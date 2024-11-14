iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Aluminium Company Ltd Board Meeting

195.21
(-2.16%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Natl. Aluminium CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
National Aluminium Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 13, 2024. Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 13.11.2024 have approved payment of interim dividend @ Rs.4/- per share (80% on Face value of Rs.5/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs.918.32 crore for the financial year 2024-25. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024) Appointment of Shri Bharat Kumar Sahu (ACS: 9953) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 01.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.12.2024)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
Board Meeting to be held on 29.10.2024 to inter-alia consider the interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve interim dividend for FY 2024-25 is postponed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and Final Dividend for FY 2023-24. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202414 May 2024
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Audit Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Board of Directors in their meeting to be held on 13.02.2024 will consider 2nd Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024) Extension of tenure of M/s. SKM & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.04.2024) Board have approved payment of Second Interim dividend @ Rs.2/- per share (40% on Face value of Rs. 5/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs. 918.32 crores for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 13.02.2024)

Natl. Aluminium: Related News

NALCO Reports 415% Surge in Q2 Profit

NALCO Reports 415% Surge in Q2 Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|11:26 PM

In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR National Aluminium Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.