Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 350Th Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 12.08.2024. Recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24: The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend @ 2/- per share (40% on face value of Rs.5/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend @ 2/- per share, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved in the ensuing 43rd AGM, will be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration, as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.