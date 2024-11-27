iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akzo Nobel India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,422.25
(0.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:49:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Akzo Nobel India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,148.6

2,421.4

2,661.8

2,719.3

yoy growth (%)

30.03

-9.03

-2.11

5.7

Raw materials

-1,878.4

-1,322.7

-1,442.5

-1,526.1

As % of sales

59.65

54.62

54.19

56.12

Employee costs

-263.2

-251.1

-255.1

-276.3

As % of sales

8.35

10.37

9.58

10.16

Other costs

-574.6

-506.8

-585.1

-617.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.24

20.93

21.98

22.71

Operating profit

432.4

340.8

379.1

299.1

OPM

13.73

14.07

14.24

10.99

Depreciation

-75.9

-75.5

-79

-58.2

Interest expense

-14.5

-10.3

-9.3

-3.5

Other income

22.7

23.2

37.6

43.8

Profit before tax

364.7

278.2

328.4

281.2

Taxes

-76.7

-70.6

-85.8

-77.5

Tax rate

-21.03

-25.37

-26.12

-27.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

194.9

Adj. profit

288

207.6

242.6

398.6

Exceptional items

2

0

-5.2

2

Net profit

290

207.6

237.4

400.6

yoy growth (%)

39.69

-12.55

-40.73

62.18

NPM

9.21

8.57

8.91

14.73

Akzo Nobel : related Articles

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|03:22 PM

The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Akzo Nobel India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.