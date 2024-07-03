iifl-logo-icon 1
NHPC Ltd Share Price

79.27
(-4.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open83
  • Day's High83.08
  • 52 Wk High118.4
  • Prev. Close83.09
  • Day's Low78.9
  • 52 Wk Low 67.55
  • Turnover (lac)25,397.42
  • P/E26.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.02
  • EPS3.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79,626.99
  • Div. Yield2.29
  • Open82.18
  • Day's High82.97
  • Spot82.04
  • Prev. Close81.93
  • Day's Low81.37
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot6,400
  • OI(Chg %)83,200 (0.78%)
  • Roll Over%16.84
  • Roll Cost1.27
  • Traded Vol.1,38,36,800 (-26.89%)
View More Futures

NHPC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

83

Prev. Close

83.09

Turnover(Lac.)

25,397.42

Day's High

83.08

Day's Low

78.9

52 Week's High

118.4

52 Week's Low

67.55

Book Value

39.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79,626.99

P/E

26.28

EPS

3.16

Divi. Yield

2.29

NHPC Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

NHPC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NHPC gets ₹250 Crore payment under Mega Insurance Policy

NHPC gets ₹250 Crore payment under Mega Insurance Policy

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

This reimbursement is for the business interruption (BI) loss caused by a flash flood at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) on October 4, 2023.

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

NHPC Invests ₹5,500 Crore in Bihar's Green Energy Revolution

NHPC Invests ₹5,500 Crore in Bihar's Green Energy Revolution

20 Dec 2024|10:06 PM

The investment will be made on 1,000 MW of solar power capacity to be established in the state to meet the growing demand for energy sustainably.

NHPC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.39%

Non-Promoter- 20.28%

Institutions: 20.28%

Non-Institutions: 12.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NHPC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10,045.03

10,045.03

10,045.03

10,045.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27,223.58

25,362.93

23,441.07

21,558.08

Net Worth

37,268.61

35,407.96

33,486.1

31,603.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,353.8

8,506.58

8,735.41

6,934.03

yoy growth (%)

-1.79

-2.61

25.97

-4.63

Raw materials

-44.58

-212.37

-234.13

0

As % of sales

0.53

2.49

2.68

0

Employee costs

-1,440.78

-1,393.91

-1,515.52

-1,585.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4,046.86

3,982.16

3,264.56

2,805.92

Depreciation

-1,126.22

-1,228.65

-1,545.34

-1,405.89

Tax paid

761.27

-680.13

-601

-767.09

Working capital

418.65

-340.56

3,320.75

-1,677.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.79

-2.61

25.97

-4.63

Op profit growth

1.13

1.25

25.41

-3.19

EBIT growth

0.54

12.15

8.89

-2.75

Net profit growth

9.01

7.91

9

-1.32

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,632.16

10,607.4

9,144.2

9,647.89

10,008.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,632.16

10,607.4

9,144.2

9,647.89

10,008.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,761.65

677.5

964.06

1,175.14

771.61

View Annually Results

NHPC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NHPC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee (Govt)

Mohammad Afzal

Independent Director

Uday Sakharam Nirgudkar

Independent Director

Amit Kansal

Independent Director

Rashmi Sharma Rawal

Independent Director

Jiji Joseph

Independent Director

Premkumar Goverthanan

Director (Personnel)

Uttam Lal

Director (Technical)

Shri Raj Kumar Chaudhary

Director (Projects)

Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh

Chairman & MD & Dir.(Finance)

Rajendra Prasad Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NHPC Ltd

Summary

NHPC Ltd is a Mini-Ratna Category-I Enterprise of the Government of India. The Company is one of the largest organisations in the field of hydro power development in the country. The Company is a hydroelectric power generating company dedicated to the planning, development and implementation of an integrated and efficient network of hydroelectric projects in India. They execute all aspects of the development of hydroelectric projects, from concept to commissioning of the projects.NHPC Ltd was incorporated on November 7, 1975 as a private limited company under the name National Hydro Electric Power Corporation Pvt Ltd. In April 2, 1986, the company was converted into a public limited company. The company was established with an objective to plan, promote and organize an integrated and efficient development of hydroelectric power in all aspects. Later, they expanded their objects to include development of power in all aspects through conventional and non-conventional sources in India and abroad.During the year 1976-77, the company received Loktak hydroelectric project with a capacity of 105 MW from Government of India and in the next year, they received Baira Siul hydroelectric project with the capacity of 180 MW. In the year 1982-83, the company commissioned the Baira Siul power station in Himachal Pradesh.During the year 1983-84, the company commissioned all the units Devighat power station in Nepal and Loktak power station (105 MW) in Manipur. During the next year, they set
Company FAQs

What is the NHPC Ltd share price today?

The NHPC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of NHPC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NHPC Ltd is ₹79626.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NHPC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NHPC Ltd is 26.28 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NHPC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NHPC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NHPC Ltd is ₹67.55 and ₹118.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NHPC Ltd?

NHPC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.14%, 3 Years at 38.61%, 1 Year at 23.37%, 6 Month at -18.11%, 3 Month at -10.62% and 1 Month at 1.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NHPC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NHPC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.40 %
Institutions - 20.29 %
Public - 12.32 %

