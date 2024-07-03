iifl-logo-icon 1
Akzo Nobel India Ltd Share Price

3,500.05
(-1.32%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,546.85
  • Day's High3,587.85
  • 52 Wk High4,674
  • Prev. Close3,546.85
  • Day's Low3,455.55
  • 52 Wk Low 2,267
  • Turnover (lac)274.19
  • P/E36.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value338.28
  • EPS95.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,939.34
  • Div. Yield2.14
No Records Found

Akzo Nobel India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paints/Varnish

Open

3,546.85

Prev. Close

3,546.85

Turnover(Lac.)

274.19

Day's High

3,587.85

Day's Low

3,455.55

52 Week's High

4,674

52 Week's Low

2,267

Book Value

338.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,939.34

P/E

36.63

EPS

95.54

Divi. Yield

2.14

Akzo Nobel India Ltd Corporate Action

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 70

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Akzo Nobel India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

27 Nov 2024|03:22 PM

The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.75%

Foreign: 74.75%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 11.85%

Institutions: 11.85%

Non-Institutions: 13.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Akzo Nobel India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.5

45.5

45.5

45.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,283.7

1,270.1

1,213.3

1,242.1

Net Worth

1,329.2

1,315.6

1,258.8

1,287.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,148.6

2,421.4

2,661.8

2,719.3

yoy growth (%)

30.03

-9.03

-2.11

5.7

Raw materials

-1,878.4

-1,322.7

-1,442.5

-1,526.1

As % of sales

59.65

54.62

54.19

56.12

Employee costs

-263.2

-251.1

-255.1

-276.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

364.7

278.2

328.4

281.2

Depreciation

-75.9

-75.5

-79

-58.2

Tax paid

-76.7

-70.6

-85.8

-77.5

Working capital

-64.2

126.1

370.4

19.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.03

-9.03

-2.11

5.7

Op profit growth

26.87

-10.1

26.74

-8.94

EBIT growth

31.43

-14.56

18.61

-11.88

Net profit growth

39.69

-12.55

-40.73

62.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,961.6

3,802.1

3,148.6

2,421.4

2,661.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,961.6

3,802.1

3,148.6

2,421.4

2,661.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.8

27.4

24.7

23.2

41.11

Akzo Nobel India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,335.95

48.82,23,900.74602.311.436,840.6185

Berger Paints India Ltd

BERGEPAINT

457.85

54.4953,365.92228.980.762,430.744.03

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANSAINER

261.9

32.8921,164.07130.161.431,863.7770.84

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

AKZOINDIA

3,500.05

36.6315,935.4797.92.14982.3312.65

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDIGOPNTS

1,395.75

46.926,653.1424.120.25288.55199.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Akzo Nobel India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Amit Jain

Independent Director

Hemant Sahai

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajiv Rajgopal

Whole Time Director & CFO

R Krishna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajiv L Jha

Whole-time Director

Rohit Ghanshyamdas Totla

Additional Director

Anil Chaudhry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Akzo Nobel India Ltd

Summary

Akzo Nobel India Limited (Formerly known ICI India Limited) was incorporated in March 12, 1954. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of paints and related products. It also provides research and development servicesto its holding company and other group companies.The Company is presently into Coatings business. The Coatings business has two main components: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings and is served by both organised and unorganised sectors. The company sells decorative paint under the well-known brand Dulux. Akzo Nobel India is a subsidiary of Akzo Nobel N.V., a Dutch multinational company.The Companys manufacturing activities in India commenced in 1939 with the setting up of Alkali and Chemical Corporation of India Ltd in Rishra, West Bengal. In the year 1954, as the result of an agreement with the Government of India, they set up Indian Explosives Ltd in Gomia. Chemical and Fibres of India Ltd came up in Thane in 1963, manufacturing polyester staple fibre.The Company began their fertilizer manufacturing operations in Panki near Kanpur in the year 1969. This was the largest private sector investment in fertilizers in India. The company established ICI Research and Technology Centre in Thane in the year 1976 and a Crop Protection Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals unit came up in Ennore, near Chennai in 1978.In the year 1984, the ICI Group Companies in India were merged into one corporate which is Indias largest mergers of tha
Company FAQs

What is the Akzo Nobel India Ltd share price today?

The Akzo Nobel India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3500.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Akzo Nobel India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akzo Nobel India Ltd is ₹15939.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Akzo Nobel India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Akzo Nobel India Ltd is 36.63 and 11.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Akzo Nobel India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akzo Nobel India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akzo Nobel India Ltd is ₹2267 and ₹4674 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Akzo Nobel India Ltd?

Akzo Nobel India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.04%, 3 Years at 19.77%, 1 Year at 31.98%, 6 Month at 22.28%, 3 Month at -8.36% and 1 Month at -5.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Akzo Nobel India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Akzo Nobel India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.76 %
Institutions - 11.86 %
Public - 13.39 %

