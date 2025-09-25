iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Imperial Chemical to Sell 5% Stake in Akzo Nobel India via ₹742.7 Crore Block Deal

25 Sep 2025 , 10:16 AM

Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) is planning to divest up to 5% stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd through a block deal. The size of the offer is estimated at ₹742.7 crore. The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at ₹3,261.80 per share. The price reflects a discount of nearly 4% to Akzo Nobel India’s previous closing price.

Following the completion of the deal, ICI will be restricted by a 30-day lock-up period on its remaining shareholding, preventing further stake sales during this time.

Akzo Nobel India operates in a diverse range of segments including decorative paints, automotive and speciality coatings, industrial coatings, marine and protective finishes, yacht coatings, and powder coatings.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹4,091.21 crore in FY25. The Indian paints and coatings market is currently led by Asian Paints. Other leading brands in the sector include Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac, Akzo Nobel India (Dulux), Indigo Paints, Shalimar Paints, and Nippon Paints.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Akzo Nobel India
  • Block Deal
  • business
  • Business Services
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Imperial Chemical Industries
  • market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BMW Ventures Limited IPO

BMW Ventures Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|12:50 PM
HAL to ink ₹67,000 Crore Tejas Mk-1A deal today; stock up

HAL to ink ₹67,000 Crore Tejas Mk-1A deal today; stock up

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|11:51 AM
Polycab India promoters likely to offload equity worth ₹887 Crore

Polycab India promoters likely to offload equity worth ₹887 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|11:18 AM
Tata Steel Infuses ₹4,054 Crore into Singapore-Based Unit T Steel Holdings

Tata Steel Infuses ₹4,054 Crore into Singapore-Based Unit T Steel Holdings

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|11:08 AM
Birla Corp’s RCCPL Secures Two Limestone Blocks in Telangana

Birla Corp’s RCCPL Secures Two Limestone Blocks in Telangana

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2025|10:57 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.