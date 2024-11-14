Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,955.79
8,471.84
9,509.45
7,543.04
yoy growth (%)
5.71
-10.91
26.06
10.65
Raw materials
-1,309.67
-1,337.25
-1,512.74
-1,085.2
As % of sales
14.62
15.78
15.9
14.38
Employee costs
-1,930.24
-1,994.07
-2,261.2
-1,537.44
As % of sales
21.55
23.53
23.77
20.38
Other costs
-3,933.06
-4,651.29
-4,338.06
-3,840.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.91
54.9
45.61
50.91
Operating profit
1,782.82
489.23
1,397.45
1,079.65
OPM
19.9
5.77
14.69
14.31
Depreciation
-605.82
-529.83
-480.4
-480.36
Interest expense
-7.08
-5.74
-1.95
-2.69
Other income
146.6
272.58
299.65
408.27
Profit before tax
1,316.52
226.24
1,214.75
1,004.87
Taxes
-16.99
-88.01
-696.42
-296.19
Tax rate
-1.29
-38.9
-57.33
-29.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,299.53
138.23
518.33
708.68
Exceptional items
0
0
824.08
-40.15
Net profit
1,299.53
138.23
1,342.41
668.53
yoy growth (%)
840.12
-89.7
100.8
-15.06
NPM
14.51
1.63
14.11
8.86
In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.Read More
