Akzo Nobel India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
364.7
278.2
328.4
281.2
Depreciation
-75.9
-75.5
-79
-58.2
Tax paid
-76.7
-70.6
-85.8
-77.5
Working capital
-64.2
126.1
370.4
19.2
Other operating items
Operating
147.9
258.2
534
164.7
Capital expenditure
28.5
20.7
159.3
72.2
Free cash flow
176.4
278.9
693.3
236.9
Equity raised
2,165.4
2,226.3
2,196.7
1,805.1
Investing
-0.5
-83.5
-489.3
237.7
Financing
134.4
128.2
67.2
5.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,475.7
2,549.9
2,467.9
2,285.5
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.Read More
