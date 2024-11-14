Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.71
-10.91
26.06
10.65
Op profit growth
264.41
-64.99
29.43
12.52
EBIT growth
470.56
-80.93
20.83
-11.57
Net profit growth
853.83
-89.85
101.01
-15.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.9
5.77
14.69
14.31
EBIT margin
14.77
2.73
12.79
13.34
Net profit margin
14.5
1.6
14.11
8.85
RoCE
11.26
1.96
10.21
7.63
RoNW
3.14
0.33
3.24
1.42
RoA
2.76
0.28
2.81
1.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.07
0.73
6.94
2.88
Dividend per share
3.5
1.5
5.7
2.8
Cash EPS
3.77
-2.1
4.45
0.96
Book value per share
58.14
53.52
54.34
52.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.63
39.93
9.61
26.38
P/CEPS
14.29
-13.81
14.97
78.4
P/B
0.92
0.54
1.22
1.43
EV/EBIDTA
4.28
4.55
5.99
8.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
35.44
282.83
95.86
97.55
Tax payout
-1.29
-38.9
-57.34
-29.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5.85
8.57
8.48
10.14
Inventory days
64.66
62.27
45.1
53.49
Creditor days
-56.89
-55.92
-57.72
-60.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-186.94
-40.41
-623.83
-374.25
Net debt / equity
-0.15
-0.19
-0.25
-0.21
Net debt / op. profit
-0.92
-4.02
-1.94
-2.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.62
-15.78
-15.9
-14.38
Employee costs
-21.55
-23.53
-23.77
-20.38
Other costs
-43.91
-54.9
-45.61
-50.91
In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.