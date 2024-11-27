Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Please find attached outcome of board meeting held on 22nd November 2024

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 11 Oct 2024

Akzo Nobel India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and interim dividend if any. Akzo Nobel India Limited, at its meeting held today i.e. on 7th November 2024, has considered and resolved as follows: 1. Financial Results: Approved the: a. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 together with the Limited Review reports thereon; b. Press release on the financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results and the Press Release issued by the Company are enclosed herewith. 2. Interim Dividend: Approved an Interim Dividend of Rs 70/- (Rupees Seventy only) per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. This dividend shall be payable within 30 days from today. 3. Record Date: Fixed Friday, 15th November 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to the aforesaid interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. A member, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the close of business hours of Friday, 15th November 2024, shall be entitled for this dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 10 Jul 2024

Akzo Nobel India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 Attached please find the outcome of board meeting held today approving the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

Akzo Nobel India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 March 2024 and Final Dividend Please find attached the announcement made after the board meeting held today declaring final dividend @Rs25 per equity share. Please find attached audited results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and press release Please find attached audited results alongwith the press release. Please find attached the announcement made after the board meeting held today declaring final dividend @Rs25 per equity share. Please find attached announcement made after todays board meeting fixing record date for final dividend. Please find announcement made after todays board meeting regarding book closure. The company has fixed record date as 25th July 2024 for determining entitlement of final dividend for the FY 2023-34. The dividend if approved by the shareholders at the AGM scheduled for 1st August 2024 will be paid on or after 25th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024