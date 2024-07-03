Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹208
Prev. Close₹208
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,232.6
Day's High₹208.02
Day's Low₹201.09
52 Week's High₹262.99
52 Week's Low₹121.85
Book Value₹88.4
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37,217.51
P/E13.4
EPS15.52
Divi. Yield2.4
In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
918.32
918.32
918.32
918.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,653.34
12,320.13
11,636.32
9,762.38
Net Worth
14,571.66
13,238.45
12,554.64
10,680.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,955.79
8,471.84
9,509.45
7,543.04
yoy growth (%)
5.71
-10.91
26.06
10.65
Raw materials
-1,309.67
-1,337.25
-1,512.74
-1,085.2
As % of sales
14.62
15.78
15.9
14.38
Employee costs
-1,930.24
-1,994.07
-2,261.2
-1,537.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,316.52
226.24
1,214.75
1,004.87
Depreciation
-605.82
-529.83
-480.4
-480.36
Tax paid
-16.99
-88.01
-696.42
-296.19
Working capital
264.67
-725.5
686.76
-3,461.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.71
-10.91
26.06
10.65
Op profit growth
264.41
-64.99
29.43
12.52
EBIT growth
470.56
-80.93
20.75
-11.49
Net profit growth
840.12
-89.7
100.8
-15.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,149.15
14,256.85
14,214.58
8,955.79
8,471.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,149.15
14,256.85
14,214.58
8,955.79
8,471.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
677.52
233.64
264.09
146.6
272.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Human Resources)
R S Mahapatro
Director (Finance)
R. C. Joshi
Director (Commercial)
S. Samantaray
Official Director (Part time)
Sanjay Lohiya
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Ravi Nath Jha
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
B. R. Ramakrishna
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Ajay Narang
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Y. P. Chillio
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Shatorupa
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Dushyant Upadhyay
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Sanjay Ramanlal Patel
Director (Production)
P. K. Sharma
Director (Projt) & (Technical)
Jagdish Arora
Executive Director & CS
Nayan Kumar Mohanty
Director (Human Resources)
Tapas Kumar Pattanayak
Chairman & Managing Director
Brijendra Pratap Singh
Reports by National Aluminium Company Ltd
Summary
National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The Company is a Group A CPSE, having integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power. Presently, Government of India holds 51.28% stake in NALCO. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Alumina and Aluminium. The Company is operating a 22.75 lakh MT per annum Alumina Refinery Plant located at Damanjodi in Koraput district of Odisha and 4.60 lakh MT per annum Aluminium Smelter located at Angul, Odisha. It has a captive bauxite mines adjacent to refinery plant to feed the bauxite requirement of Alumina Refinery and also a 1200 MW captive thermal power plant adjacent to Smelter plant to meet the power requirement of Smelter. It has captive coal mines at Angul to meet coal requirement of the power plant. Besides, the Company is operating 4 wind power plants with total capacity of 198.40 MW located in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Gandikota), Rajasthan (Ludherva & Devikot) and Maharashtra (Sangli) to harness the renewable energy and to comply with its Renewable Purchase Obligation.NALCO was incorporated on 7th January, 1981. At Panchpatmali Hills of Koraput Dist. in Orissa, the Company started its Bauxite Mines during November, 1985. After a year, during September of the year 1986, in the picturesque valley of Damanjodi in Koraput Dist, it formed the Alumina Refinery. Aluminium Smelter of the
Read More
The National Aluminium Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹202.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Aluminium Company Ltd is ₹37217.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of National Aluminium Company Ltd is 13.4 and 2.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Aluminium Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Aluminium Company Ltd is ₹121.85 and ₹262.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
National Aluminium Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.43%, 3 Years at 26.34%, 1 Year at 60.18%, 6 Month at 7.36%, 3 Month at -6.54% and 1 Month at -15.75%.
