NALCO Q3 Profit Surges 233% YoY, Revenue Jumps 39%

10 Feb 2025 , 09:51 PM

National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has observed a huge three-fold jump in net profit to ₹1,566.32 crore in Q3 FY25 as against ₹470.61 crore in the same period last year.

Total income was up by 40% YoY at ₹4,761.31 crore from ₹3,397.87 crore in Q3 FY24, showing a steady business growth. The company managed to bring down its expenses to ₹2,639.41 crore, compared to ₹2,729.66 crore last year, demonstrating better cost control and efficiency.

The NALCO board resolved to declare a second interim dividend of ₹4 per share (80% on the face value of ₹5 per share) for FY 2024-25, which rewarded shareholders with strong returns. The record date is February 14, 2025. All the shares entitled shareholders will receive their dividend amount under the rules and regulations of the company.

NALCO remains one of the top aluminum and alumina players in India and has been a key contributor to both domestic supply and exports. The operational efficiency and revenue growth focus that the company had helped it maintain better financial stability, return value to shareholders while strengthening its market presence.

