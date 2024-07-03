Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaints/Varnish
Open₹3,546.85
Prev. Close₹3,546.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹274.19
Day's High₹3,587.85
Day's Low₹3,455.55
52 Week's High₹4,674
52 Week's Low₹2,267
Book Value₹338.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,939.34
P/E36.63
EPS95.54
Divi. Yield2.14
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,283.7
1,270.1
1,213.3
1,242.1
Net Worth
1,329.2
1,315.6
1,258.8
1,287.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,148.6
2,421.4
2,661.8
2,719.3
yoy growth (%)
30.03
-9.03
-2.11
5.7
Raw materials
-1,878.4
-1,322.7
-1,442.5
-1,526.1
As % of sales
59.65
54.62
54.19
56.12
Employee costs
-263.2
-251.1
-255.1
-276.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
364.7
278.2
328.4
281.2
Depreciation
-75.9
-75.5
-79
-58.2
Tax paid
-76.7
-70.6
-85.8
-77.5
Working capital
-64.2
126.1
370.4
19.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.03
-9.03
-2.11
5.7
Op profit growth
26.87
-10.1
26.74
-8.94
EBIT growth
31.43
-14.56
18.61
-11.88
Net profit growth
39.69
-12.55
-40.73
62.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,961.6
3,802.1
3,148.6
2,421.4
2,661.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,961.6
3,802.1
3,148.6
2,421.4
2,661.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.8
27.4
24.7
23.2
41.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,335.95
|48.8
|2,23,900.74
|602.31
|1.43
|6,840.6
|185
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
457.85
|54.49
|53,365.92
|228.98
|0.76
|2,430.7
|44.03
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
261.9
|32.89
|21,164.07
|130.16
|1.43
|1,863.77
|70.84
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,500.05
|36.63
|15,935.47
|97.9
|2.14
|982.3
|312.65
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,395.75
|46.92
|6,653.14
|24.12
|0.25
|288.55
|199.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Amit Jain
Independent Director
Hemant Sahai
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajiv Rajgopal
Whole Time Director & CFO
R Krishna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajiv L Jha
Whole-time Director
Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla
Additional Director
Anil Chaudhry
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Akzo Nobel India Ltd
Summary
Akzo Nobel India Limited (Formerly known ICI India Limited) was incorporated in March 12, 1954. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of paints and related products. It also provides research and development servicesto its holding company and other group companies.The Company is presently into Coatings business. The Coatings business has two main components: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings and is served by both organised and unorganised sectors. The company sells decorative paint under the well-known brand Dulux. Akzo Nobel India is a subsidiary of Akzo Nobel N.V., a Dutch multinational company.The Companys manufacturing activities in India commenced in 1939 with the setting up of Alkali and Chemical Corporation of India Ltd in Rishra, West Bengal. In the year 1954, as the result of an agreement with the Government of India, they set up Indian Explosives Ltd in Gomia. Chemical and Fibres of India Ltd came up in Thane in 1963, manufacturing polyester staple fibre.The Company began their fertilizer manufacturing operations in Panki near Kanpur in the year 1969. This was the largest private sector investment in fertilizers in India. The company established ICI Research and Technology Centre in Thane in the year 1976 and a Crop Protection Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals unit came up in Ennore, near Chennai in 1978.In the year 1984, the ICI Group Companies in India were merged into one corporate which is Indias largest mergers of tha
Read More
The Akzo Nobel India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3500.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akzo Nobel India Ltd is ₹15939.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Akzo Nobel India Ltd is 36.63 and 11.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akzo Nobel India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akzo Nobel India Ltd is ₹2267 and ₹4674 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Akzo Nobel India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.04%, 3 Years at 19.77%, 1 Year at 31.98%, 6 Month at 22.28%, 3 Month at -8.36% and 1 Month at -5.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.