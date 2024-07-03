Summary

Akzo Nobel India Limited (Formerly known ICI India Limited) was incorporated in March 12, 1954. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of paints and related products. It also provides research and development servicesto its holding company and other group companies.The Company is presently into Coatings business. The Coatings business has two main components: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings and is served by both organised and unorganised sectors. The company sells decorative paint under the well-known brand Dulux. Akzo Nobel India is a subsidiary of Akzo Nobel N.V., a Dutch multinational company.The Companys manufacturing activities in India commenced in 1939 with the setting up of Alkali and Chemical Corporation of India Ltd in Rishra, West Bengal. In the year 1954, as the result of an agreement with the Government of India, they set up Indian Explosives Ltd in Gomia. Chemical and Fibres of India Ltd came up in Thane in 1963, manufacturing polyester staple fibre.The Company began their fertilizer manufacturing operations in Panki near Kanpur in the year 1969. This was the largest private sector investment in fertilizers in India. The company established ICI Research and Technology Centre in Thane in the year 1976 and a Crop Protection Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals unit came up in Ennore, near Chennai in 1978.In the year 1984, the ICI Group Companies in India were merged into one corporate which is Indias largest mergers of tha

