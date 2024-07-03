SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹83
Prev. Close₹83.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹25,397.42
Day's High₹83.08
Day's Low₹78.9
52 Week's High₹118.4
52 Week's Low₹67.55
Book Value₹39.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79,626.99
P/E26.28
EPS3.16
Divi. Yield2.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10,045.03
10,045.03
10,045.03
10,045.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27,223.58
25,362.93
23,441.07
21,558.08
Net Worth
37,268.61
35,407.96
33,486.1
31,603.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8,353.8
8,506.58
8,735.41
6,934.03
yoy growth (%)
-1.79
-2.61
25.97
-4.63
Raw materials
-44.58
-212.37
-234.13
0
As % of sales
0.53
2.49
2.68
0
Employee costs
-1,440.78
-1,393.91
-1,515.52
-1,585.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4,046.86
3,982.16
3,264.56
2,805.92
Depreciation
-1,126.22
-1,228.65
-1,545.34
-1,405.89
Tax paid
761.27
-680.13
-601
-767.09
Working capital
418.65
-340.56
3,320.75
-1,677.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.79
-2.61
25.97
-4.63
Op profit growth
1.13
1.25
25.41
-3.19
EBIT growth
0.54
12.15
8.89
-2.75
Net profit growth
9.01
7.91
9
-1.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,632.16
10,607.4
9,144.2
9,647.89
10,008.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,632.16
10,607.4
9,144.2
9,647.89
10,008.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,761.65
677.5
964.06
1,175.14
771.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee (Govt)
Mohammad Afzal
Independent Director
Uday Sakharam Nirgudkar
Independent Director
Amit Kansal
Independent Director
Rashmi Sharma Rawal
Independent Director
Jiji Joseph
Independent Director
Premkumar Goverthanan
Director (Personnel)
Uttam Lal
Director (Technical)
Shri Raj Kumar Chaudhary
Director (Projects)
Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh
Chairman & MD & Dir.(Finance)
Rajendra Prasad Goyal
Summary
NHPC Ltd is a Mini-Ratna Category-I Enterprise of the Government of India. The Company is one of the largest organisations in the field of hydro power development in the country. The Company is a hydroelectric power generating company dedicated to the planning, development and implementation of an integrated and efficient network of hydroelectric projects in India. They execute all aspects of the development of hydroelectric projects, from concept to commissioning of the projects.NHPC Ltd was incorporated on November 7, 1975 as a private limited company under the name National Hydro Electric Power Corporation Pvt Ltd. In April 2, 1986, the company was converted into a public limited company. The company was established with an objective to plan, promote and organize an integrated and efficient development of hydroelectric power in all aspects. Later, they expanded their objects to include development of power in all aspects through conventional and non-conventional sources in India and abroad.During the year 1976-77, the company received Loktak hydroelectric project with a capacity of 105 MW from Government of India and in the next year, they received Baira Siul hydroelectric project with the capacity of 180 MW. In the year 1982-83, the company commissioned the Baira Siul power station in Himachal Pradesh.During the year 1983-84, the company commissioned all the units Devighat power station in Nepal and Loktak power station (105 MW) in Manipur. During the next year, they set
The NHPC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NHPC Ltd is ₹79626.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NHPC Ltd is 26.28 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NHPC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NHPC Ltd is ₹67.55 and ₹118.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NHPC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.14%, 3 Years at 38.61%, 1 Year at 23.37%, 6 Month at -18.11%, 3 Month at -10.62% and 1 Month at 1.35%.
