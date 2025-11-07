iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 7th November 2025

7 Nov 2025 , 07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

NHPC Limited: The business posted a 13.40% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹1,021 Crore. It registered a 10.30% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹3,365 Crore. EBITDA grew 12.40% at ₹2,027 Crore. The business posted improvement in its margins to 60.20%.

Akzo Nobel: The company saw a robust jump in its net profit at ₹1,682 Crore for the September 2025 quarter. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged a net profit of ₹97 Crore. This growth was led by an exceptional gain of ₹1,874 Crore. The business, however, posted a 15% decline in its revenue for the quarter at ₹835 Crore.

ABB India: The company said that its net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 7.30% y-o-y to ₹409 Crore. Revenue for the quarter jumped as much as 13.70% to ₹3,310 Crore. This was fueled by upside in electrification and automation segments.

Indigo Paints: The company registered a net profit growth of 10.80% y-o-y at ₹25.10 Crore. The business also registered a single digit growth of 4.20% in its revenue for the quarter to ₹312 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter jumped 11.70% to ₹46.70 Crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company informed that it emerged as the lowest bidder for a Central Railway contract worth ₹272 Crore. The scope of work includes design, supply, test, and commission traction substations. The company expects to complete the project within a period of 24 months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

