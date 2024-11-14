Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

National Aluminium Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 13, 2024. Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 13.11.2024 have approved payment of interim dividend @ Rs.4/- per share (80% on Face value of Rs.5/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs.918.32 crore for the financial year 2024-25. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024) Appointment of Shri Bharat Kumar Sahu (ACS: 9953) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 01.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.12.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Board Meeting to be held on 29.10.2024 to inter-alia consider the interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve interim dividend for FY 2024-25 is postponed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and Final Dividend for FY 2023-24. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 14 May 2024

NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Audit Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024