National Aluminium Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

205
(2.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8,955.79

8,471.84

9,509.45

7,543.04

yoy growth (%)

5.71

-10.91

26.06

10.65

Raw materials

-1,309.67

-1,337.25

-1,512.74

-1,085.2

As % of sales

14.62

15.78

15.9

14.38

Employee costs

-1,930.24

-1,994.07

-2,261.2

-1,537.44

As % of sales

21.55

23.53

23.77

20.38

Other costs

-3,933.06

-4,651.29

-4,338.06

-3,840.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.91

54.9

45.61

50.91

Operating profit

1,782.82

489.23

1,397.45

1,079.65

OPM

19.9

5.77

14.69

14.31

Depreciation

-605.82

-529.83

-480.4

-480.36

Interest expense

-7.08

-5.74

-1.95

-2.69

Other income

146.6

272.58

299.65

408.27

Profit before tax

1,316.52

226.24

1,214.75

1,004.87

Taxes

-16.99

-88.01

-696.42

-296.19

Tax rate

-1.29

-38.9

-57.33

-29.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,299.53

138.23

518.33

708.68

Exceptional items

0

0

824.08

-40.15

Net profit

1,299.53

138.23

1,342.41

668.53

yoy growth (%)

840.12

-89.7

100.8

-15.06

NPM

14.51

1.63

14.11

8.86

