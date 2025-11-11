Nalco Q2 Profit Rises 37% YoY to ₹1,430 Crore; Revenue Grows 31%

Shares of National Aluminium Company Ltd. (Nalco) rallied 9.61% on Monday after the state-owned firm reported a strong performance for the September quarter. The stock also extended its gains for the second day in a row.

Nalco’s net profit for the quarter rose 36.7% year-on-year to ₹1,430 crore. This is compared with ₹1,046 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew 31.5% to ₹4,292 crore. This growth is supported by higher aluminium prices and better production levels.

Operating profit also improved, with EBITDA rising 24.8% year-on-year to ₹1,932.9 crore. The company’s margins strengthened to 45% from 38.7% a year earlier. This reflects stronger cost control and operational efficiency. The board has approved an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share, amounting to ₹734.65 crore for FY26.

On the outlook, Nalco said it expects average aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange to remain around $2,670 per tonne in 2026. The company also confirmed that its alumina refinery expansion project. This will increase capacity by 1 million tonnes per annum to 3.1 MTPA is progressing on schedule and is likely to be completed by June 2026.

As of November 11, 2025, National Aluminium Company Ltd. shares are trading at ₹261.57. This is a 1.64% gain in the NSE.

