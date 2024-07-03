Summary

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The Company is a Group A CPSE, having integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. Presently, Government of India holds 51.28% stake in NALCO. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Alumina and Aluminium. The Company is operating a 22.75 lakh MT per annum Alumina Refinery Plant located at Damanjodi in Koraput district of Odisha and 4.60 lakh MT per annum Aluminium Smelter located at Angul, Odisha. It has a captive bauxite mines adjacent to refinery plant to feed the bauxite requirement of Alumina Refinery and also a 1200 MW captive thermal power plant adjacent to Smelter plant to meet the power requirement of Smelter. It has captive coal mines at Angul to meet coal requirement of the power plant. Besides, the Company is operating 4 wind power plants with total capacity of 198.40 MW located in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Gandikota), Rajasthan (Ludherva & Devikot) and Maharashtra (Sangli) to harness the renewable energy and to comply with its Renewable Purchase Obligation.NALCO was incorporated on 7th January, 1981. At Panchpatmali Hills of Koraput Dist. in Orissa, the Company started its Bauxite Mines during November, 1985. After a year, during September of the year 1986, in the picturesque valley of Damanjodi in Koraput Dist, it formed the Alumina Refinery. Aluminium Smelter of the

