Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,148.6
2,421.4
2,661.8
2,719.3
yoy growth (%)
30.03
-9.03
-2.11
5.7
Raw materials
-1,878.4
-1,322.7
-1,442.5
-1,526.1
As % of sales
59.65
54.62
54.19
56.12
Employee costs
-263.2
-251.1
-255.1
-276.3
As % of sales
8.35
10.37
9.58
10.16
Other costs
-574.6
-506.8
-585.1
-617.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.24
20.93
21.98
22.71
Operating profit
432.4
340.8
379.1
299.1
OPM
13.73
14.07
14.24
10.99
Depreciation
-75.9
-75.5
-79
-58.2
Interest expense
-14.5
-10.3
-9.3
-3.5
Other income
22.7
23.2
37.6
43.8
Profit before tax
364.7
278.2
328.4
281.2
Taxes
-76.7
-70.6
-85.8
-77.5
Tax rate
-21.03
-25.37
-26.12
-27.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
194.9
Adj. profit
288
207.6
242.6
398.6
Exceptional items
2
0
-5.2
2
Net profit
290
207.6
237.4
400.6
yoy growth (%)
39.69
-12.55
-40.73
62.18
NPM
9.21
8.57
8.91
14.73
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.