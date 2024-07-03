Summary

NHPC Ltd is a Mini-Ratna Category-I Enterprise of the Government of India. The Company is one of the largest organisations in the field of hydro power development in the country. The Company is a hydroelectric power generating company dedicated to the planning, development and implementation of an integrated and efficient network of hydroelectric projects in India. They execute all aspects of the development of hydroelectric projects, from concept to commissioning of the projects.NHPC Ltd was incorporated on November 7, 1975 as a private limited company under the name National Hydro Electric Power Corporation Pvt Ltd. In April 2, 1986, the company was converted into a public limited company. The company was established with an objective to plan, promote and organize an integrated and efficient development of hydroelectric power in all aspects. Later, they expanded their objects to include development of power in all aspects through conventional and non-conventional sources in India and abroad.During the year 1976-77, the company received Loktak hydroelectric project with a capacity of 105 MW from Government of India and in the next year, they received Baira Siul hydroelectric project with the capacity of 180 MW. In the year 1982-83, the company commissioned the Baira Siul power station in Himachal Pradesh.During the year 1983-84, the company commissioned all the units Devighat power station in Nepal and Loktak power station (105 MW) in Manipur. During the next year, they set

