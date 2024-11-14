National Aluminium Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
918.32
918.32
918.32
918.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,653.34
12,320.13
11,636.32
9,762.38
Net Worth
14,571.66
13,238.45
12,554.64
10,680.7
Minority Interest
Debt
96.38
104.61
77.1
102.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
972.7
1,064.19
1,090.08
1,145.6
Total Liabilities
15,640.74
14,407.25
13,721.82
11,928.38
Fixed Assets
11,955.81
10,571.75
9,578.03
9,235.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
525.16
470.83
377.26
561.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
131.27
106.42
221.9
251.88
Networking Capital
453.35
1,140.75
-161.44
129.18
Inventories
1,829.72
1,840.22
1,645.6
1,476.32
Inventory Days
60.16
Sundry Debtors
153.5
91.33
75.25
147.39
Debtor Days
6
Other Current Assets
2,379.26
2,647.06
2,106.62
1,539.55
Sundry Creditors
-2,011.59
-1,664
-1,773.23
-1,150.55
Creditor Days
46.89
Other Current Liabilities
-1,897.54
-1,773.86
-2,215.68
-1,883.53
Cash
2,575.15
2,117.5
3,706.07
1,749.78
Total Assets
15,640.74
14,407.25
13,721.82
11,928.38
In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.Read More
