered by the employees of the Company is recognised as employee benefits expenses in profit or loss.

Fair value measurement

The Company measures its qualifying financial instruments at fair value on each balance sheet date.

The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data is available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs.

In case of financial instruments are classified on the basis of valuation techniques that features one or more significant market inputs that are unobservable, then measurement of fair value becomes more judgemental. Details on level 3 financial instruments along with sensitivity and assumptions are set out in note no. 49.

All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial information are categorised within the fair value hierarchy into Level I, Level II and Level III based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole. For a detailed information on the fair value hierarchy, refer note no. 48 and 49.

For the purpose of fair value disclosures, the Company has determined classes of assets and liabilities on the basis of the nature, characteristics and risks of the asset or liability and the level of the fair value hierarchy.

Collateral Repossession

The nature of products across these broad product categories are either unsecured or secured by collateral. Although collateral is an important risk mitigant of credit risk, the Companys practice is to lend on the basis of assessment of the customers ability to repay rather than placing primary reliance on collateral. Based on the nature of product and the Companys assessment of the customers credit risk, a loan may be offered with suitable collateral. Depending on its form, collateral can have a significant financial effect in mitigating the Companys credit risk.

The Company periodically monitors the market value of collateral and evaluates its exposure and loan to value metrics for high risk customers. The Company resorts to invoking its right under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 and other judicial remedies available against its mortgages and commercial lending business. The repossessed assets are either sold through auction or released to delinquent customers in case they come forward to settle their dues.

Recent Accounting Pronouncements

Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") notifies new standards or amendments to the existing standards under

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules as issued from time to time. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, MCA has not notified any new standards or amendments to the existing standards applicable to the Company.

PRINCIPAL COMPONENTS OF INCOME AND EXPENDITURE

Total Income

Our total income comprises our revenue from operations and other income.

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations comprises:

(i) interest income;

(ii) fees and commission income;

(iii) net gain on fair value changes;

(iv) sale of services;

(v) income on derecognised (assigned) loans; and

(vi) other operating income.

Interest Income

Our interest income comprises primarily interest income on loans, investments and on deposits with banks.

Fees and Commission Income

Our fees and commission income comprises:

(i) distribution income, which is the income we earn from the distribution of products and services;

(ii) fees on value added services and products;

(iii) service and administration charges; and

(iv) foreclosure income.

Net Gain on Fair Value Changes

Our net gain on fair value changes comprises realised gain/(loss)on investments at fair value through profit or loss on trading portfolio ("FVTPL") under financial instruments measured at FVTPL, netted for unrealised gain/loss on financial instruments at FVTPL.

Sale of Services

Our sale of services primarily comprises our service charges and service fees for management of assigned portfolio of loans.

Income on Derecognised (Assigned) Loans

Our income on derecognised (assigned) loans comprises the right of excess interest spread (EIS) which is difference between interest on the loan portfolio assigned and the applicable rate at which the direct assignment is entered into with the assignee. We record the discounted value of scheduled cash flow of the future EIS, entered into with the assignee, upfront in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

Other Operating Income

Our operating income comprises: (i) bad debt recoveries, (ii) digital advertisement charges, and (iii) miscellaneous charges and receipts.

Other Income

Our other income comprises: (i) rent income; (ii) interest on income tax refund; and (iii) miscellaneous income.

Expenses

Our expenses comprises: (i) finance costs; (ii) fees and commission expenses; (iii) impairment on financial instruments; (iv) employee benefits expense; (v) depreciation and amortisation expenses; and (vi) other expenses.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs on our financial liabilities measured at amortised cost comprises interest on: (i) debt securities; (ii) borrowings (other than debt securities); (iii) deposits; and (iv) lease liability.

Fees and Commission Expenses

Our fees and commission expenses comprises: (i) commission and incentives; and (ii) loan portfolio management service charges.

Impairment on Financial Instruments

Our impairment on financial instruments comprises impairment on loans and others. Impairment charges on loans are expected credit loss provision on Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3 assets and loan commitments including amounts written off during the year on loans measured at amortised cost and at FVOCI. Impairment on other financial instruments comprises impairment on receivables based on the simplified approach, i.e., irrespective of credit risk.

See "Restated Financial Information Notes to Restated Financial Information Note 4: Summary of material accounting policies" on page 323.

Employee Benefits expense

Our employee benefits expense comprises:

(i) employees emoluments;

(ii) contribution to provident fund and other funds;

(iii) share based payment to employees; and

(iv) staff welfare expenses.

Other Expenses

Our other expenses primarily include

(i) travelling expenses;

(ii) information technology expenses; (iii) repairs, maintenance and office expenses;

(iv) employee training, recruitment and management expenses;

(v) outsourcing/back-office expenses;

(vi) advertisement, branding and promotion expenses;

(vii) communication expenses;

(viii) rent, taxes and energy cost;

(ix) legal and professional charges;

(x) bank charges;

(xi) customer experience;

(xii) printing and stationary;

(xiii) directors fees, commission and expenses;

(xiv) net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment;

(xv) auditors fees and expenses; (xvi) insurance;

(xvii) expenditure towards corporate social responsibility activities; and (xviii) miscellaneous expenses.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to three months ended June 30, 2023

The following table sets forth select financial data from our restated statement of profit and loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023:

( in million, except percentages)

Particulars For the three months ended June 30, 2024 For the three months ended June 30, 2023 % increase / (decrease) Revenue from operations Interest income 20,635.4 16,669.5 23.8% Fees and commission income 567.9 330.8 71.7% Net gain on fair value changes 507.0 356.2 42.3% Sale of services 229.5 164.7 39.3% Income on derecognised (assigned) loans 27.1 74.4 (63.6)% Other operating income 119.6 36.9 224.1% Total revenue from operations 22,086.5 17,632.5 25.3% Other income 0.8 1.3 (38.5)% Total income 22,087.3 17,633.8 25.3% Expenses Finance costs 13,987.6 10,621.5 31.7% Fees and commission expense 29.7 29.1 2.1% Impairment on financial instruments 100.4 67.4 49.0% Employee benefits expense 1,134.2 1,142.4 (0.7)% Depreciation and amortisation 99.1 96.9 2.3% Other expenses 437.5 414.1 5.7% Total expenses 15,788.5 12,371.4 27.6% Profit before tax 6,298.8 5,262.4 19.7% Tax expense: Current tax 1,486.9 1,400.9 6.1% Deferred tax (credit)/charge (14.2) (756.5) (98.1)% Total tax expense 1,472.7 644.4 128.5% Profit after tax 4,826.1 4,618.0 4.5%

Total Income

Our total income increased by 25.3% from 17,633.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 22,087.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our revenue from operations by 25.3% from 17,632.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 22,086.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The primary reasons for this increase are discussed below.

Interest Income

Our interest income increased by 23.8% from 16,669.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to

20,635.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The following table sets forth the breakdown of our interest income.

( in million, except percentages)

Particulars Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2023 % increase / (decrease) Interest income on loans 20,195.6 16,404.3 23.1% Interest income on investments 403.9 241.0 67.6% Interest income on deposits with Banks 35.9 24.2 48.3%

Our interest income on loans is primarily influenced by the growth in our Average Loan Assets and changes in the Yield on Loan Assets. The increase in our interest income was which was primarily due to an increase in average loans assets by 28.1% from 642,241.9 million as at June 30, 2023 to 822,919.8 million as at June 30, 2024 which was partially offset by decrease in yield on loans from 10.38% to 10.03%.

The increase in our interest income on investments was primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing investments by 71.1% from 13,422.4 million as at June 30, 2023 to 22,965.9 million as at June 30, 2024.

Fees and Commission Income

Our fees and commission income increased by 71.7% from 330.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 567.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The following table sets forth the breakdown of our fees and commission income.

( in million, except percentages)

Particulars Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2023 % increase / (decrease) Distribution income 428.2 101.9 320.2% Service and administration charges 83.8 133.7 (37.3)% Foreclosure income 55.9 95.2 (41.3)%

The increase in distribution income by 320.2% was primarily due to increased cross-selling of third-party value-added products such as distribution of insurance policies as a corporate agent, which we commenced in Fiscal 2024. This was partially offset by a decrease in service and administration charges by 37.3% due to reduction in annual maintenance charges by the Company. and a decrease in foreclosure income due to reduction in annual maintenance charges by the Company.

Net gain on fair value changes

Our net gain on fair value changes is primarily influenced by the gain / loss in the fair value (including marked to market gain) on our financial assets. The increase in this income was primarily due to increase in realised gain on investments at FVTPL by 42.3% from 356.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 507.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Sale of services

Our income from sale of services comprises servicing fees that we earn as a servicing agent for loans that we assign to third parties. It is therefore impacted by the volume of loans assigned during the period.

Income from sale of services increased by 39.3% from 164.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and to 229.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase of 60.5% in service fees for management of assigned portfolio of loans from 121.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 195.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, which was partially offset by decrease in service charges by 20.8% from 42.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 and to 33.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Income on de-recognised Loans

Income on de-recognised (assigned) loans reduced by 63.6% from 74.4 million in the three months ended June

30, 2023 to 27.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024 primarily due to lower assignment of loans.

Other operating income

Our other operating income increased by 224.1% from 36.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 119.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, was primarily due to (i) digital advertisement charges of 71.1 million for advertisements of partners products through digital channels that we commenced from August 2023 onwards and (ii) increase in bad debt recoveries by 78.9%, from 27.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 48.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Total Expenses

Our total expenses increased by 27.6% from 12,371.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 to

15,788.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The primary reasons for this increase are discussed below.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs increased by 31.7% from 10,621.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 13,987.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. This was primarily due to an increase in our Average Borrowings by 26.9% from 561,527.7 million as at June 30, 2023 to 712,381.9 million as at June 30, 2024 on account of an increase in Average Loan Assets by 28.1% from 642,241.9 million as at June 30, 2023 to 822,919.8 million as at June 30, 2024. Our Average Cost of Borrowings increased was 7.6% for three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to 7.9% for three months ended June 30, 2024.

Fees and Commission Expense

Our fees and commission expenses increased by 2.1% from 29.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 29.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Impairment on Financial Instruments

Our impairment on financial instruments increased by 49.0% from 67.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 100.4 million for the three months ending June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily on account of an increase in outstanding amount of Average Loan Assets by 28.1%.

Employee Benefits Expense

Our employee benefits expense decreased by 0.7% from 1,142.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 1,134.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Other Expenses

Our other expenses increased by 5.7% from 414.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 437.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily due to the following reasons:

a 23.8% increase in our expenses related to information technology expenses from 68.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 84.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily on account of various initiatives undertaken to further our digitization strategy;

a 86.3% increase in our expenses related to employee training, recruitment and management cost from 12.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 23.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 for enhanced trainings undertaken for new hires as well as existing employees and various employee engagement initiatives undertaken by us;

a 113.3% increase in our expenses related to Directors fees, commission and expenses, from 4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024; and

a 52.0% increase in our expenses related to CSR from 51.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 78.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Tax Expense

Our total tax expense increased by 128.5% from 644.4 million for the three months ending June 30, 2023 to

1,472.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due: (i) Increase in profit before tax by 19.7% from 5,262.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 6,298.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024; and (ii) reversal of deferral tax liability of 730.9 million during three months ended June 30, 2023 created on special reserve under section 36(1)(viii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, that we do not intend to utilize in the future.

Profit after Tax

Our profit after tax increased by 4.5% from 4,618.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 4,826.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 compared to Fiscal 2023

The following table sets forth select financial data from our restated statement of profit and loss for Fiscals 2024 and 2023:

( in million, except percentages)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 % increase / (decrease) Revenue from operations Interest income 72,023.6 52,692.4 36.7% Fees and commission income 1,382.3 862.2 60.3% Net gain on fair value changes 1,332.0 1,120.4 18.9% Sale of services 524.8 502.9 4.4% Income on derecognised (assigned) loans 530.8 1,348.0 (60.6)% Other operating income 379.6 121.4 212.7% Total revenue from operations 76,173.1 56,647.3 34.5% Other income 4.0 7.1 (43.7)% Total income 76,177.1 56,654.4 34.5%

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 % increase / (decrease) Expenses Finance costs 46,926.1 32,113.2 46.1% Fees and commission expense 117.1 140.3 (16.5)% Impairment on financial instruments 608.8 1,235.0 (50.7)% Employee benefits expense 4,656.3 4,351.4 7.0% Depreciation and amortisation 396.0 334.0 18.6% Other expenses 1,859.6 1,479.9 25.7% Total expenses 54,563.9 39,653.8 37.6% Profit before tax 21,613.2 17,000.6 27.1% Tax expense: Current tax 5,090.0 3,998.0 27.3% Deferred tax (credit)/charge (789.0) 424.6 (285.8)% Total tax expense 4,301.0 4,422.6 (2.7)% Profit after tax 17,312.2 12,578.0 37.6%

Total Income

Our total income increased by 34.5% from 56,654.4 million for Fiscal 2023 to 76,177.1 million for Fiscal 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our revenue from operations by 34.5% from 56,647.3 million for Fiscal 2023 to 76,173.1 million for Fiscal 2024. The primary reasons for this increase are discussed below.

Interest Income

Our interest income increased by 36.7% from 52,692.4 million for Fiscal 2023 to 72,023.6 million for Fiscal 2024.

The following table sets forth the breakdown of our interest income.

( in million, except percentages)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 % increase / (decrease) Interest income on loans 70,856.7 52,101.5 36.0% Interest income on investments 1,117.8 574.0 94.7% Interest income on deposits with Banks 49.1 16.9 190.5%

Our interest income on loans is primarily influenced by the growth in our Average Loan Assets and changes in the Yield on Loan Assets. The increase in our interest income was primarily due to (i) an increase in Average Loan Assets by 30.2% from 542,979.8 million for Fiscal 2023 to 707,073.2 million for Fiscal 2024, which was driven by an increase in loans under our Developer Finance segment and (ii) an increase in Yield on Loan Assets from 9.7% to 10.2% in line with the increase in policy rates by RBI in response to macroeconomic factors, coupled by an increase in higher yielding product, i.e., the Developer Finance loans.

The increase in our interest income on investments was primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing investments by 60.8% from 10,449.4 million for Fiscal 2023 to 16,801.6 million for Fiscal 2024.

Fees and Commission Income

Our fees and commission income increased by 60.3% from 862.2 million for Fiscal 2023 to 1,382.3 million for

Fiscal 2024. The following table sets forth the breakdown of our fees and commission income.

( in million, except percentages)

Particulars Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 % increase / (decrease) Distribution income 784.9 398.1 97.2% Service and administration charges 375.7 348.9 7.7% Foreclosure income 221.7 115.2 92.4%

The increase in distribution income by 97.2% was primarily due to increased cross-selling of third-party value-added products such as distribution of insurance policies as a corporate agent, which we commenced in Fiscal 2024.

The increase in service and administration charges by 7.7% was due to increased annual maintenance charges and switch fees (i.e., charges imposed on eligible borrowers to switch to a lower rate of interest) on loans by 39.8% from

181.1 million for Fiscal 2023 to 253.2 million for Fiscal 2024 which was partially offset by a decline in instalment bounce charges that are accounted on receipt basis and levied if the customer fails to make a timely payment of the monthly instalment by 26.2% from 166.0 million for Fiscal 2023 to 122.5 million for Fiscal 2024.

The increase in foreclosure income was primarily driven by increase in the amount of non-housing loans foreclosed (part/full) during the period that primarily comprised large accounts under our Lease Rental Discounting and Developer Finance segments.

Net gain on fair value changes

Our net gain on fair value changes is primarily influenced by the gain / loss in the fair value (including marked to market gain) on our financial assets. The increase in this income was primarily due to increase in realised gain on investments at FVTPL by 20.3% from 1,118.0 million in Fiscal 2023 to 1,345.5 million in Fiscal 2024.

Sale of services

Our income from sale of services comprises servicing fees that we earn as a servicing agent for loans that we assign to third parties. It is therefore impacted by the volume of loans assigned during the period.

Income from sale of services increased by 4.4% from 502.9 million in Fiscal 2023 and to 524.8 million in Fiscal

2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in service fees for management of assigned portfolio of loans from

224.9 million in Fiscal 2023 to 371.1 million for Fiscal 2024, which was partially offset by decrease in service charges on account of reduction of underlying loan portfolio from 278.0 million in Fiscal 2023 to 153.7 million in

Fiscal 2024.

Income on de-recognised Loans

During the period income on de-recognised (assigned) loans reduced by 60.6% from 1,348.0 million in Fiscal 2023 to 530.8 million in Fiscal 2024 primarily due to lower excessive interest spread (EIS) on assigned portfolio.

Other operating income

Our other operating income increased by 212.7% from 121.4 million in Fiscal 2023 to 379.6 million in Fiscal 2024, was primarily due to (i) digital advertisement charges of 185.0 million for advertisements of partners products through digital channels that we commenced in Fiscal 2024, and (ii) increase in bad debt recoveries by

55.1%, from 102.9 million for Fiscal 2023 to 159.6 million in Fiscal 2024.

Total Expenses

Our total expenses increased by 37.6% from 39,653.8 million in Fiscal 2023 to 54,563.9 million in Fiscal 2024.

The primary reasons for this increase are discussed below.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs increased by 46.1% from 32,113.2 million in Fiscal 2023 to 46,926.1 million in Fiscal 2024. This increase was primarily due to a 29.0% increase in our Average Borrowings (i.e., borrowings as at the beginning of the period plus borrowings as at the end of the period divided by 2) from 476,188.6 million in Fiscal 2023 to

614,373.6 million in Fiscal 2024. Our Average Cost of Borrowings was 6.7% in Fiscal 2023 as compared to 7.6% in Fiscal 2024.

Fees and Commission Expense

Our fees and commission expenses decreased by 16.5% from 140.3 million for Fiscal 2023 to 117.1 million for

Fiscal 2024, primarily due to reduction in loan portfolio management charges paid on loan portfolio acquired through direct assignment by 14.8% from 137.5 million in Fiscal 2023 to 117.1 million in Fiscal 2024, in line with a corresponding decrease in the interest rate of loans assigned to the Company.

Impairment on Financial Instruments

Our impairment on financial instruments decreased by 50.7% from 1,235.0 million for Fiscal 2023 to 608.8 million for Fiscal 2024. This decrease was primarily on account of utilization of management overlay (i.e., additional provisions as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic) of 590.0 million, as adjusted to strengthen our ECL model.

We update our ECL model periodically to strengthen our provisioning requirements. The strengthening of the ECL model led to increased provisioning from 0.21% of the stage 1 accounts as at March 31, 2023 to 0.29% as at March 31, 2024.

Employee Benefits Expense

Our employee benefits expense increased by 7.0% from 4,351.4 million in Fiscal 2023 to 4,656.3 million in Fiscal 2024, which was primarily due to annual increase in employees fixed salaries and performance linked incentives.

Other Expenses

Our other expenses increased by 25.7% from 1,479.9 million for Fiscal 2023 to 1,859.6 million for Fiscal 2024.

This increase was primarily due to the following reasons:

a 27.4% increase in our expenses related to information technology expenses from 237.6 million for Fiscal 2023 to 302.6 million for Fiscal 2024. This increase was primarily on account of various initiatives undertaken towards digitization strategy;

a 202.6% increase in our expenses related to outsourcing and back-office expenses from 127.8 million for Fiscal 2023 to 386.7 million for Fiscal 2024;

a 24.9% increase in our expenses related to legal and professional charges from 43.0 million for Fiscal 2023 to 53.7 million for Fiscal 2024;

a 155.3% increase in our expenses related to Directors fees, commission and expenses, from 11.4 million for Fiscal 2023 to 29.1 million for Fiscal 2024; and

a 63.0% increase in our expenses related to CSR from 126.8 million for Fiscal 2023 to 206.7 million for Fiscal 2024.

Tax Expense

Our total tax expense decreased by 2.7% from 4,422.6 million for Fiscal 2023 to 4,301.0 million for Fiscal 2024, primarily due to reversal of deferral tax liability of 730.9 million in Fiscal 2024 created on special reserve under section 36(1)(viii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, that we do not intend to utilize in the future.

Profit after Tax

Our profit after tax increased by 37.6% from 12,578.0 million for Fiscal 2023 to 17,312.2 million for Fiscal 2024.

Fiscal 2023 compared to Fiscal 2022

The following table sets forth select financial data from our restated statement of profit and loss for Fiscals 2023 and 2022:

in million, except percentages

Particulars Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 % increase / (decrease) Revenue from operations Interest income 52,692.4 34,817.5 51.3% Fees and commission income 862.2 818.5 5.3% Net gain on fair value changes 1,120.4 589.7 90.0% Sale of services 502.9 1,420.2 (64.6)% Income on derecognised (assigned) loans 1,348.0 - Other operating income 121.4 21.2 472.6% Total revenue from operations 56,647.3 37,667.1 50.4% Other income 7.1 4.2 69.0% Total income 56,654.4 37,671.3 50.4% Expenses Finance costs 32,113.2 21,553.1 49.0% Fees and commission expense 140.3 46.8 199.8% Impairment on financial instruments 1,235.0 1,810.7 (31.8)% Employee benefits expense 4,351.4 3,489.4 24.7% Depreciation and amortisation 334.0 257.6 29.7% Other expenses 1,479.9 915.1 61.7% Total expenses 39,653.8 28,072.7 41.3% Profit before tax 17,000.6 9,598.6 77.1% Tax expense: Current tax 3,998.0 2,504.0 59.7% Deferred tax (credit)/charge 424.6 (1.6) -

Particulars Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 % increase / (decrease) Total tax expense 4,422.6 2,502.4 76.7% Profit after tax 12,578.0 7,096.2 77.2%

Total Income

Our total income increased by 50.4% from 37,671.3 million in Fiscal 2022 to 56,654.4 million in Fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our revenue from operations from 37,667.1 million in Fiscal 2022 to

56,647.3 million in Fiscal 2023. The primary reasons for this increase are discussed below.

Interest Income

Our interest income increased 51.3% from 34,817.5 million for Fiscal 2022 to 52,692.4 million for Fiscal 2023.

The following table sets forth the breakdown of our interest income.

( in million, except percentages)

Particulars Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 % increase / (decrease) Interest income on loans 52,101.5 34,636.4 50.4% Interest income on investments 574.0 71.5 702.8% Interest income on deposits with banks 16.9 109.6 (84.6)%

Our interest income on loans is primarily influenced by the growth in our Average Loan Assets and changes in the Yield on Loan Assets. The increase in our interest income was primarily due to (i) an increase in Average Loan

Assets by 35.9% from 399,504.9 million for Fiscal 2022 to 542,979.8 million for Fiscal 2023, which was driven by an increase under our Lease Rental Discounting and Developer Finance segments; and (ii) an increase in Yield on Loan Assets from 8.7% to 9.7% on account of change in policy rates by RBI from 4.0% in Fiscal 2022 to 6.5% in Fiscal 2023.

The increase in our interest income on investments from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2023 was primarily due to introduction of LCR guidelines, which requires us to maintain higher amount of liquid investments on account of maintaining a higher liquidity coverage ratio of 60.0% by December 1, 2022 compared to the prevailing ratio of 50.0% by December 1, 2021, as required by the RBI.

Fees and Commission Income

Our fees and commission income increased by 5.3% from 818.5 million in Fiscal 2022 to 862.2 million in Fiscal

2023. The following table sets forth the breakdown of our fees and commission income.

( in million, except percentages)

Particulars Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 % increase / (decrease) Distribution income 398.1 332.3 19.8% Fees on value added services and products - 76.3 - Service and administration charges 348.9 306.9 13.7% Foreclosure income 115.2 103.0 11.8%

The increase in distribution income by 19.8% was primarily due to increased cross-selling of third-party value-added services/ products such as distribution of bundled products that include offerings such as medical check-ups.

The increase in foreclosure income was primarily driven by increase in the amount of non-home loans foreclosed (part / full) during the period.

We discontinued distributing elite card in Fiscal 2023, and accordingly did not record any fees on value added services and products in Fiscal 2023.

Net gain on fair value change

Our net gain on fair value changes is primarily influenced by the gain / loss in the fair value (including marked to market gain) on our financial assets. This increase in income was primarily due to increase in realised gain on investments at FVTPL by 85.7% from 602.1 million in Fiscal 2022 to 1,118.0 million in Fiscal 2023.

Sale of services

Income from sale of services decreased by 182.4% from 1,420.2 million for Fiscal 2022 to 502.9 million for Fiscal

2023. The decrease in this income was primarily due to decrease in service fees for management of assigned portfolio primarily due to lower servicing fees on assigned portfolio from 1,125.3 million in Fiscal 2022 to 224.9 million for Fiscal 2023.

Income on de-recognised loans

We recorded income on de-recognised (assigned) loans primarily due to assignment of loans amounting to 22,347.0 million under EIS model in Fiscal 2023.

Other operating income

Our other operating income increased by 472.6% from 21.2 million in Fiscal 2022 to 121.4 million in Fiscal 2023, this increase was primarily due to increased bad debt recoveries of 88.5 million.

Total Expenses

Our total expenses increased by 41.3% from 28,072.7 million for Fiscal 2022 to 39,653.8 million for Fiscal 2023.

The primary reasons for this increase are discussed below.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs increased by 49.0% from 21,553.1 million for Fiscal 2022 to 32,113.2 million for Fiscal 2023. This was primarily due to (i) an increase in our Average Borrowings by 30.3% from 365,464.6 million for Fiscal 2022 to 476,188.6 million for Fiscal 2023 on account of an increase in Average Loan Assets by 35.9% from 399,504.9 million for Fiscal 2022 to 542,979.8 million for Fiscal 2023, and (ii) an increase in Average Cost of

Borrowings from 5.9% for Fiscal 2022 to 6.7% for Fiscal 2023.

Fees and Commission Expenses

Our fees and commission expenses increased by 199.8% from 46.8 million for Fiscal 2022 to 140.3 million for fiscal 2023, which was primarily due to increase in loan portfolio management charge from 45.7 million for Fiscal 2022 to 137.5 million in Fiscal 2023 paid on loan portfolio acquired through direct assignment.

Impairment on Financial Instruments

Our impairment of financial instruments on loans decreased by 31.8% from 1,810.7 million for Fiscal 2022 to

1,235.0 million for Fiscal 2023. This decrease was despite an increase in outstanding amount of Average Loan Assets by 35.9% and improved asset quality of Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets that represented 1.29% and 0.31% of our Loans in Fiscal 2022, respectively, to 0.57% and 0.22% of our Loans in Fiscal 2023, respectively. This is further offset by increased provisioning coverage on Stage 3 assets from 54.3% in Fiscal 2022 to 63.6% in Fiscal 2023.

Employee Benefits Expense

Our employee benefits expense increased by 24.7% from 3,489.4 million for Fiscal 2022 to 4,351.4 million for Fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to: (i) annual increase in employees fixed salaries; (ii) increase in cost for share-based payments; and (iii) higher performance-based incentive pay outs.

Other Expenses

Our other expenses increased by 61.7% from 915.1 million for Fiscal 2022 to 1,479.9 million for Fiscal 2023.

This increase was primarily due to the following reasons:

a 70.1% increase in our expenses related to information technology expenses from 139.7 million for Fiscal 2022 to 237.6 million for Fiscal 2023, which was incurred to strengthen digital journey of customer services;

a 403.2% increase in our expenses related to employee training, recruitment and management cost from 21.7 million for Fiscal 2022 to 109.2 million for Fiscal 2023 for enhanced trainings undertaken for new hires as well as existing employees and various employee engagement initiatives undertaken by the Company.

a 89.5% increase in our expenses related to advertisement, branding and promotion expenses from 51.6 million for Fiscal 2022 to 97.8 million for Fiscal 2023;

an increase in our expenses related to customer experience from 1.1 million for Fiscal 2022 to 19.7 million for Fiscal 2023;

a 128.0% increase in expenses related to Directors fees, commission and expenses from 5.0 million for Fiscal 2022 to 11.4 million for Fiscal 2023; and

a 65.3% increase in our expenses related to CSR from 76.7 million for Fiscal 2022 to 126.8 million for Fiscal 2023.

Tax Expense

Our total tax expense increased by 76.7% from 2,502.4 million for Fiscal 2022 to 4,422.6 million for Fiscal 2023 which is in line with increase in our profit before tax by 77.1% from 9,598.6 million in fiscal 2022 to 17,000.6 million in fiscal 2023.

Profit after Tax

Our profit after tax increased by 77.2% from 7,096.2 million for Fiscal 2022 to 12,578.0 million for Fiscal 2023.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Our net worth (as restated) was 67,413.6 million, 105,031.9 million, 109,649.9 million, 122,335.0 million, and 147,199.1 million as at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Total Assets

Our total assets increased by 26.5% from 700,049.9 million as at June 30, 2023 to 885,388.3 million as at June 30, 2024, 33.2% from 485,270.8 million as at March 31, 2022 to 646,541.4 million as at March 31, 2023 and by 26.6% from 646,541.4 million as at March 31, 2023 to 818,270.9 million as at March 31, 2024. The table below sets forth the principal components of our total assets as at the dates specified:

(Rs in million)

Assets As at June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Financial Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 567.2 6,026.3 638.6 938.8 4,070.3 Bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents 1.5 1.5 1.5 149.9 1.4 Derivative financial instruments 83.3 8.8 116.6 13.7 - Receivables Trade receivables 239.7 71.3 133.6 15.9 18.7 Other receivables - - - 3.6 0.1 Loans 852,832.0 663,344.9 793,007.5 621,138.9 464,820.7 Investments 26,560.5 25,892.2 19,385.7 20,009.1 12,482.7 Other financial assets 2,845.1 2,951.1 2,840.7 3,019.4 2,539.3 Total Financial 883,129.3 698,296.1 816,124.2 645,289.3 483,933.2 Assets Non-Financial Assets: Current tax assets (net) 320.1 86.9 310.9 39.7 90.8 Deferred tax assets (net) 521.5 473.8 509.4 - 155.8 Property, plant and equipment 843.2 797.5 875.0 849.2 780.9 Intangible assets under development 6.6 14.4 8.7 3.1 14.6 Other intangible assets 334.7 264.6 353.6 280.7 191.1 Other non-financial assets 232.9 116.6 89.1 79.4 104.4 Total Non-Financial 2,259.0 1,753.8 2,146.7 1,252.1 1,337.6 Assets Total Assets 885,388.3 700,049.9 818,270.9 646,541.4 485,270.8

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As at June 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of 567.2 million compared to 6,026.3 million as at June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to reduction in current account balance by 5,459.10 million due to effective utilisation of our funds by investing in various interest / income bearing instruments.

As at March 31, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of 638.6 million compared to 938.8 million as at March 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to reduction in current account balance by 300.2 million due to effective utilisation of our funds by investing in various interest / income bearing instruments.

Our cash and cash equivalents reduced from 4,070.3 million as at March 31, 2022 to 938.8 million as at March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to matured fixed deposits of 2,506.8 million and decrease in current account balance by 624.7 million. Our cash and cash equivalents comprise entirely of balances with banks in current accounts.

Bank Balances other than Cash and Cash Equivalents

As at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, our bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents was 1.5 million.

As at March 31, 2024, we had bank balances of 1.5 million, which primarily consists of investments in fixed deposits with an original maturity of more than three months compared to 149.9 million as at March 31, 2023. The decrease in our bank balance other than cash and cash equivalent from Fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2024 was due to matured fixed deposit of 148.4 million during Fiscal 2024.

Our bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents increased from 1.4 million as at March 31, 2022 to 149.9 million as at March 31, 2023. The increase was due to investing in a fixed deposit of 148.5 million.

Derivative Financial Instruments

We have a Board approved policy for entering into derivative transactions, and the Asset Liability Management Committee periodically monitors and reviews the risk involved. Our derivative transactions comprise of interest rate swaps. We undertake such transactions for hedging borrowings. The table below sets forth the principal components of our derivative financial instruments as at the dates specified:

(Rs in million)

As at Derivative June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Financial Instrument Interest Rate Swaps Notional Amount 20,500.0 2,000.0 18,500.0 1,000.0 - Fair Value Assets 83.3 8.8 116.6 13.7 - Fair Value Liabilities 37.2 - 8.3 - -

The increase from the three months ended June 30, 2023 to three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to an increase in derivative exposure of 20,500.0 million as at June 30, 2024 as compared to 2,000.0 million as at

June 30, 2023

This increase from Fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2024 was due to increase in derivative exposure from 1,000.0 million as at March 31, 2023 to 18,500.0 million as at March 31, 2024. We did not have any derivative financial instruments as at March 31, 2022.

Receivables

As at June 30, 2024 we had trade receivables of 239.7 million compared to 71.3 at June 30, 2023 million, 133.6 million as at March 31, 2024, 15.9 million as at March 31, 2023 and 18.7 million as at March 31, 2022.

The increase in trade receivables from the three months ended June 30, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to increase in the amount of third-party distribution products and insurance commission receivable of 129.9 million from our corporate agency services that we commenced from January 2024 onwards.

The increase in trade receivables from Fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2024 was primarily due to increase in the amount of third-party distribution products and insurance commission receivable of 78.0 million from our corporate agency services that we commenced in Fiscal 2024.

As at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 we had nil other receivables, compared to 3.6 million as at March 31, 2023 and 0.1 million as at March 31, 2022.

The table below sets forth the principal components of our receivables as at the dates specified:

(Rs in million)

Receivables As at June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Trade Receivables Fees, commission and others 240.7 71.6 134.1 16.0 18.7 Less: impairment allowance 1.0 0.3 0.5 0.1 - Total Trade 239.7 71.3 133.6 15.9 18.7 Receivables Other Receivables Others - - - 3.6 0.1 Total Other - - - 3.6 0.1 Receivables Total Receivables 239.7 71.3 133.6 19.5 18.8

Loans

Our total loans as at June 30, 2024 was 852,832.0 million, compared to 793,007.5 million as at March 31, 2024, 663,344.9 million as at June 30, 2023, 621,138.9 million as at March 31, 2023 and 464,820.7 million as at March 31, 2022. The table below sets forth a breakdown of loans in our portfolio:

(Rs in million)

Particulars As at June 30, 2024 As at June 30, 2023 As at 31 March 2024 As at 31 March 2023 As at 31 March 2022 At amortised Cost At FVOCI* Total At amortised Cost At FVOCI* Total At amortised Cost At FVOCI* Total At amortised Cost At FVOCI* Total Amortised Cost At FVOCI Total Term Loan I. Secured Against equitable mortgage of immovable property 219,271.3 618,268.1 837,539.4 138,510.1 509,872.2 648,382.3 197,439.8 580,373.0 777,812.8 130,525.0 474,824.5 605,349.5 96,427.4 353,847.5 450,274.9 Less: 1,267.6 3,749.4 5,017.0 1,710.8 3,273.8 4,984.6 1,291.2 3,687.8 4,979.0 1,017.6 3,399.1 4,416.7 Impairment loss allowance 1,741.1 3,284.7 5,025.8 Total (I) 217,530.2 614,983.4 832,513.6 137,242.5 506,122.8 643,365.3 195,729.0 577,099.2 772,828.2 129,233.8 471,136.7 600,370.5 95,409.8 350,448.4 445,858.2 II. Unsecured Unsecured loans 20,584.0 20,584.0 20,244.7 - 20,244.7 20,436.4 - 20,436.4 21,043.1 - 21,043.1 19,221.7 - 19,221.7 Less: 265.6 - 265.6 265.1 - 265.1 257.1 - 257.1 274.7 - 274.7 259.2 - 259.2 Impairment loss allowance Total (II) 20,318.4 - 20,318.4 19,979.6 - 19,979.6 20,179.3 - 20,179.3 20,768.4 - 20,768.4 18,962.5 - 18,962.5 Total (I+II) 237,848.6 614,983.4 852,832.0 157,222.1 506,122.8 663,344.9 215,908.3 577,099.2 793,007.5 150,002.2 471,136.7 621,138.9 114,372.3 350,448.4 464,820.7

* The net value is the fair value of these loans

The increase from three months ended June 30, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to an increase in disbursements by 15.6% due to our continued focus on growth across existing products as well as new product variants.

The increase from Fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2024 was due to an increase in disbursements by 30.1% in Fiscal 2024 due to our continued focus on growth across existing products as well as new product variants.

The increase from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2023 was due to an increase in disbursements by 31.2% in Fiscal 2023 due to our continued focus on growth across existing products as well as new product variants.

Investments

Our total investments as at June 30, 2024 was 26,560.5 million compared to 19,385.7 million as at March 31, 2024, 25,892.2 million as at June 30, 2023, 20,009.1 million as at March 31, 2023 and 12,482.7 million as at

March 31, 2022.

The increase in investments from the three months ended June 30, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to an increase in investments in government securities and treasury bills.

The decrease in investments in Fiscal 2024 from Fiscal 2023 was due to optimal utilization of our funds in line with our liquidity requirements. The increase in investments in Fiscal 2023 from Fiscal 2022 was driven by increase in investments in government securities and treasury bills.

The table below sets forth a breakdown of our investments as at the dates indicated:

(Rs in million)

As at Investment June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (I) At fair value through other comprehensive income Government securities 5,103.9 - 5,196.8 - - Fair value gain/(loss) 15.5 - 7.0 - - Total (I) 5,119.4 - 5,203.8 - - (II) At fair value through profit or loss (a) in mutual funds 7.4 13,259.3 6.4 5,772.6 5,806.2 Fair value gain/(loss) 0.4 12.4 0.3 12.3 2.0 Total (a) 7.8 13,271.7 6.7 5,784.9 5,808.2 (b) in Government 21,433.9 12,616.1 14,178.9 14,226.2 6,669.0 Securities / T-Bill Fair value gain/(loss) (0.6) 4.4 (3.7) (2.0) 5.5 Total (b) 21,433.3 12,620.5 14,175.2 14,224.2 6,674.5 Total (II) 21,441.1 25,892.2 14,181.9 20,009.1 12,482.7 Total (I) and (II) 26,560.5 25,892.2 19,385.7 20,009.1 12,482.7

Other Financial Assets

As at June 30, 2024 our other financial assets amounted to 2,845.1 million compared to 2,840.7 million, 2,951.1 million 3,019.4 million and 2,539.3 million as at March 31, 2024, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and

March 31, 2022, respectively.

The table below sets forth a breakdown of our other financial assets as at the dates indicated:

(Rs in million)

Other Financial Assets As at June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Security deposits 70.4 72.5 70.1 75.2 69.8 Receivables on assigned loans 2,747.4 2,826.9 2,755.7 2,881.0 2,354.5 Others 46.4 62.2 35.0 70.0 115.0 Total 2,864.2 2,961.6 2,860.8 3,026.2 2,539.3 Impairment loss allowance (19.1) (10.5) (20.1) (6.8) - Total 2,845.1 2,951.1 2,840.7 3,019.4 2,539.3

The decrease in other financial assets by 3.6% from the three months ended June 30, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to lower assignment receivable from assignors.

The decrease in other financial assets by 5.9% from Fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2024 was due to lower assignment receivable due to from assignors.

The increase in other financial assets by 18.9% from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2023 was due to increase in receivable due to new assigned loans by 526.5 million.

Total Liabilities and Equity

Our total liabilities and equity as at the specified dates are set out below:

(Rs in million)

Particulars As at June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Financial Liabilities: Derivative financial 37.2 - 8.3 - - instruments Payables: Trade payables Total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises - - - - 1.8 Total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises 738.5 583.9 576.1 459.3 362.3 Other payables Total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises - - - - - Total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises 548.2 473.1 827.5 730.4 381.7 Debt Securities 294,346.1 226,027.9 266,453.3 199,149.2 164,891.5 Borrowings (other than debt securities) 437,163.0 357,776.8 422,997.3 336,547.0 244,931.7 Deposits 1,961.5 1,796.8 1,842.6 1,757.7 5,100.0 Other financial 2,210.5 2,596.5 2,341.4 2,116.2 1,744.2 liabilities Sub-Total Financial 737,005.0 589,255.0 695,046.5 540,759.8 417,413.2 Liabilities Non-Financial Liabilities: Current tax liabilities (net) 521.7 723.4 259.3 161.7 200.6 Provisions 432.8 184.7 356.4 156.3 40.5 Deferred tax liabilities (net) - - - 282.7 - Other non-financial 229.7 236.9 273.7 149.0 202.9 liabilities Sub-Total Non- 1,184.2 1,145.0 889.4 749.7 444.0 Financial Liabilities Equity: Equity share capital 78,195.8 67,121.6 67,121.6 67,121.6 48,833.3 Other equity 69,003.3 42,528.3 55,213.4 37,910.3 18,580.3 Sub-Total Equity 147,199.1 109,649.9 122,335.0 105,031.9 67,413.6 Total Liabilities and equity 885,388.3 700,049.9 818,270.9 646,541.4 485,270.8

Derivative Financial Instruments

As at June 30, 2024, our derivative financial instrument liability was 37.2 million, compared to 8.3 million as at

March 31, 2024. The reason for this increase was in derivative financial liability is due to increased derivative exposure of 20,500.0 million as at June 30, 2024 against derivative exposure of 18,500 million as at March 31,

2024. and due to change in fair value of interest rate swaps. We did not have any derivative financial instrument liability as at June 30, 2023, or in Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022.

Trade Payables

Trade payables refer to the amount due or accrued but not paid and includes the expenses payable to various vendors and intermediaries.

As at June 30, 2024, our trade payable liabilities was 738.5 million compared to 583.9 million as at June 30, 2023. This increase was on account of increased operating expenses, as our business volumes increased and we recorded a corresponding increase in our expenses and trade payables to various vendors and intermediaries.

As at March 31, 2024 our trade payable liabilities was 576.1 million compared to 459.3 million as at March 31,

2023. The increase was on account of increased operating expenses.

Our trade payables was 459.3 million as at March 31, 2023 and 364.1 million as at March 31, 2022. As our business volumes increased during the period, we recorded a corresponding increase in our expenses and trade payables to various vendors and intermediaries.

Other Payables

As at June 30, 2024, our other payable liabilities was 548.2 million compared to 827.5 million as at March 31, 2024, 473.1 million as at June 30, 2023, 730.4 million as at March 31, 2023 and 381.7 million and March 31, 2022.

The increase from the three months ended June 30, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to performance incentives payable to employees.

The increase from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2023 and further to Fiscal 2024 was due to higher performance incentives to employees.

Debt Securities

As at June 30, 2024,our debt security liabilities was 294,346.1 million compared to 266,453.3 million, 226,027.9 million, 199,149.2 million and 164,891.5 million as at March 31, 2024, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. All of our debt securities liability is located in India.

The table below sets forth a breakdown of our debt securities as at the dates indicated:

(Rs in million)

Particulars As at June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 At Amortised Cost Secured and fully paid privately placed 263,029.5 215,685.1 227,259.4 184,763.9 117,306.7 redeemable non- convertible debentures Unsecured Borrowings by issue of commercial paper 18,385.0 - 26,502.9 4,234.9 39,972.3 Privately placed partly paid redeemable non- convertible debentures 12,931.6 10,342.8 12,691.0 10,150.4 7,612.5 Total Unsecured 31,316.6 10,342.8 39,193.9 14,385.3 47,584.8 Total Debt 294,346.1 226,027.9 266,453.3 199,149.2 164,891.5 Securities

The increase from the three months ended June 30, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to an increase in secured NCDs by 47,344.4 million, commercial papers by 18,385.0 million, and unsecured privately placed NCDs by 2,588.8 million.

The increase from Fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2024 was due to an increase in secured NCDs by 42,495.5 million and unsecured NCDs privately placed by 2,540.6 million and commercial papers by 22,268.0 million.

The increase from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2023 was due to increase in secured NCDs by 67,457.2 million and unsecured NCDs privately placed by 2,537.9 million which was partially offset by a reduction in commercial papers by 35,737.4 million.

During the three months ended June 30, 2023 and three months ended June 30, 2024, we raised 30,000.0 million and 66,000.0 million, respectively, through issuance of fresh debt securities.

During the Fiscals 2022, 2023 and 2024, we raised 151,380.0 million, 135,130.0 million, 162,020.0 million through issuance of fresh debt securities.

Borrowing (other than debt securities)

As at June 30, 2024 our borrowing liability was 437,163.0 million, compared to 422,997.3 million, 357,776.8 million, 336,547.0 million and 244,931.7 million as at March 31, 2024, June 31, 2023, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. All our borrowing liability is located in India.

The table below sets forth a breakdown of our borrowings as at the dates indicated:

(Rs in million)

Particulars As at June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Term loans from banks 347,702.1 307,838.7 3,45,427.5 314,952.2 244,931.7 Loans repayable on demand from banks: Cash credit / Overdraft facility 1,225.5 2,798.1 569.5 1,417.6 - Working capital demand loan 250.1 1,702.3 8,624.4 177.2 - Term loans from others: National Housing Bank(1) 87,985.3 45,437.7 68,375.9 20,000.0 - Total Secured 437,163.0 3,57,776.8 4,22,997.3 336,547.0 244,931.7

(1) All the outstanding refinancing from NHB are secured by hypothecation of specific loans/ book debts to the extent of 1.10 times and 1.05 times of outstanding amount as per respective sanctioned terms. The Company has availed refinance facility from NHB of 18,980.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, 24,997.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023, 54,993.8 million during the year ended March 31, 2024, 20,000 million during the year ended March 31, 2023, Nil during the year ended March 31, 2022 against eligible individual Housing loans under various refinance schemes including Affordable Housing Scheme.

The increase from 357,776.8 million as at June 30, 2023 to 437,163.0 million as at June 30, 2024 was due to: (i) an increase in term loans from banks by 39,863.4 million; and (ii) an increase in term loans from the NHB by

42,547.6 million.

The increase from Fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2024 was primarily due to an increase in term loans by 30,475.30 million, refinance from NHB by 48,375.9 million and availing a cash credit and working capital demand loan of 7,599.1 million.

The increase from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2023 was due to an increase in term loans by 70,020.5 million, refinance from NHB by 20,000.0 million and cash credit and working capital demand loan utilisation 1,594.8 million, to fund the growth in loan assets of the Company.

During the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the three months ended June 30, 2024, we raised 39,497.9 million and 37,980 million. respectively, in the form of bank term loans and refinance from NHB.

During Fiscals 2022, 2023 and 2024, we availed additional loans of 81,250.0 million, 168,500.0 million, 153,993.8 million, respectively, in the form of bank term loans and refinance from NHB.

Deposits

As at June 30, 2024, our deposit liability was 1,961.5 million, compared to 1,842.6 million, 1,796.8 million, 1,757.7 million and 5,100.0 million as at March 31, 2024, June 30, 2023,March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

The increase in deposits from the three months ended June 30, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily on account of availing inter corporate deposits of 164.7 million.

During the three months ended June 30, 2023 and three months ended June 30, 2024, we raised 8.3 million and 85.7 million, respectively through acceptance of inter corporate deposits.

The decrease in deposits from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2023 was primarily due to maturity of inter corporate deposits. The increase in deposits from Fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2024 was primarily on account of availing inter corporate deposits of 84.9 million. During Fiscals 2022, 2023, 2024, we raised 9,550.0 million, 1,799.2 million, 116.6 million, respectively through acceptance of inter corporate deposits.

Other Financial Liabilities

Our other financial liabilities comprise: (i) security deposits; (ii) lease liability; (iii) amount payable on swaps and other derivatives; and (iv) others. The table below sets forth a breakdown of our other financial liabilities as at the dates indicated:

(Rs in million)

Particulars As at June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Security deposits 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 Lease Liability+ 395.5 391.1 415.4 443.3 402.9 Amount payable on derivatives on swaps and other 28.5 - 17.3 - - Others* 1,785.7 2,204.6 1,907.9 1,672.1 1,340.5 Total 2,210.5 2,596.5 2,341.4 2,116.2 1,744.2

+ Disclosures as required by Ind AS 116 the Company has taken various office premises under lease. The period of lease agreements range for a period of 36 to 108 months. Lease liabilities are recognized in Balance Sheet at initial application basis incremental borrowing rate of similar tenure ranging from 5.3% to 8.2%.

* Includes amount for employee care fund of 10.3 million for June 2024, 9.2 million for March 2024, 11.3 million for June 30, 2023, 10.3 million for March 2023, 6.9 million for March 2022.

The decrease of 14.9% in other financial liabilities from 2,596.5 million as at June 30, 2023 to 2,210.5 million as at June 30, 2024 was due to reduction in amount payable to assignment partners.

The increase of 10.6% in other financial liabilities from Fiscal 2023 to Fiscal 2024 was due to amount payable to assignment partners and insurance partners. The increase of 21.3% in other financial liabilities from Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2023 was due to an increase in the amount payable to assignment partners and insurance partners, which was driven by a corresponding increase in business volumes.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

In the past, we have funded our liquidity and capital requirements primarily through shareholder capital and funds generated from operations, and indebtedness, including term loans from banks, non-convertible debentures, commercial paper, cash credit, refinancing from NHB and short-term loans from banks. In addition to funds required for the disbursement of loans to our customers in the ordinary course of business, our material cash requirements include our financial indebtedness, contractual commitments, contingent liabilities and capital expenditures. See " Financial Indebtedness"," Contractual Commitments", " Contingent Liabilities" and " Capital Expenditure" for further details. We intend to continue to fund our liquidity and capital requirements through shareholder capital and funds generated from operations, and indebtedness, including term loans from banks and financial institutions, non-convertible debentures, commercial paper, cash credit, subordinated debt, refinancing from NHB, external commercial borrowings and short-term loans from banks and financial institutions, as well as the direct assignment of loan receivables. We consider our working capital to be sufficient for our present requirements.

We actively manage our liquidity and capital position by raising funds periodically. We regularly monitor our funding levels to ensure that we are able to satisfy the requirements for loan disbursements and maturity of our liabilities. All our loan agreements and debentures contain a number of covenants including financial covenants. For details, see "Financial Indebtedness" on page 441 and "Risk Factors Our inability to comply with the financial and other covenants under our debt financing arrangements could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition." on page 42.

CASH FLOWS

The following tables summarise our statements of cash flows for the periods presented:

Three months ended June 30, 2024 and three months ended June 30, 2023

(Rs in million)

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net cash used in operating activities (A) (53,869.5) (36,212.5) Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities (B) (6,254.1) (5,339.4) Net cash generated from financing activities (C) 60,052.2 46,639.4 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C) (71.4) 5,087.5 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period / year 638.6 938.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period / year 567.2 6,026.3

Operating Activities

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, our cash generated from operations before working capital changes was 7,478.0 million, which was generated from an increase in working capital excluding increase in loans of 457.6 million; and was used to fund (i) increase in loans of 59,656.2 million; and (ii) income tax paid (net of refunds) of 1,233.7 million, resulting in our net cash used in operating activities amounting to 53,869.5 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, our cash generated from operations before working capital changes was 5,996.3 million, which was used to fund (i) a decrease in working capital excluding increase in loans of

606.0 million; (ii) increase in loans of 41,928.4 million; and (iii) income tax paid (net of refunds) of 886.4 million, resulting in our net cash used in operating activities amounting to 36,212.5 million.

Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities of 6,254.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to (i) the purchase of investments measured under FVTPL of 132,946.2 million, which was partially offset by sale of investments measured under FVTPL of 126,440.0 million; (ii) purchase of property, plant and equipment of 42.5 million, which was partially offset by sale of property, plant and equipment of 13.9 million; (iii) interest received on investments of 286.6 million; and (iv) purchase of intangible assets and intangible assets under development of

5.9 million.

Net cash used in investing activities of 5,339.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was due to (i) the purchase of investments measured under FVTPL of 86,086.9 million, which was partially offset by sale of investments measured under FVTPL of 80,691.1 million; (ii) purchase of property, plant and equipment of 65.8 million, which was partially offset by sale of property, plant and equipment of 5.0 million; (iv) interest received on investments of 134.1 million; and (iv) purchase of intangible assets and intangible assets under development of 16.9 million.

Financing Activities

Net cash generated from financing activities of 60,052.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was due to (i) long term borrowings availed of 98,912.7 million which was partially offset by long term borrowing repaid of 43,032.8 million; (ii) deposits received (net) of 85.7 million; (iii) short-term borrowing incurred (net) of 15,878.1 million and payment of lease liability of 34.3 million.

Net cash generated from financing activities of 46,639.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was due to (i) long term borrowings availed of 69,413.2 million which was partially offset by long term borrowing repaid of

21,617.8 million; (ii) deposits received (net) of 8.2 million; (iii) short-term borrowing incurred (net) of 1,129.7 million and payment of lease liability of 34.5 million.

Fiscals 2024, 2023, 2022

(Rs in million)

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Net cash used in operating activities (A) (154,281.1) (143,317.7) (124,805.3) Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities (B) 2,733.1 (6,114.4) 21,973.2 Net cash generated from financing activities (C) 151,247.8 146,300.6 102,284.6 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (300.2) (3,131.5) (547.5) (A+B+C) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period / year 938.8 4,070.3 4,617.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period / year 638.6 938.8 4,070.3

Operating Activities

For Fiscal 2024, our cash generated from operations before working capital changes was 20,619.5 million, which was used to fund (i) a decrease in working capital excluding increase in loans of 835.7 million; (ii) increase in loans of 170,472.7 million; and (iii) income tax paid (net of refunds) of 5,263.6 million, resulting in our net cash used in operating activities amounting to 154,281.1 million.

For Fiscal 2023, our cash generated from operations before working capital changes was 15,719.3 million, which was generated from working capital excluding increase in loans of 798.6 million, and the same was utilised towards

(i) increase in loans of 155,849.8 million and (ii) income tax paid (net of refunds) of 3,985.8 million resulting in our net cash used in operating activities amounting to 143,317.7 million.

For Fiscal 2022, our cash generated from operations before working capital changes was 6,997.7 million and was generated from working capital excluding increase in loans of 3,187.0 million, and the same was utilised towards an (i) increase in loans of 132,566.5 million and (ii)income tax paid (net of refunds) of 2,423.5 million, resulting in our net cash used in operating activities amounting to 124,805.3 million.

Investing Activities

Net cash generated from investing activities of 2,733.1 million for Fiscal 2024 was due to: (i) the purchase of property, plant and equipment of 256.2 million, which was partially offset by sale of property, plant and equipment of 33.0 million; (ii) the purchase of intangible assets and intangible assets under development of 173.8 million; the purchase of investment classified as FVOCI of 5,149.6 million; and (iv) interest on investments of 946.3 million and (v) the purchase of investment classified as FVTPL of 365,675.5 million, which was offset by the proceeds from liquidation of investments classified as FVTPL of 373,008.9 million.

Net cash used in investing activities of 6,114.4 million for Fiscal 2023 was due to: (i) sale of investments measured under FVTPL of 424,080.9 million, which was offset by purchase of investments measured under FVTPL of 430,358.6 million; (ii) interest received on investments of 462.6 million, which was partially offset by (i) the purchase of property, plant and equipment of 203.7 million, which was partially offset by sale of property, plant and equipment of 38.7 million, and (ii) the purchase of intangible assets and intangible assets under development of 134.3 million.

Net cash generated from investing activities of 21,973.2 million for Fiscal 2022 was due to: (i) the purchase of property, plant and equipment of 184.1 million, which was partially offset by proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment of 16.3 million; (ii) the purchase of Other Intangible Assets of 107.1 million; (iv) the sale of investments measured under amortised cost of 54,000.0 million , which was partially offset by proceeds from purchase of investments measured under amortised cost of 49,000.0 million; (v) the proceeds from sale of investments measured under FVTPL of 331,338.0 million which was partially offset by purchase of investments measured under FVTPL of 348,318.8 million; and (vi) interest received on investments of 267.3 million.

Financing Activities

Net cash generated from financing activities of 151,247.8 million for Fiscal 2024 was due to (i) long term borrowings availed of 239,871.2 million which was partially offset by long term borrowing repaid of 118,178.7 million; (ii) deposits received (net) of 80.5 million; (iii) short-term borrowing availed (net) of 29,613.3 million and payment of lease liability of 138.5 million.

Net cash generated from financing activities of 146,300.6 million for Fiscal 2023 was due to (i) long term borrowings availed of 266,572.2 million which was partially offset by long term borrowing repaid of 107,374.2 million; (ii) deposits received (net) of 3,406.8 million; (iii) short term borrowing availed (net) of 34,351.1 million and (iv) an issue of equity share capital (including securities premium) of 24,998.8 million, which was partially offset by payment of lease liability of 138.3 million.

Net cash generated from financing activities of 102,284.6 million for Fiscal 2022 was due to (i) long term borrowings availed of 155,974.0 million which was partially offset by long term borrowing repaid of 69,233.9 million; (ii) deposits received (net) of 5,100.0 million; (iii) short-term borrowing availed (net) of 10,549.9 million; and (iv) payment of lease liability of 105.4 million.

FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS

Our primary source of funding is borrowings. Due to our high credit ratings, we have access to diversified sources of cost-effective borrowings. Our borrowings were 733,470.6 million as at June 30, 2024.

The table below sets forth our total borrowings by type of borrowing as at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022:

(Rs in million)

Particulars As at June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Bank Borrowings 349,177.7 312,339.1 354,621.4 316,547.0 244,931.7 NHB Refinance 87,985.3 45,437.7 68,375.9 20,000.0 0.0 Non-Convertible 275,961.1 226,027.9 239,950.4 194,914.3 124,919.2 Debentures Commercial Paper 18,385.0 - 26,502.9 4,234.9 39,972.3 Deposits/ICD 1,961.5 1,796.8 1,842.6 1,757.7 5,100.0 Total Borrowing 733,470.6 585,601.5 691,293.2 537,453.9 414,923.2

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

Capital expenditure primarily relates to purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. The capital expenditure is funded through cash generated from operations and external financing such as long-term loans. Our capital expenditure increased by 16.1% from 291.2 million in Fiscal 2022 to 338.0 million in Fiscal 2023, and by 27.2% from 338.0 million in Fiscal 2023 to 430.0 million in Fiscal 2024, primarily for purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Our capital expenditure decreased by 41.5% from 82.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 48.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to reduction in purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio

The table below sets forth details of our Companys CRAR as at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, June 30, 2023,

2023 and 2022:

( in million, except percentages

Particulars As at June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Total Risk Weighted 616,256.3 4,86,805.1 573,518.3 459,017.5 341,261.5 Assets Tier I Capital 143,316.9 106,044.6 118,572.4 101,847.4 64,690.1 Tier II Capital 3,466.2 3,570.2 3,484.5 3,596.6 2,599.5 CRAR% 23.82% 22.52% 21.28% 22.97% 19.71% Tier I% 23.26% 21.79% 20.67% 22.19% 18.95% Tier II% 0.56% 0.73% 0.61% 0.78% 0.76%

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND COMMITMENTS

As at June 30, 2024, we had contingent liabilities as per Ind AS 37 on "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" not provided for amounting to 35.3 million, the details of which are set forth in the table below:

(Rs in million)

Particulars As at June 30, 2024 Disputed claims against our Company not acknowledged as debts 35.3

The table below sets forth our capital and other commitments as at June 30, 2024:

(Rs in million)

Particulars As at June 30, 2024 Estimate amount of contracts remaining to be executed on capital account and not provided for (net of advances) 10.7 Other commitments 59,045.6

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS

Except for loans that are assigned by us to banks and other financial institutions, we have no other off-balance sheet arrangements that materially affect our financial condition or results of operations. For details of assignment transactions undertaken by our Company and BHFL during Fiscal 2022, Fiscal 2023, the three months ended June

30, 2023, Fiscal 2024, and the three months ended June 30, 2024, see "Selected Statistical Information Details of Assignment Transactions" on page 292.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

For details in relation to related parties transactions entered by us on a consolidated basis during Fiscal 2022,

Fiscal 2023, the three months ended June 30, 2023, Fiscal 2024, and the three months ended June 30, 2024, as per the requirements, see "Restated Financial Information Note 43: Disclosure of transactions with related parties as required by Ind AS 24" on page .

QUALITATIVE AND QUANTITATIVE DISCLOSURE ABOUT MARKET RISKS

For details on our qualitative market risks, see "Business Risk and Debt Management Risk Management" on page 361. For details on our qualitative and quantitative disclosure about market risks as at June 30, 2024, prepared in accordance with Ind AS 107, see note 50 of the Restated Financial Information as at and for three months ended

June 30, 2024, included in "Financial Information Restated Financial Information" on page 309.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We have included certain non-GAAP financial measures and certain other statistical information relating to our operations and financial performance (collectively, "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and each, a "Non-GAAP Financial Measure"). The presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides additional useful information to potential investors regarding our performance and trends related to our financial condition and results of operations. Accordingly, when Non-GAAP Financial Measures are viewed together with Ind AS financial information, as applicable, potential investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our financial condition and results of operations.

We use a variety of financial and operational performance indicators to measure and analyse our operational performance from period to period, and to manage our business. We also use other information that may not be entirely financial in nature, including statistical and other comparative information commonly used within the Indian NBFC sector to evaluate our financial and operating performance. In addition, because we have historically reported certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures to investors, we believe that the inclusion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. For these reasons, we have included certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this Red Herring Prospectus, including Operating Expenses, Average Loans, Average Borrowings, Average Equity, as well as certain other metrics based on or derived from those Non-GAAP measures. For further details, see "Selected Statistical Information" on page 285. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools. As a result, Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our historical financial performance, as reported under Ind AS and presented in our financial statements. Furthermore, these Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not defined under Ind AS and therefore should not be viewed as substitutes for performance or profitability measures under Ind AS. While these Non-GAAP Financial Measures may be used by other NBFCs and financial institutions operating in the Indian financial services industry, they may not be comparable to similar financial or performance indicators used by other NBFCs or financial institutions due to potential inconsistences in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation.

See "Selected Statistical Information Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" on page 302 for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures presented in this Red Herring Prospectus to their most directly comparable measure under Ind AS.

UNUSUAL OR INFREQUENT EVENTS OR TRANSACTIONS

Except as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, there have been no unusual or infrequent events or transactions that have in the past or may in the future affect our business operations or future financial performance.

KNOWN TRENDS OR UNCERTAINTIES

Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject, to significant economic changes arising from the trends identified above in " Significant Factors affecting our Results of Operations and Financial Condition" and the uncertainties described in "Risk Factors" on pages 406 and 36, respectively. Except as discussed in this Red Herring Prospectus, there are no known trends or uncertainties that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on our revenues or income.

NEW PRODUCTS OR BUSINESS SEGMENTS

Except as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, we have not publicly announced any new products or business segments nor have there been any material increases in our revenues due to increased disbursements and the introduction of new products.

FUTURE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN COST AND INCOME

Other than as described elsewhere in the sections "Risk Factors", "Business" and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" on pages 36, 219 and 404, respectively, there are no known factors that will have a material adverse impact on our operations and financial condition.

SIGNIFICANT DEPENDENCE ON A SINGLE OR FEW CUSTOMERS OR SUPPLIERS

Given the nature of our business operations, we do not believe our business is dependent on any single or a few customers.

COMPETITIVE CONDITIONS

We operate in a competitive environment. See sections, "Business", "Industry Overview", "Risk Factors The housing finance industry is highly competitive and if we are not able to compete effectively, it could adversely affect our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition" on pages 219, 151 and 71, respectively.

SEASONALITY/CYCLICALITY OF BUSINESS

Our business is not subject to seasonality.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS AFTER JUNE 30, 2024 THAT MAY AFFECT OUR FUTURE RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Other than as disclosed below and elsewhere in this Red Herring Prospectus, no circumstances have arisen since June 30, 2024 that could materially and adversely affect or are likely to affect, our operations or profitability, or the value of our assets or our ability to pay our material liabilities within the next 12 months.