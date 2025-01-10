To the Members of

NHPC Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of NHPC Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory Information for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income , changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our Report.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matters Addressing the Key Audit Matters 1. Regulatory Deferral Account Debit Balances and accruals of revenue pending tariff Notifications. Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of the carrying value of Regulatory Deferral Account Debit Balances include the following: The operating activities of the Company are subject to cost-of-service regulations whereby the tariff charged for electricity generated is based on allowable capital, other cost, expenses and stipulated return there against. The Company invoices its customers on the basis of preapproved/ provisional tariff which is subject to truing up. • Understanding and testing the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for accrual of income and determination of the amounts recoverable there against. The Company recognizes revenue as the amount invoiced to customers based on pre-approved/ provisional tariff rates agreed with the regulator. As the Company is entitled to a fixed return on equity, the difference between the revenue recognized and entitlement as per the regulations is recognized as regulatory assets / liabilities. • Obtaining and understanding of the amount recoverable in terms of CERC Regulations and assessing, testing and evaluating the reasonableness thereof keeping in view the significant judgements applied by the management for such assessments. This has been assessed as Key Audit Matter because Regulatory Deferral Accounts Debit Balances are determined based on tariff regulations and past tariff orders and are subject to verification and approval by the regulators. • The above includes the evaluation of the CERC guidelines and acceptance of the claim made by the Company in the past and the trend of disallowances on various count and adherences and compliances thereof by the management and rationale for assumptions taken under the given situation and business environment. The Regulatory Deferral Accounts Debit Balances are recognized on undiscounted basis based on the estimates and assumptions with respect to the probability that future economic benefit will flow to the entity as a result of actual or expected action of regulator under applicable regulatory framework and therefore recoverability thereof is dependent upon Tariff Regulations and related approvals and notifications. • Assessing the application of provisions of Ind AS 114, Guidance Note on Accounting of Rate Regulated Activities issued by ICAI for recognition of regulatory deferral balances. The accruals made as above are vital and proprietary to the business in which the Company is operating. In absence of rate fixation, these are based on the managements assumptions and estimates which are subject to finalization of tariff by CERC and commencement of operations of the Projects. • Reviewing the adequacy and reasonableness of amounts recognised and measurement policies followed by the Company in this respect and adequacy of the disclosure made with respect to the same in the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company. Refer Note no 14.1, 34 (22) of the Standalone Financial Statements. 2. Impairment Assessment of carrying amount of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Capital Work in Progress (CWIP) Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of the impairment assessment of carrying amount of PPE and CWIP include the following: Each of the Power Station/ Project has been considered as Cash Generating Units (CGU) of the Company and impairment indicators and requirements thereof have been assessed with respect to the Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Capital Work in Progress (CWIP). • Critical evaluation of internal and external factors impacting the entity and indicators of impairment (or reversal thereof) in line with Ind AS 36. This has been assessed as Key Audit Matter because the useful life of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Capital Work in Progress are based on a number of factors including the effect of obsolescence, demand and other economic factors. Further, evaluation of the impairment involves assessment of value in use of the Cash Generating Units (CGUs) of the Company and requires significant judgements and assumptions about the future cash flow forecasts, forecast production, forecast volumes, prices and discount rate. • Review of impairment valuation models used in relation to CGU to determine the recoverable amount by analysing the key assumptions used by management in this respect including: Refer Note 34(18) of the Standalone Financial Statements. - Consistency with respect to forecast for arriving at the valuation and assessing the potential impact of any variances; - Price assumptions used in the models; - Factoring of risk inherent to the CGUs in the Cash Flow projections or the discount rate; - The assumption/estimation for the weighted average cost of capital and rate of discount for arriving at the value in use. • Reviewed the Government policy and approval for setting up the Projects, decision of the Board of Directors and the efforts and steps being undertaken in this respect. • Reliance has been placed on management projections for completion timeline, volume of generation and resultant revenue based on expected tariff there against. • Evaluation of adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements. 3. Contingent Liabilities - against claim from Contractors Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of the Contingent Liabilities include the following: There are number of litigations/claims/arbitration cases pending before various forums against the Company in which the managements judgement is required for estimating the amount to be disclosed as contingent. • Obtained the status of the cases from the legal department and their view on the matter. We have identified this as a key audit matter because claims made against the Company are significant and these are pending for decision before arbitration, or other judicial forums and consequential and possible impact and disclosures involve a significant degree of management judgement in interpreting the cases and it may be subject to management bias. • Evaluated the contractual terms and conditions and managements rationale for the adequacy of the provision so far made and the amount remaining unprovided against the demands made against the Company. Refer Note 34(1 )(a)(i) of Standalone Financial Statements. • Discussion with management and perusing/ reviewing the correspondences, Memos and Notes on related matters. • Reliance has been placed on the legal views and decisions on similar matters and probability of the liability arising therefrom and provision made by the Management pending final judgement/ decisions. • Reviewed the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosure and provision by the management as required in terms of the requirement of Ind AS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets". 4. Recognition of MAT Credit and Regulatory Deferral (Credit) balances Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding appropriateness of MAT Credit recognized and Regulatory Deferral (Credit) balances created there against include the following: During the current Financial Year, the Company has assessed the recoverability of unrecognised MAT Credit available to it. • Understanding and testing the operating effectiveness of the Companys control relating to taxation and assessment of carrying amount of deferred tax assets/ liabilities. The company has recognised deferred tax asset relating to MAT credit entitlement. Utilisation of MAT credit will result in lower outflow of Income Tax in future years and accordingly Regulatory Deferral Liability attributable to the said MAT credit entitlement has also been recognised, payable to the beneficiaries in subsequent periods as per CERC Tariff Regulations. The recoverability of this deferred tax asset relating to MAT credit entitlement is dependent upon the generation of sufficient future taxable profits to utilise such entitlement within the stipulated period prescribed under the Income Tax Act,1961. • Review of the Companys accounting policy in respect of deferred tax assets on unutilized MAT credit and current year developments, if any, requiring change in such policy and management contention on the same. We identified this as a key audit matter because of its materiality and requirement of judgement in forecasting future taxable profits for recognition of MAT credit entitlement considering the recoverability of such tax credits within allowed time frame as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961. • Evaluation of tax credit entitlement as legally available to the Company based on internal forecasts prepared by the Company and probability of future taxable income. Refer Note No. 14.2, 18, 30.1, 31, 34(22) (E) read with Material Accounting Policy No. 20.0(b) of the Standalone Financial Statements. • Review of underlying assumptions for consistency and uncertainty involved and principle of prudence for arriving at a reasonable degree of probability of utilisation of MAT Credit recognized. • Review of implication pertaining to regulatory regime under which the Company operates and estimations prepared by the Company regarding MAT Credit arising out of generation activity to be passed on to beneficiaries and impact thereof on the Standalone Financial Statements under the given current Regulatory provisions and period of applicability thereof. • Evaluation of adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report and its annexures, Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as stated above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available, and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information as stated above, and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe necessary actions required as per applicable laws and regulations.

Management Responsibility and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii. Based on the verification of books of account of the Company and according to information and explanations given to us, we give below a report on the Directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in terms of Section 143 (5) of the Act:

Sl. No. Directions Reply 1 Whether the Company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If yes, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, all accounting transactions are routed through ERP system implemented by the Company. Period end Standalone Financial Statements are compiled offline based on balances and transactions generated from ERP system. 2 Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts/loans/ interest etc. made by a lender to the Company due to the Companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is a government company, then this direction is also applicable for statutory auditor of lender company) We have neither been informed nor have we come across during the course of our audit any accounting transactions having impact on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications which have been processed outside the IT system. 3 Whether funds (grants / subsidy etc.) received/ receivable for specific schemes from Central/ State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for / utilized as per its terms and conditions? List the cases of deviation. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, there is no case of restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts / loans / interest etc. made by lender to the Company. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the Company has accounted for and utilized the funds received for specific schemes from Central / State agencies as per the terms and conditions of the schemes.

iii. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) in terms of Notification no. G.S.R. 463 (E) dated 05th June 2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, provisions of Section 164(2) of the Act regarding disqualifications of the Directors, are not applicable as it is a Government Company.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) As per notification number G.S.R. 463 (E) dated 5th June, 2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, section 197 of the Act as regards the managerial remuneration is not applicable to the Company, since it is a Government Company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 34(1) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses against long-term contracts including derivative contracts and thereby the requirement for making provision in this respect is not applicable to the Company.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) contain any material mis-statement.

v. a. The final dividend proposed for the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b. Interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

c. As stated in note 33(3)(c) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable to the Company only w.e.f. 1 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for financial year ended 31 March 2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (i) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment except Land in certain Units, have been physically verified by the management/ outside agencies, in a phased manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of Company and nature of its business. The reconciliation of physically verified assets with the book records in certain cases is in progress. Discrepancies noticed on the physical verification and consequential adjustments are carried out on completion of reconciliation. According to information and explanations given by the management and in our opinion, the same are not material.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the title deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties (including leased assets where the Company is a lessee) of land and building, are held in the name of the Company as on the balance sheet date except for the following where the title deeds are not in the name of the Company:

Relevant line item in the Balance sheet Description of Item of Property Gross Carrying Value (Rs in Crore) Title Deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/ director or employee of promoter/ director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Property, Plant and Equipment Land (1458.45 Hectare) 6.52 Hind Sarkar (Govt. of India) No Since 1987 In respect of Salal Power Station. Documents are yet to be executed in favour of Company. Property, Plant and Equipment Land (1.33 Hectare) 14.61 Various Parties No 0.36 Hectare from 27.09.2021 and 0.97 Hectare from 08.06.2023 The land is under possession of Parbati-II HEP. Documents are yet to be executed in favour of Company. Property, Plant and Equipment >Land (4.69 Hectare) 6.33 Various Parties No 10.04.2008 In respect of Teesta-V Power Station. Documents are yet to be executed in favour of Company. Property, Plant and Equipment Land (0.12 Hectare) 0.03 Private Party No 0.09 Hectare from 31.03.2000 and 0.03 Hectare from 18.03.2024 In respect of Rangit Power Station. Present owner of the property has passed away. Execution of Title Deed is pending. Property, Plant and Equipment Land (103.19 Hectare) 7.65 Chamera Hydro Power Project No 1984-85 Title deed held in the name of Chamera Hydro Power Project (a unit of NHPC Limited). Property, Plant and Equipment Land (0.10 Hectare) 0.0004 Various Parties No Since 1987 In respect of Salal Power Station. Documents are yet to be executed in favour of Company. Property, Plant and Equipment Land (74.08 Hectare) 0.00 Govt of India 74.08 Hectare No Since January 1978 In respect of Bairasiul Power Station. Documents are yet to be executed in favour of Company. Right of Use Assets Land (122.93 Hectare) 140.86 Govt. of J&K under occupancy of NHPC No 24.03.2011 The Land in respect of Kishanganga Power Station. Documents are yet to be executed in favour of Company. Right of Use Assets Land (28.13 Hectare) 18.53 Govt. land No 2006-11 The Land in respect of Uri-II Power Station. Documents are yet to be executed in favour of Company. Right of Use Assets Land (219.56 Hectare) 6.15 Govt. land No Since 1984 In respect of Dulhasti Power Station. Documents are yet to be executed in favour of Company. Right of Use Assets Land (3.99 Hectare) 0.27 Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC) No 31.07.2003 In respect of Chutak Power Station. Documents are yet to be executed in favour of Company. Right of Use Assets Land (7.72 Hectare) 0.19 JKSPDC& SDM,Bani (J&K) No Since 2000 In respect of Sewa-II Power Station. Matter is under regular correspondence with JKSPDC & SDM, Bani (J&K) for issuance of No Objection certificate. NOC is still awaited from concerned state department. Right of Use Assets Land (11.32 Hectare) 0.15 Private Land 7.87 Hectare and Govt. Land 3.45 Hectare No 1991-92 In respect of Uri-I Power Station. Case is pending at court/State revenue authority. Right of Use Assets Land (0.22 Hectare) 0.05 Govt. land No 30.09.2010 In respect of Nimmo Bazgo Power Station. The draft of lease deed has been provided to Tehsildar, Leh for the execution of title deed in favour of Company. Right of Use Assets Land (1.56 Hectare) 0.02 Govt. land No 1984 In respect of Chamera-I Power Station. Matter is pending before court.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right- of-Use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As informed, the inventories of the Company except for inventories in transit, have been physically verified by the management/ outside agencies during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory. Minor discrepancies noticed during physical verification were properly dealt within the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans and made investments in subsidiaries and joint venture and provided guarantees to banks in respect of loans taken by subsidiary companies.

(a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees to subsidiaries and joint venture are as per the table given below:

Particulars Guarantees (Rs in Crores) Loans (Rs in Crores) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 1485.80 600.05 - Joint Ventures - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases - Subsidiaries 2462.38 35.47 - Joint Ventures - -

Includes interest accrued.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries and joint venture.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions under which such investments were made, guarantees provided and loans were granted are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the Company has, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act. In respect of overdue earnest money deposits and security deposits, Management is of the view that overdue earnest money deposits and security deposits of suppliers/contractors appearing in the books are in the nature of retention money for performance of contracts for supply of goods and services and accordingly, not to be treated as deemed deposits by virtue of amendment in rule 2, sub rule (1), clause (c) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Amendment Rules 2016.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to it.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrear as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of disputed dues of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues, if any, as at March 31, 2024, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Period to which it pertains Forum at which case is pending Gross Disputed Amount (in Rs Crore) Amount Deposited under Protest (in Rs Crore) Uttarakhand Water Tax on Electricity Generation Act, 2012 Water Cess 2015-16 to 2023-24 High Court of Uttarakhand Nainital 129.50 23.50 Water Cess 2015-16 to 2022-23 High Court of Uttarakhand Nainital 118.42 - Uttarakhand Green Energy Cess Act, 2014 Green Energy Cess 2015-16 to 2023-24 High Court of Uttarakhand Nainital 78.96 - Green Energy Cess 2015-16 to 2022-23 High Court of Uttarakhand Nainital 36.60 - J&K Urban Immovable Property Tax Act, 1962 Property Tax 01.04.1991 to 31.03.1997 State Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Jammu 0.05 0.01 Property Tax 01.04.1997 to 31.03.2002 State Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Jammu 0.15 0.01 Central Sales Tax and VAT Acts of Various States Sales Tax/ VAT 2014-15 State Tax Department, Uttarakhand, Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 0.02 0.01 Sales Tax/ VAT 2004-05 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal, Kolkata 0.17 0.17 Sales Tax/ VAT 2005-06 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal, Kolkata 1.44 1.44 Sales Tax/ VAT 2006-07 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal, Kolkata 4.99 4.85 Sales Tax/ VAT 2007-08 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal, Kolkata 3.48 2.73 Sales Tax/ VAT 2008-09 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal, Kolkata 1.67 1.24 Sales Tax/ VAT 2009-10 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal, Kolkata 1.59 1.52 Sales Tax/ VAT 2010-11 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal, Kolkata 1.21 1.21 Sales Tax/ VAT 2011-12 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal, Kolkata 2.14 2.14 Sales Tax/ VAT 2012-13 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal, Kolkata 2.74 - Sales Tax/ VAT 2012-13 J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Srinagar 16.41 4.64 Sales Tax/ VAT 2013-14 J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Srinagar 8.56 2.41 Sales Tax/ VAT 2014-15 J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Srinagar 25.56 8.01 Sales Tax/ VAT 2015-16 J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Srinagar 37.15 16.26 Sales Tax/ VAT 2016-17 J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Srinagar 7.98 4.48 Sales Tax/ VAT 2017-18 J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Srinagar 3.14 1.69 Goods & Service Tax Act Goods & Service Tax 2017- 18 and 2018- 19 Commissioner GST, Siliguri (1st Appellate Authority) 1.63 0.22 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2004-2009 CESTAT, Chandigarh 20.17 1.70 Service Tax 2008-09 to 201718 (upto 30.06.2017) CESTAT, Kolkata 28.67 28.67 Custom Act,1962 Custom Duty 2019-20 CESTAT Kolkata 25.15 - Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2017-18 ITAT 4.30 0.86 Income Tax 2020-21 CIT (Appeal) 5.74 5.74 Sikkim Forests & Water Courses and Road Reserve (Prevention & Protection) Act, 1988 & The Sikkim Payment for Ecosystem Services Rules, 2022 Water Cess 2022-23 & 2023-24 Sikkim High Court, Gangtok 139.13 - Water Cess 2022-23 & 2023-24 Sikkim High Court, Gangtok 14.35 Employees Provident Funds Act, 1952 EPF (Incl. Admin Charges & damage Charges) 01.04.1989 to 31.12.2004 Honble High Court 0.00 EPF (Incl. Admin Charges & damage Charges) 01.11.1995 to 31.12.2004 Honble High Court 0.00 TOTAL 721.07 113.51

Less than Rs. 0.01 Crores.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistleblower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Note No.34 (8) of Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company is having Internal Audit Department responsible for carrying out the internal audit of various sections at corporate office, power stations/ projects, project offices and other offices at periodical intervals as per the approved audit plan. The internal audit system adopted by the internal audit department is commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the Company.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, submitted by Internal Audit Department to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clauses 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group has no CIC. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (iii) (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of NHPC Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, both issued by ICAI, and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.