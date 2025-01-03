Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
326.15
|16.9
|3,15,723.45
|4,648.87
|2.38
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
302.6
|18.18
|2,76,832.47
|3,711.16
|3.78
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
551.3
|24.51
|2,17,049.24
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,078.2
|0
|1,69,443.95
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
373.6
|37.8
|1,17,892.05
|1,008.61
|0.54
|4,889.44
|53.08
This reimbursement is for the business interruption (BI) loss caused by a flash flood at the Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) on October 4, 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
The investment will be made on 1,000 MW of solar power capacity to be established in the state to meet the growing demand for energy sustainably.Read More
In renewable energy, NHPC has written to the state government expressing its intention to invest more than ₹5,500 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Revenue for the quarter rose by 4.1% year-on-year to ₹3,052 Crore, up from ₹2,931.3 Crore in Q2 FY24.Read More
Revenue from operations fell by 2.3%, amounting to ₹2,694.2 Crore, down from ₹2,757.3 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.