Akzo Nobel India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,283.7
1,270.1
1,213.3
1,242.1
Net Worth
1,329.2
1,315.6
1,258.8
1,287.6
Minority Interest
Debt
60.4
69.7
70.5
63.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.8
33
37.9
0
Total Liabilities
1,417.4
1,418.3
1,367.2
1,351.5
Fixed Assets
644.9
583.4
561.6
559.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
59.8
59.6
57.5
18.1
Networking Capital
189.5
212.1
290.5
41.09
Inventories
611.5
597.9
664.4
488.2
Inventory Days
77.02
73.59
Sundry Debtors
575.4
552.3
495.5
413.1
Debtor Days
57.44
62.27
Other Current Assets
516
415.8
391.8
317.5
Sundry Creditors
-978.7
-836.1
-828.6
-758.8
Creditor Days
96.05
114.38
Other Current Liabilities
-534.7
-517.8
-432.6
-418.9
Cash
523.2
563.2
457.6
732.5
Total Assets
1,417.4
1,418.3
1,367.2
1,351.5
The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.Read More
