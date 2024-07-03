National Aluminium Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
9,568.68
10,584
9,839.99
6,134.31
6,535.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,568.68
10,584
9,839.99
6,134.31
6,535.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
168.09
179.73
146.14
93.61
166.42
Total Income
9,736.77
10,763.73
9,986.13
6,227.92
6,702.4
Total Expenditure
7,857.1
8,985.39
6,941.76
5,295.72
6,255.12
PBIDT
1,879.67
1,778.34
3,044.37
932.2
447.28
Interest
8.35
12.2
5.5
5.37
4.92
PBDT
1,871.32
1,766.14
3,038.87
926.83
442.36
Depreciation
509.63
460.36
452.4
448.75
394.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
494.88
286.76
677.74
114.41
11.86
Deferred Tax
-124.91
79.36
-17.22
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
991.72
939.66
1,925.95
363.67
35.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
991.72
939.66
1,925.95
363.67
35.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
991.72
939.66
1,925.95
363.67
35.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.4
5.12
10.49
1.95
0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
130
20
100
0
0
Equity
918.32
918.32
918.32
932.81
932.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.64
16.8
30.93
15.19
6.84
PBDTM(%)
19.55
16.68
30.88
15.1
6.76
PATM(%)
10.36
8.87
19.57
5.92
0.54
In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.