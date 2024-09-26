Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|11,250200%
|₹61.99.65%
|140
|₹0.050%
|45,0000%
|52,5000%
|₹51.911.61%
|150
|₹0.050%
|6,86,2500%
|71,2505.55%
|₹44.19.56%
|155
|₹0.050%
|5,81,2500%
|2,21,250-1.66%
|₹43.628.23%
|160
|₹0.050%
|7,08,7500%
|2,28,7500%
|₹36.716.5%
|165
|₹0.050%
|13,98,7500.26%
|3,90,000-22.96%
|₹33.128.54%
|170
|₹0.05-50%
|16,91,2500.89%
|8,43,750-30.55%
|₹27.534.47%
|175
|₹0.05-50%
|17,25,000-19.15%
|11,73,750-16.31%
|₹23.450.48%
|180
|₹0.05-50%
|14,25,000-16.66%
|11,40,000-34.34%
|₹18.879.9%
|185
|₹0.05-75%
|17,28,750-9.07%
|8,47,500-40.52%
|₹13.9146.01%
|190
|₹0.05-85.71%
|8,47,500-42.19%
|5,17,500-59.41%
|₹8.15526.92%
|195
|₹0.05-95%
|5,62,500-15.25%
|5,51,250-81.46%
|₹3.5775%
|200
|₹0.05-99%
|5,32,500-32.05%
|8,36,250-36.46%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|205
|₹5.1-47.42%
|60,00045.45%
|9,60,00014.28%
|₹0.05-50%
|210
|₹9.7-34.45%
|63,750-5.55%
|3,18,7500%
|₹0.050%
|215
|₹11.5-44.71%
|30,0000%
|6,33,7500%
|₹0.050%
|220
|₹24.43.82%
|11,2500%
In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.Read More
