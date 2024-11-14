National Aluminium Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,316.52
226.24
1,214.75
1,004.87
Depreciation
-605.82
-529.83
-480.4
-480.36
Tax paid
-16.99
-88.01
-696.42
-296.19
Working capital
264.67
-725.5
686.76
-3,461.88
Other operating items
Operating
958.38
-1,117.1
724.69
-3,233.56
Capital expenditure
734.5
1,313.84
453.3
1,027.85
Free cash flow
1,692.88
196.74
1,177.99
-2,205.71
Equity raised
17,964.23
18,701.57
18,537.04
20,695.99
Investing
229.37
-378.31
-550.11
250.32
Financing
89.77
-32.68
-6.1
51.09
Dividends paid
460.61
279.84
1,101.77
541.22
Net in cash
20,436.86
18,767.16
20,260.59
19,332.91
In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.Read More
