Akzo Nobel India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,419.95
(-2.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Akzo Nobel FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

364.7

278.2

328.4

281.2

Depreciation

-75.9

-75.5

-79

-58.2

Tax paid

-76.7

-70.6

-85.8

-77.5

Working capital

-64.2

126.1

370.4

19.2

Other operating items

Operating

147.9

258.2

534

164.7

Capital expenditure

28.5

20.7

159.3

72.2

Free cash flow

176.4

278.9

693.3

236.9

Equity raised

2,165.4

2,226.3

2,196.7

1,805.1

Investing

-0.5

-83.5

-489.3

237.7

Financing

134.4

128.2

67.2

5.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,475.7

2,549.9

2,467.9

2,285.5

