National Aluminium Company Ltd Share Price

202.64
(-2.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open208
  • Day's High208.02
  • 52 Wk High262.99
  • Prev. Close208
  • Day's Low201.09
  • 52 Wk Low 121.85
  • Turnover (lac)11,232.6
  • P/E13.4
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value88.4
  • EPS15.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37,217.51
  • Div. Yield2.4
View All Historical Data
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

National Aluminium Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

208

Prev. Close

208

Turnover(Lac.)

11,232.6

Day's High

208.02

Day's Low

201.09

52 Week's High

262.99

52 Week's Low

121.85

Book Value

88.4

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37,217.51

P/E

13.4

EPS

15.52

Divi. Yield

2.4

National Aluminium Company Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

National Aluminium Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NALCO Reports 415% Surge in Q2 Profit

NALCO Reports 415% Surge in Q2 Profit

14 Nov 2024|11:26 PM

In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.

Read More
Read More

National Aluminium Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.27%

Non-Promoter- 31.37%

Institutions: 31.37%

Non-Institutions: 17.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

National Aluminium Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

918.32

918.32

918.32

918.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13,653.34

12,320.13

11,636.32

9,762.38

Net Worth

14,571.66

13,238.45

12,554.64

10,680.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8,955.79

8,471.84

9,509.45

7,543.04

yoy growth (%)

5.71

-10.91

26.06

10.65

Raw materials

-1,309.67

-1,337.25

-1,512.74

-1,085.2

As % of sales

14.62

15.78

15.9

14.38

Employee costs

-1,930.24

-1,994.07

-2,261.2

-1,537.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,316.52

226.24

1,214.75

1,004.87

Depreciation

-605.82

-529.83

-480.4

-480.36

Tax paid

-16.99

-88.01

-696.42

-296.19

Working capital

264.67

-725.5

686.76

-3,461.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.71

-10.91

26.06

10.65

Op profit growth

264.41

-64.99

29.43

12.52

EBIT growth

470.56

-80.93

20.75

-11.49

Net profit growth

840.12

-89.7

100.8

-15.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13,149.15

14,256.85

14,214.58

8,955.79

8,471.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,149.15

14,256.85

14,214.58

8,955.79

8,471.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

677.52

233.64

264.09

146.6

272.58

View Annually Results

National Aluminium Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT National Aluminium Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Human Resources)

R S Mahapatro

Director (Finance)

R. C. Joshi

Director (Commercial)

S. Samantaray

Official Director (Part time)

Sanjay Lohiya

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Ravi Nath Jha

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

B. R. Ramakrishna

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Ajay Narang

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Y. P. Chillio

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Shatorupa

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Dushyant Upadhyay

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Sanjay Ramanlal Patel

Director (Production)

P. K. Sharma

Director (Projt) & (Technical)

Jagdish Arora

Executive Director & CS

Nayan Kumar Mohanty

Director (Human Resources)

Tapas Kumar Pattanayak

Chairman & Managing Director

Brijendra Pratap Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Aluminium Company Ltd

Summary

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The Company is a Group A CPSE, having integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. Presently, Government of India holds 51.28% stake in NALCO. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Alumina and Aluminium. The Company is operating a 22.75 lakh MT per annum Alumina Refinery Plant located at Damanjodi in Koraput district of Odisha and 4.60 lakh MT per annum Aluminium Smelter located at Angul, Odisha. It has a captive bauxite mines adjacent to refinery plant to feed the bauxite requirement of Alumina Refinery and also a 1200 MW captive thermal power plant adjacent to Smelter plant to meet the power requirement of Smelter. It has captive coal mines at Angul to meet coal requirement of the power plant. Besides, the Company is operating 4 wind power plants with total capacity of 198.40 MW located in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Gandikota), Rajasthan (Ludherva & Devikot) and Maharashtra (Sangli) to harness the renewable energy and to comply with its Renewable Purchase Obligation.NALCO was incorporated on 7th January, 1981. At Panchpatmali Hills of Koraput Dist. in Orissa, the Company started its Bauxite Mines during November, 1985. After a year, during September of the year 1986, in the picturesque valley of Damanjodi in Koraput Dist, it formed the Alumina Refinery. Aluminium Smelter of the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the National Aluminium Company Ltd share price today?

The National Aluminium Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹202.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of National Aluminium Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Aluminium Company Ltd is ₹37217.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of National Aluminium Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of National Aluminium Company Ltd is 13.4 and 2.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National Aluminium Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Aluminium Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Aluminium Company Ltd is ₹121.85 and ₹262.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of National Aluminium Company Ltd?

National Aluminium Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.43%, 3 Years at 26.34%, 1 Year at 60.18%, 6 Month at 7.36%, 3 Month at -6.54% and 1 Month at -15.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National Aluminium Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of National Aluminium Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.28 %
Institutions - 31.37 %
Public - 17.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR National Aluminium Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

