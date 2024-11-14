|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|4
|80
|Interim
|Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 13.11.2024 have approved payment of interim dividend @ Rs.4/- per share (80% on Face value of Rs.5/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs.918.32 crore for the financial year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|12 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|40
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 350Th Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 12.08.2024. Recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24: The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend @ 2/- per share (40% on face value of Rs.5/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend @ 2/- per share, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved in the ensuing 43rd AGM, will be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration, as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
|Dividend
|13 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|2
|40
|Interim 2
|Board have approved payment of Second Interim dividend @ Rs.2/- per share (40% on Face value of Rs. 5/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs. 918.32 crores for the financial year 2023-24
In the NSE, NALCO shares close at ₹219 on November 14, 2024. This is a 0.0045% gain than the previous close.Read More
