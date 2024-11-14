iifl-logo-icon 1
National Aluminium Company Ltd Dividend

198.8
(1.84%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Natl. Aluminium CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Nov 202429 Nov 202429 Nov 2024480Interim
Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 13.11.2024 have approved payment of interim dividend @ Rs.4/- per share (80% on Face value of Rs.5/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs.918.32 crore for the financial year 2024-25.
Dividend12 Aug 202420 Sep 2024-240Final
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 350Th Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 12.08.2024. Recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24: The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend @ 2/- per share (40% on face value of Rs.5/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend @ 2/- per share, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved in the ensuing 43rd AGM, will be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration, as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
Dividend13 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 2024240Interim 2
Board have approved payment of Second Interim dividend @ Rs.2/- per share (40% on Face value of Rs. 5/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs. 918.32 crores for the financial year 2023-24

NALCO Reports 415% Surge in Q2 Profit

14 Nov 2024|11:26 PM

In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.

