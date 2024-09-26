iifl-logo-icon 1
202.37
(1.56%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
11,250200%₹61.99.65%140₹0.050%45,0000%
52,5000%₹51.911.61%150₹0.050%6,86,2500%
71,2505.55%₹44.19.56%155₹0.050%5,81,2500%
2,21,250-1.66%₹43.628.23%160₹0.050%7,08,7500%
2,28,7500%₹36.716.5%165₹0.050%13,98,7500.26%
3,90,000-22.96%₹33.128.54%170₹0.05-50%16,91,2500.89%
8,43,750-30.55%₹27.534.47%175₹0.05-50%17,25,000-19.15%
11,73,750-16.31%₹23.450.48%180₹0.05-50%14,25,000-16.66%
11,40,000-34.34%₹18.879.9%185₹0.05-75%17,28,750-9.07%
8,47,500-40.52%₹13.9146.01%190₹0.05-85.71%8,47,500-42.19%
5,17,500-59.41%₹8.15526.92%195₹0.05-95%5,62,500-15.25%
5,51,250-81.46%₹3.5775%200₹0.05-99%5,32,500-32.05%
8,36,250-36.46%₹0.05-66.66%205₹5.1-47.42%60,00045.45%
9,60,00014.28%₹0.05-50%210₹9.7-34.45%63,750-5.55%
3,18,7500%₹0.050%215₹11.5-44.71%30,0000%
6,33,7500%₹0.050%220₹24.43.82%11,2500%

NALCO Reports 415% Surge in Q2 Profit

14 Nov 2024|11:26 PM

In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.

