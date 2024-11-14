iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Aluminium Company Ltd Balance Sheet

198.76
(-1.73%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR National Aluminium Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

918.32

918.32

918.32

918.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13,653.34

12,320.13

11,636.32

9,762.38

Net Worth

14,571.66

13,238.45

12,554.64

10,680.7

Minority Interest

Debt

96.38

104.61

77.1

102.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

972.7

1,064.19

1,090.08

1,145.6

Total Liabilities

15,640.74

14,407.25

13,721.82

11,928.38

Fixed Assets

11,955.81

10,571.75

9,578.03

9,235.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

525.16

470.83

377.26

561.63

Deferred Tax Asset Net

131.27

106.42

221.9

251.88

Networking Capital

453.35

1,140.75

-161.44

129.18

Inventories

1,829.72

1,840.22

1,645.6

1,476.32

Inventory Days

60.16

Sundry Debtors

153.5

91.33

75.25

147.39

Debtor Days

6

Other Current Assets

2,379.26

2,647.06

2,106.62

1,539.55

Sundry Creditors

-2,011.59

-1,664

-1,773.23

-1,150.55

Creditor Days

46.89

Other Current Liabilities

-1,897.54

-1,773.86

-2,215.68

-1,883.53

Cash

2,575.15

2,117.5

3,706.07

1,749.78

Total Assets

15,640.74

14,407.25

13,721.82

11,928.38

Natl. Aluminium : related Articles

NALCO Reports 415% Surge in Q2 Profit

NALCO Reports 415% Surge in Q2 Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|11:26 PM

In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR National Aluminium Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.