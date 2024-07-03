iifl-logo-icon 1
Akzo Nobel India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3,620
(-0.30%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,988.2

2,850.7

2,281.5

1,640

2,080.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,988.2

2,850.7

2,281.5

1,640

2,080.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.5

21.3

17.6

17.5

25.3

Total Income

3,013.7

2,872

2,299.1

1,657.5

2,105.84

Total Expenditure

2,517.9

2,480.3

1,968.3

1,411.02

1,788.31

PBIDT

495.8

391.7

330.8

246.48

317.53

Interest

9.3

8.4

8.8

8.8

8.42

PBDT

486.5

383.3

322

237.68

309.11

Depreciation

60.5

60

56.7

58.63

59.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

111.2

86.8

51.3

46.88

71.15

Deferred Tax

-3.1

-3.2

-1.5

-1.22

-5.26

Reported Profit After Tax

317.9

239.7

215.5

133.39

183.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

317.9

239.7

215.5

133.39

183.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

2.49

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

317.9

239.7

215.5

133.39

180.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

89.81

52.64

47.31

29.29

40.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

500

250

400

200

0

Equity

45.5

45.5

45.5

45.54

45.54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.59

13.74

14.49

15.02

15.26

PBDTM(%)

16.28

13.44

14.11

14.49

14.85

PATM(%)

10.63

8.4

9.44

8.13

8.81

