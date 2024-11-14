iifl-logo-icon 1
National Aluminium Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

200.08
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Natl. Aluminium FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,316.52

226.24

1,214.75

1,004.87

Depreciation

-605.82

-529.83

-480.4

-480.36

Tax paid

-16.99

-88.01

-696.42

-296.19

Working capital

264.67

-725.5

686.76

-3,461.88

Other operating items

Operating

958.38

-1,117.1

724.69

-3,233.56

Capital expenditure

734.5

1,313.84

453.3

1,027.85

Free cash flow

1,692.88

196.74

1,177.99

-2,205.71

Equity raised

17,964.23

18,701.57

18,537.04

20,695.99

Investing

229.37

-378.31

-550.11

250.32

Financing

89.77

-32.68

-6.1

51.09

Dividends paid

460.61

279.84

1,101.77

541.22

Net in cash

20,436.86

18,767.16

20,260.59

19,332.91

